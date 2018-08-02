The Fastest Way To Pay Off $10,000 In Credit Card Debt

Jarret DiToro, Updated on Apr 30, 2020

What's the best way to pay down a credit card balance as quickly as possible, while paying the least in interest, and without hurting your credit? What follows is a powerful method recommended by the most astute personal finance experts to achieve exactly those objectives. It's extremely effective, completely legal, and leverages programs created by credit card issuers to your advantage. Follow these steps and start to become credit card debt-free.

Step 1: Use A Powerful Tool To Immediately Stop Paying Interest On Your Balance 

Think of someone carrying a credit card balance like a patient who enters an emergency room bleeding badly. The first thing a doctor will do is stop the bleeding. It's no different when attacking a credit card balance; the first thing you do is stop the interest charges.

There's a simple way to do this, and it's brilliance is that it actually uses the banks' marketing offers to your advantage: find a card offering a long "0% intro APR balance transfer" promotional offer, and transfer your balance to it. These are cards which offer new customers a long period of time (often as much as 18 months) during which the card charges no interest on all balances transferred to it. We constantly track all the cards in the marketplace in order to find the ones currently offering the longest 0% intro periods.

If you need more motivation, just think of this: on a $10,000 balance, $150 of a $200 monthly payment would get vacuumed up by interest charges.* That leaves only $50 of your $200 that actually reduces your balance, the rest vanishing into bank pockets. That's just brutal. Use our reviews to find a card which offers the longest possible no-interest period while charging low, or even no fees. Moving your balances to the card you choose will stop the bleeding, allowing you to move on to step two.

Step 2: Power Through Your Balance During The 0% Period.

Once you've transferred your balances and put a stop to the interest charges, it's time to capitalize on the interest-free period to really break free of the debt. The best part of this is how simple it is: just keep making the payments you used to make when you had to pay big interest payments, except now 100% of your payment will go to reduce your balance.

Going back to the $10,000 example above. (just be aware that we're using the $10,000 number as an example to demonstrate how the process works. You may be approved to transfer an amount greater or less than $10,000). If you transferred that balance onto a card which offers 15 months of 0% intro APR with no transfer fee, and maintained the same $200 monthly payment, you can see how much faster you'll be reducing your balance in the chart below.

As you can see, without using the 0% card, the same $200 monthly payments barely make any headway. It's like swimming upstream, or walking while taking a step back for every two steps forward. That's no way to swim or walk, and attempting to pay off your cards while paying high card interest rates is no way to manage your finances. Move your balances onto one of the cards below, stop getting crushed by interest, and start making real progress toward getting rid of your card debt.

Top 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards:

When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Not only can you earn generous cash back rewards, this card comes with long 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases.


Transfer your high-interest balance to this card with intro APR 0% for 14 months then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. Then, Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.



The Verdict: With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending.

Most Appropriate For: If you want long 0% intro APR and if you buy things at gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com.

Credit Required: Excellent/Good

Over a year of 0% interest on purchases and balance transfers! High cash rewards at gas stations and restaurants AND no annual fee makes this card offer special.


The Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you wish all credit cards came with – no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment! Cardholders also get an intro APR of 0% for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable. If you misplace your credit card, freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch on the mobile app and website. No late fee on first late payment. No foreign transaction fees. Free FICO® Credit Score. $0 Fraud Liability. Redeem your rewards for cash in any amount, at any time and your cash back never expires. That means extra cash in your pocket to spend any way you want. Plus, Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched. The list of features seems endless on this Discover card.


The Verdict: This is a great choice if you want to consolidate debt, make a large purchase or eat out often. Discover will reward you with the ability to earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Most Appropriate For: People who like to earn cash back with no annual fee and lengthy APR offers.

Credit Required: Excellent/Good

* Savings calculation: Credit Card Balance * (1+Average Card Rate/365)^639 days – Balance Transfer Fee - Average Household Credit Card Balance Balance transfer fee is minimum of 3% or $10.  Monthly interest calculated on $10k balance at 18% as: 10000*(1+(0.18/360))^365-10000)/12

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we value more than the opinions of our customers. We encourage open discussions among all users and hope we can all share advice. Please keep our site clean and safe by following our posting guidelines and please, don’t disclose personal information like your credit card numbers or account information.

Picture of Leslie Lamirande

By: | Aug 2, 2018

I have a 3 credit cards that are about $6,388 total and want to transfer them to a card with no 0% interest for about 15 to 18 months. my credit score is 731

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount of credit you will be offered, or your ability to be approved for a card, the Discover it® Balance Transfer and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are both excellent cards that come with long introductory periods for APR on balance transfers!

Picture of Nancy Holley Kitchens

By: | Jun 20, 2018

My credit score is 675 and my interest rate is very high on a $3,000 balance. Is there a card you can recommend that will give me a lower interest rate on whatever the balance is after allotted 0% interest time frame?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 21, 2018

Although we cannot estimate if you will be approved for a card, or the size of the line of credit that would be given, there are some cards to consider for BT with your good credit score of 675. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express are both great options, which come with great introductory APR periods!

Picture of Ezra Knowles Jr.

By: | Jun 15, 2018

Looking to pay off 4 bills I have on credit cards about 5000 can’t find a credit card that works for me

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 18, 2018

If you are looking to consolidate payments onto one card at a low interest rate, you should look at balance transfer credit card! We cannot determine the amount of credit you will be given, however there are several cards that are designed for balance transfers. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both come with great introductory low APR periods!

Picture of Maame Aphyia Afriyie Boateng

By: | Jun 14, 2018

I have a credit card debt of $3500 and I am looking for a good card to do a balance transfer so as to pay everything off asap. What card would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for by a credit card company, there are several cards that have excellent low interest introductory APR periods. Two cards to take a close look at would be the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Discover it® Balance Transfer, both of which have extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Donna Josefy Bishop

By: | Jun 12, 2018

I have a credit score of 780 and would like a low interest rate card,which car would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

There are many excellent cards that have great introductory low APR periods. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever as well as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both have extra long introductory periods for new customers!

Picture of Bill Hauschildt

By: | Jun 8, 2018

I have a credit card with 15K , my credit score is exelent , but I'm paying way to much in Interest , what card is the best to transfer to ,so I can pay this off ?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 13, 2018

There are many excellent balance transfer credit cards to consider when looking for a new card. Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for, the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer and the Discover it® Balance Transfer are both excellent cards which offer extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Sandy Mochida-Rapozo

By: | Jun 4, 2018

my husband & I have credit scores around 740> but have quite a bit of debt that we are looking to pay off. 3 of our cards are within a $1500 of the credit limits while 3 other cards open have no balance. which card do you think would approve and help us to reduce our debt without paying a high interest rate?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 4, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount you will be approved for, there are many options for balance transfer credit cards! The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever for instance has a long introductory period with low APR, and the Discover it® Cash Back also has a long introductory period as well as cash back offers!

Picture of Libby Holley Milliken

By: | May 29, 2018

I’m looking for a credit card for my husband, he will be using it monthly, regularly and paying off every month, I’m looking for the best rewards or cash back that he could earn, his credit score is close to 800

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

With a credit score around 800, your husband will likely be approved for most cards he were to apply for. When looking at rewards, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers excellent rewards, as well as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card!

Picture of Diane Choquette

By: | May 29, 2018

I am trying to build my credit no one gives you a chance.

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

Although building credit can sometimes be difficult, secured credit cards are an excellent way for people to do so! They work by using a refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit. Take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®.

By: Maggie Criss Milhorn | Jun 2, 2018

While I agree that sometimes you do have to start with a secured card and build your way up. I have found that the cards that seem to give you a chance with lower credit are: 1) Capital Platinum Card. Both of my sons have been approved for this card, as well as Credit One. They are low balance and very high interest cards, but if you are looking to do small charges and pay it off every month then these are two possibilities.

Picture of Jacqueline Sharp

By: | May 18, 2018

I am trying to build up my credit due to identity theft. I have tried to explain that I have not opened up loans/credit cards under my name. I still have to clean up my credit, what card(s) can assist me. My credit score is 548.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 25, 2018

Secured credit card are an excellent way for people with bad credit scores to build credit. This is done by using an refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit, take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®!

Page:

These responses are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser's responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

