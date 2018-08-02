The Fastest Way To Pay Off $10,000 In Credit Card Debt

Jarret DiToro, Updated on Mar 08, 2020

Advertiser Disclosure

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

What's the best way to pay down a credit card balance as quickly as possible, while paying the least in interest, and without hurting your credit? What follows is a powerful method recommended by the most astute personal finance experts to achieve exactly those objectives. It's extremely effective, completely legal, and leverages programs created by credit card issuers to your advantage. Follow these steps and start to become credit card debt-free.

Step 1: Use A Powerful Tool To Immediately Stop Paying Interest On Your Balance 

Think of someone carrying a credit card balance like a patient who enters an emergency room bleeding badly. The first thing a doctor will do is stop the bleeding. It's no different when attacking a credit card balance; the first thing you do is stop the interest charges.

There's a simple way to do this, and it's brilliance is that it actually uses the banks' marketing offers to your advantage: find a card offering a long "0% intro APR balance transfer" promotional offer, and transfer your balance to it. These are cards which offer new customers a long period of time (often as much as 18 months) during which the card charges no interest on all balances transferred to it. We constantly track all the cards in the marketplace in order to find the ones currently offering the longest 0% intro periods.

If you need more motivation, just think of this: on a $10,000 balance, $150 of a $200 monthly payment would get vacuumed up by interest charges.* That leaves only $50 of your $200 that actually reduces your balance, the rest vanishing into bank pockets. That's just brutal. Use our reviews to find a card which offers the longest possible no-interest period while charging low, or even no fees. Moving your balances to the card you choose will stop the bleeding, allowing you to move on to step two.

Step 2: Power Through Your Balance During The 0% Period.

Once you've transferred your balances and put a stop to the interest charges, it's time to capitalize on the interest-free period to really break free of the debt. The best part of this is how simple it is: just keep making the payments you used to make when you had to pay big interest payments, except now 100% of your payment will go to reduce your balance.

Going back to the $10,000 example above. (just be aware that we're using the $10,000 number as an example to demonstrate how the process works. You may be approved to transfer an amount greater or less than $10,000). If you transferred that balance onto a card which offers 15 months of 0% intro APR with no transfer fee, and maintained the same $200 monthly payment, you can see how much faster you'll be reducing your balance in the chart below.

As you can see, without using the 0% card, the same $200 monthly payments barely make any headway. It's like swimming upstream, or walking while taking a step back for every two steps forward. That's no way to swim or walk, and attempting to pay off your cards while paying high card interest rates is no way to manage your finances. Move your balances onto one of the cards below, stop getting crushed by interest, and start making real progress toward getting rid of your card debt.

Top 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards:

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 3,796 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(3,796) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details

Get long 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day, one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. $0 annual fee.


Turbo charge your plans to ditch debt with this easy-to-use card that will pay you unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Use the cash-back rewards to pay down your debt even faster! You earn cash in two ways when you use this card. First, earn a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Second, you'll take home an unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. No headaches remembering rotating bonus categories, you will earn cash on everything you buy. Pile those unlimited cash rewards back onto your balance and say goodbye to your debt even faster! This card offers 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months. Get 0% intro on purchases for 15 months also with this card! There is a 3% balance transfer fee, but the cash rewards could easily offset that over the long run for you.


The Verdict: Many credit cards with introductory 0% interest don't offer rewards. You win in four ways if you use this card to pay down debt. 1) Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. 2) Get unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day that can also be used to speed your way to being debt-free. 3) 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months gives you time to pay off your balance transfer without interest charges piling up. 4) $0 annual fee makes it a cost-effective choice for ditching debt.

Most Appropriate For: If you want to earn cash back rewards, while you pay down your debt, this card gives you a straight-forward deal. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. If your credit has a few blemishes, don't worry. This card is a fantastic option if you have good credit.

Credit Required: Good to Excellent.

BankAmericard® credit card

Apply Now Call To Apply
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 826 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(826) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details

This card just seriously upped its game, extending its intro APR to one of the longest available. Take advantage of impressive 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with this $0 annual fee card.


Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means no monthly interest charges will pile up during the promo period. Stop paying high interest charges with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means your payments can go entirely toward reducing your debt for over a year. Regain control over your financial life and put time on your side to pay down debt faster. Unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR. That means a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. The balance transfer fee is either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.


The Verdict: This is a great low interest card with one of the longest periods of intro interest available. The $0 annual fee means you won’t pay for card membership. Get a better interest rate now with BankAmericard® credit card.


Most Appropriate For: If you want to get out of debt, this card has all the tools you need. This card is perfect for people who want long 0% introductory interest on purchases and balance transfers.


Credit Required: Excellent/Very Good

Discover it® Balance Transfer

Apply Now
Rates & Fees
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 598 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(598) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details

This card has a sign-up bonus loaded with potential: you can turn $200 into $400 with Cashback Match™. If you’re a new card member, you can automatically double your rewards within the first year of having the card.


You also earn 5% cash back from rotating categories like gas stations, department stores, Amazon.com or restaurants for up to $1,500 every quarter, each time you activate. You’ll also get 1% cash back on everything else.

With 5% cash back from everyday spending categories and 1% cash back on everything else you can easily earn $200 cash back and turn it into $400 with Discover’s Cashback Match™

There is also no annual fee, and you will get 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months and 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. After that, 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR.

While the Discover It - 18 month balance transfer offer has some rewarding cash back benefits, it lacks the 0% intro APR length of other cards on this list and it has 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. You also need to remember to opt into the categories every quarter or you will not receive the 5% cash back rewards.

Most Appropriate For: People who enjoy both cash rewards and lengthy balance transfer offers.

Verdict: If you looking for a balance transfer credit card that teams up with a cash back rewards system, this card is right up your alley. It has a unique sign-up bonus system that doubles your cash back at the end of your first year. So if you’re in the market for a rewards card and would like to transfer your current balance, this card is perfect for you.

Recommended Credit: Good to Excellent

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 442 Offer Ratings

Write a full review
(442)
Show Details

This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to help pay down your debt faster.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with a long 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. The standout features that set this apart from other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards. Earn, 1.5% cash back offer.. Just think how much faster you can pay down your balance with the big cash back rewards. The balance transfer fee is 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5, then either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater..

The Verdict: This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.

Most Appropriate For: If you want cash-back rewards along with lengthy 0% intro APR, this card is a perfect match.

Credit Required: Excellent/Good

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

Apply Now Call To Apply
 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.4/5.0 from 560 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(560) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details

Drive away with a lengthy intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers with the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card in your wallet. This card offers a sparkling combination of long 0% intro interest, a big cash sign-up bonus and generous cash-back on things you buy every day.


Hit the brakes on high-interest charges now. You could save hundreds of dollars in interest with 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles. Pay down debt faster with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR on balance transfers. Enjoy a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, 1% cash back on every purchase. It’s hard to believe this fully loaded card comes with $0 annual fee.


The Verdict: You could save hundreds of dollars in interest with this card.


Most Appropriate For: If you want to choose how you earn cash back rewards, this is the only card that lets you choose your rewards category to match your buying habits. Choose from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement and furnishings. Save money on high interest charges when you finance purchases during the intro APR period.

Credit Required: Excellent/Very Good

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 132 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(132) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details

Get out of debt faster with help from an industry leading rate of year-round cash back on dining and entertainment with this fully loaded low-interest card. This card offers generous 0% intro APR on balance transfers and purchases and a solid sign-up bonus.


If you are carrying high interest debt, transfer your balance to this card. Take advantage of 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR. Pay your debt down faster when every penny of your payment goes to the balance during the promo period. This card also comes with 0% intro on purchases for 15 months then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR.


If you go to sporting events, restaurants, fast-food places, bars or movies, this high-paying cash back card is a great choice to maximize cash back rewards on things you buy. Watch your rewards pile up fast with 3% cash back on dining; 3% cash back on entertainment; 2% cash back at grocery stores; 1% cash back on all other purchases. You can earn a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Unlike other cards that come with quarterly caps on the amount of bonus cash you can earn, there’s no limit to how much cash back you can earn on this card.


The Verdict: This unique balance transfer card offers a high rate of cash back on dining out and entertainment and groceries. If you buy items in these categories you could earn generous cash back that you could use to pay down your balance faster.

Most Appropriate For: If you eat out and go out, this card is a top choice while you pay down debt. You’ll earn one of the highest year-round rates of cash back on these categories on a $0 annual fee card.

Credit Required: Excellent/Good

* Savings calculation: Credit Card Balance * (1+Average Card Rate/365)^639 days – Balance Transfer Fee - Average Household Credit Card Balance Balance transfer fee is minimum of 3% or $10.  Monthly interest calculated on $10k balance at 18% as: 10000*(1+(0.18/360))^365-10000)/12

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we value more than the opinions of our customers. We encourage open discussions among all users and hope we can all share advice. Please keep our site clean and safe by following our posting guidelines and please, don’t disclose personal information like your credit card numbers or account information.

Load 458 Comments

Community Conversation

Thank you. Your comment has been submitted and is pending editorial review.
card loader

Sort by:

Picture of Leslie Lamirande

By: | Aug 2, 2018

I have a 3 credit cards that are about $6,388 total and want to transfer them to a card with no 0% interest for about 15 to 18 months. my credit score is 731

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount of credit you will be offered, or your ability to be approved for a card, the Discover it® Balance Transfer and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are both excellent cards that come with long introductory periods for APR on balance transfers!

Picture of Nancy Holley Kitchens

By: | Jun 20, 2018

My credit score is 675 and my interest rate is very high on a $3,000 balance. Is there a card you can recommend that will give me a lower interest rate on whatever the balance is after allotted 0% interest time frame?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 21, 2018

Although we cannot estimate if you will be approved for a card, or the size of the line of credit that would be given, there are some cards to consider for BT with your good credit score of 675. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express are both great options, which come with great introductory APR periods!

Picture of Ezra Knowles Jr.

By: | Jun 15, 2018

Looking to pay off 4 bills I have on credit cards about 5000 can’t find a credit card that works for me

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 18, 2018

If you are looking to consolidate payments onto one card at a low interest rate, you should look at balance transfer credit card! We cannot determine the amount of credit you will be given, however there are several cards that are designed for balance transfers. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both come with great introductory low APR periods!

Picture of Maame Aphyia Afriyie Boateng

By: | Jun 14, 2018

I have a credit card debt of $3500 and I am looking for a good card to do a balance transfer so as to pay everything off asap. What card would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for by a credit card company, there are several cards that have excellent low interest introductory APR periods. Two cards to take a close look at would be the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Discover it® Balance Transfer, both of which have extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Donna Josefy Bishop

By: | Jun 12, 2018

I have a credit score of 780 and would like a low interest rate card,which car would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

There are many excellent cards that have great introductory low APR periods. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever as well as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both have extra long introductory periods for new customers!

Picture of Bill Hauschildt

By: | Jun 8, 2018

I have a credit card with 15K , my credit score is exelent , but I'm paying way to much in Interest , what card is the best to transfer to ,so I can pay this off ?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 13, 2018

There are many excellent balance transfer credit cards to consider when looking for a new card. Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for, the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer and the Discover it® Balance Transfer are both excellent cards which offer extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Sandy Mochida-Rapozo

By: | Jun 4, 2018

my husband & I have credit scores around 740> but have quite a bit of debt that we are looking to pay off. 3 of our cards are within a $1500 of the credit limits while 3 other cards open have no balance. which card do you think would approve and help us to reduce our debt without paying a high interest rate?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 4, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount you will be approved for, there are many options for balance transfer credit cards! The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever for instance has a long introductory period with low APR, and the Discover it® Cash Back also has a long introductory period as well as cash back offers!

Picture of Libby Holley Milliken

By: | May 29, 2018

I’m looking for a credit card for my husband, he will be using it monthly, regularly and paying off every month, I’m looking for the best rewards or cash back that he could earn, his credit score is close to 800

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

With a credit score around 800, your husband will likely be approved for most cards he were to apply for. When looking at rewards, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers excellent rewards, as well as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card!

Picture of Diane Choquette

By: | May 29, 2018

I am trying to build my credit no one gives you a chance.

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

Although building credit can sometimes be difficult, secured credit cards are an excellent way for people to do so! They work by using a refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit. Take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®.

By: Maggie Criss Milhorn | Jun 2, 2018

While I agree that sometimes you do have to start with a secured card and build your way up. I have found that the cards that seem to give you a chance with lower credit are: 1) Capital Platinum Card. Both of my sons have been approved for this card, as well as Credit One. They are low balance and very high interest cards, but if you are looking to do small charges and pay it off every month then these are two possibilities.

Picture of Jacqueline Sharp

By: | May 18, 2018

I am trying to build up my credit due to identity theft. I have tried to explain that I have not opened up loans/credit cards under my name. I still have to clean up my credit, what card(s) can assist me. My credit score is 548.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 25, 2018

Secured credit card are an excellent way for people with bad credit scores to build credit. This is done by using an refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit, take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®!

Page:

These responses are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser's responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

Top Card Categories

Advertiser Disclosure
Recommended Posts

Cards to Consider

Trust & Security
As Seen In
  • Huff Post logo
  • The Wall Street Journal logo
  • USA Today logo
  • The New York Times logo
  • PBS logo
  • Forbes logo