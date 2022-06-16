Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Do you have high-interest credit card debt you're struggling to pay off?

You're not alone. In 2020, 57% of U.S. households carried a balance on their active credit card accounts. If you're suffering from high interest rate charges, transfer your debt to one of these balance transfer cards with 0% intro APR and start saving money.

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (425) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: This $0 annual fee card towers above others with one of the longest periods of 0% intro APR on balance transfers available. Take advantage of an ultra-long intro APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that. And if you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases and then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that. Take up to a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Plus, enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.

The Bottom Line: This is a simple, yet very powerful credit card. If you are interested in transferring a balance to a 0% intro APR card, this is our highest rated card for anyone carrying a large balance. The extra interest-free time could allow you to make significantly more headway paying down your balance. With its long-term 0% intro APR you can save hundreds in interest charges. : This is a simple, yet very powerful credit card. If you are interested in transferring a balance to a 0% intro APR card, this is our highest rated card for anyone carrying a large balance. The extra interest-free time could allow you to make significantly more headway paying down your balance. With its long-term 0% intro APR you can save hundreds in interest charges.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (223) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: This card just upped its game, extending the intro APR period, making it one of the best balance transfer cards now available. Take advantage of extra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with this $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR. That means no monthly interest charges will pile up during the promo period. Plus, stop paying high interest charges with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR on balance transfers so your payments can go entirely toward reducing your debt for over a year. And if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. The Bottom Line: This easy-to-use card gives you tools to regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. Unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR. That means a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (426) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is an absolute game-changer in the rewards space with the most impressive unlimited cash back rate we’ve ever seen on a no-annual-fee card. It all starts with its headline feature: cardholders earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no restrictions on categories and no expiration date on rewards. Let that sink in – no other card on the market today offers such a high rate of truly unlimited cash back. So if you’re looking for a no-maintenance card that can help you maximize your returns on every purchase you make, this is absolutely it. But this no-annual fee card isn’t just good for rewards – it’s also an excellent way to mitigate the cost of a large expense or get out of debt. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that intro period is up. And if you’re transferring a balance from a high-interest credit card, you can get the same period of 0% intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that. This gives you incredible flexibility in covering life’s unexpected (and often expensive) developments, and with this card’s already industry-leading rewards program you can feel confident always having this card in your wallet. The Bottom Line: This card’s high rate of unlimited cash back rewards makes it unique among no annual fee cards – if you’re looking for the best unlimited cash back card on the market, you’ve found it.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (109) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: Imagine getting almost two years with 0% intro interest on a balance transfer. Reshape your financial picture with this industry-leading low-interest card from Citi. For people who want to kick high-interest credit card debt to the curb, this is one of the best get-out-of-debt cards available. Transfer your high interest debt to this card with an intro APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers; after that, an APR of 16.24% - 26.24% (Variable) applies. Your payments will go directly to paying down your balance for nearly two years. That could save you hundreds of dollars in interest. Plus, you will get generous intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases, then 16.24% - 26.24% (Variable) APR after that. Citi keeps it simple. It’s the only card with no late fees, no penalty rate, and $0 annual fee. If you’re one to forget about a payment or two, this card is perfect for you. Bottom Line: With its long-term 0% intro APR you could save hundreds in interest charges and pay off your debt faster. If you forget a payment, this card can save you money with $0 late fees, most credit cards charge around $35 for a late payment fees. Citi Simplicity® Card has one of the longest intro APR periods available and is one of the easiest credit cards to use.

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (55) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable). Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. For a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on air travel and hotels up to $6,000 in the first 12 months and then 1X Points per $1 spent. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. The Bottom Line: This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers, a nice sign-up bonus all with $0 annual fee. This is a great everyday rewards card with an attractive balance transfer offer.

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (204) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is one of the most innovative cards on the market, offering a rewards program that tailors itself to your spending habits and over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. It all starts with the incredible suite of cash back rewards. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Unlike many cards that require you to go in and manually select a top cash back category, this card automatically determines the category where you’ve spent the most and applies the highest rate of cash back return, ensuring you’ll always be maximizing your earning potential. And it only gets better for new customers. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.



The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card also makes for a great everyday card if you have a large purchase on the horizon or are looking to transfer high interest credit card debt. You’ll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR based on creditworthiness. It's the same for balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. Even better, this card also sports a $0 annual fee.



The Bottom Line: This card really surprised us with its unique and innovative rewards program, and its extensive suite of other features make it one you shouldn’t miss. If don’t want to bother with remembering to enable your rotating cash back categories, this is the ideal card for you.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (45) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: The Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card offers a blockbuster combination of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with the opportunity to earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. And that rewards program only gets better when you consider this card's astonishing sign-up feature: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. While this card has an incredibly competitive suite of rewards, where the Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card really sets itself apart from the competition comes in the form of the long periods of 0% intro APR on offer for both purchases and balance transfers. If you want to transfer debt from a high-interest credit card, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. Even better, you can use all that extra interest-free time combined with the cash-back rewards you'll earn to pay down your debt even faster! Plus, enjoy added flexibility on purchases with an intro rate of 0% intro apr for 6 months, followed by 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR.



The Bottom Line: If you looking for a balance transfer credit card that teams up with a cash back rewards system, this card is right up your alley. It has a unique sign-up bonus system that doubles your cash back at the end of your first year. So if you’re in the market for a rewards card and would like to transfer your current balance, this card is perfect for you.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Over the Past 60 Days! (103) Over the Past 60 Days! Benefits: If you’ve got a substantial expense looming on the horizon, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card has you covered with 18 months of 0% intro APR on purchases followed by an ongoing 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. But where this card really sets itself apart is by giving you the opportunity to extend that already top-shelf savings period by up to another 3 months if you make all your minimum monthly payments on-time; that has the potential for an outstanding 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening - almost two years! And the same offer applies to balance transfers as well – if you’re transferring a balance from a different high-interest credit card, you could get 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers if you make all your minimum monthly payments, with the same 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. This $0 annual fee card is an exceptional savings tool because it rewards you for what you should already be doing – promptly paying down your credit card debt – and with such generous windows on interest-free time to make that happen, you could end up saving hundreds of dollars in interest fees alone. If you’re looking to get out of debt without getting buried under a massive pile of fees, this could be just the card for you. The Bottom Line: We're really excited about the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card because it's laser-focused on just one thing: saving you money in the long run on interest charges by offering some of the longest periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers you’ll find out on the market today.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Benefits: This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to help pay down your debt faster. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card comes with a long 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, followed by an ongoing 15.74% - 24.49% Variable APR. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, with 15.74% - 24.49% Variable APR after that intro period is up. The standout features that set this apart from other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards. Cardholders enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through chase ultimate rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases Just think how much faster you can pay down your balance with the big cash back rewards. The balance transfer fee is either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. then, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. The Bottom Line: This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Sign-up Bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Regular APR 15.74% - 24.49% Variable

INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Enjoy 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 3% on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year).

After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on Chase travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!

Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 15.74% - 24.49%.

No annual fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card

Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more. See additional details for Chase Freedom Unlimited® More Info

