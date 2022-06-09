Pay 0 Interest Until 2024

*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you.

BankAmericard® credit card Apply Now Apply Now on Bank of America's secure site Call To Apply















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.9/5.0 from 220 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (220) Over the Past 60 Days! If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR on balance transfers after that. And if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now Apply Now on Capital One's secure site















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.8/5.0 from 675 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (675) Over the Past 60 Days! The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a card that truly offers the best of both worlds, with a long period of 0% intro APR on purchases and solid cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that intro period is over. That gives you over a year to to pay down your balance with no interest charges weighing you down - perfect when you have a large expense coming up. But the real standout feature on this incredible low interest card is the rich cash back rewards program. You will earn cash back on everything you buy, everywhere - an impressive 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day; 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). Plus, new cardholders can enjoy a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Even better, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a $0 annual fee, so you can put all the cash back you earn to work for you instead of paying down fees.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now Apply Now on Wells Fargo's secure site Rates & Fees















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 436 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (436) Over the Past 60 Days! It’s not often we see something that completely changes the game when it comes to credit card rewards, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. How is this card re-shaping the rewards landscape? It all starts with its headline feature: cardholders earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no restrictions on categories and no expiration date on rewards. Let that sink in – no other card on the market today offers such a high rate of truly unlimited cash back. If you’re looking for a no-maintenance card that can help you maximize your returns on every purchase you make, this is absolutely it. And it gets even better if you’re a new cardholder: you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account open. But this no-annual fee card isn’t just good for rewards – it’s also an excellent way to mitigate the cost of a large expense or get out of debt. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then 15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% Variable APR APR after that intro period is up. And if you’re transferring a balance from a high-interest credit card, you can get the same period of 0% intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, then 15.74%, 20.74%, or 25.74% Variable APR APR after that. This gives you incredible flexibility in covering life’s unexpected (and often expensive) developments, and with this card’s already industry-leading rewards program you can feel confident always having this card in your wallet.

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card Apply Now Apply Now on Citibank's secure site Call To Apply















Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 4.2/5.0 from 200 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (200) Over the Past 60 Days! The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is one of the most innovative cards on the market, offering a rewards program that tailors itself to your spending habits. It all starts with the incredible suite of cash back rewards. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Unlike many cards that require you to go in and manually select a top cash back category, this card automatically determines the category where you’ve spent the most and applies the highest rate of cash back return, ensuring you’ll always be maximizing your earning potential. And it only gets better for new customers. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card also makes for a great everyday card if you have a large purchase on the horizon or are looking to transfer high interest credit card debt. You’ll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 14.74% - 24.74% (Variable) APR based on creditworthiness. It's the same for balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers, then 14.74% - 24.74% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. And as if it couldn’t get any better, this card also sports a $0 annual fee.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Apply Now Apply Now on Wells Fargo's secure site Rates & Fees















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.8/5.0 from 99 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (99) Over the Past 60 Days! Every so often a card comes along that really excites us: that’s most certainly the case with Wells Fargo’s debt-busting powerhouse, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card. Why is this card such a hit? It’s because it’s laser-focused on just one thing: saving you money in the long run on interest charges by offering some of the longest periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers you’ll find out on the market today. If you’ve got a substantial expense looming on the horizon, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card has you covered with 18 months of 0% intro APR on purchases followed by an ongoing 13.74%-25.74% Variable APR after that. But where this card really sets itself apart is by giving you the opportunity to extend that already top-shelf savings period by up to another 3 months if you make all your minimum monthly payments on-time; that has the potential for an outstanding 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening - almost two years! And the same offer applies to balance transfers as well – if you’re transferring a balance from a different high-interest credit card, you could get 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers if you make all your minimum monthly payments, with the same 13.74%-25.74% Variable APR after that. This $0 annual fee card is an exceptional savings tool because it rewards you for what you should already be doing – promptly paying down your credit card debt – and with such generous windows on interest-free time to make that happen, you could end up saving hundreds of dollars in interest fees alone. If you’re looking to get out of debt without getting buried under a massive pile of fees, this could be just the card for you.

Discover it® Balance Transfer Apply Now Apply Now on Discover's secure site Rates & Fees















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.8/5.0 from 48 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (48) Over the Past 60 Days! The Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card offers a blockbuster combination of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with the opportunity to earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. And that rewards program only gets better when you consider this card's astonishing sign-up feature: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. While this card has an incredibly competitive suite of rewards, where the Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card really sets itself apart from the competition comes in the form of the long periods of 0% intro APR on offer for both purchases and balance transfers. If you want to transfer debt from a high-interest credit card, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. Even better, you can use all that extra interest-free time combined with the cash-back rewards you'll earn to pay down your debt even faster! Plus, enjoy added flexibility on purchases with an intro rate of 0% intro apr for 6 months, followed by 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR. This card really is the complete package, and with a $0 annual fee there's never been a better time to apply.

Citi Rewards+® Card Apply Now Apply Now on Citibank's secure site















Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 4.3/5.0 from 60 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (60) Over the Past 60 Days! If you buy gas and groceries, maximize your rewards with the Citi Rewards+® Card. For a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on air travel and hotels up to $6,000 in the first 12 months and then 1X Points per $1 spent. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. But that's not all - this card also comes with generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. If you have a big purchase, take advantage of the long 0% intro APR period, and pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Get a better interest rate when you transfer your balance to this card with intro APR 0% for 15 months, then 14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) APR after that. Every penny of your payment will go towards paying down your principal during the intro period, which can help you get out of debt faster. The rounding up feature ensures you’ll get an extra boost to your rewards on everything you buy. There is a relative low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Redeem your points for gift cards for nearly 100 different popular brands. The combination of long 0% intro APR, sign-up bonus and healthy rewards rate on Gas Stations and Supermarkets make this a good choice if you buy gas and groceries and don’t want to pay an annual fee.

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now Apply Now on Bank of America's secure site Call To Apply















Rated /5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.5/5.0 from 52 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (52) Over the Past 60 Days! We love unlimited cash rewards credit cards, so we were very excited to see the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card hit the market with a fantastic rewards program, long periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers and no annual fee. Like with most unlimited cash back cards, the rewards program is deceptively simple but incredible powerful: cardholders earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no limit to the amount of cash back a cardholder can earn and no expiration date on those rewards. Beyond that, if you’re a new cardholder you gain access to a solid sign-up bonus: a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This combination of rewards program and welcome offer places this card in contention for the best unlimited cash rewards credit card with much more well-established offerings from other issuers – credit card reward lovers, take note! The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card is also an exceptional choice for those looking to limit interest payments, with over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Cardholders get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, with 14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR after that. It’s a little different on the balance transfer side: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days; after that, a rate of 14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR on balance transfers applies. When making a balance transfer, you’ll end up paying a fairly standard balance transfer fee: either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater. To sum it up, this card is an excellent $0 annual fee choice for anyone looking for unlimited cash back and not one to miss.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now Apply Now on Chase's secure site















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 75 Offer Ratings (75) The Chase Freedom Unlimited® card comes with generous on-going cash-back rewards. This card offers an enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through chase ultimate rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases Your cash back earnings are automatic, so you don't have to worry about signing up or enrolling in any special bonus programs. And this card comes with an amazing offer for new cardholders. Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. In addition to the generous rewards program, cardholders will enjoy 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months on purchases. After the intro period is up, the ongoing APR will be 15.74% - 24.49% Variable . And even better, if you’re looking to transfer a balance from a high-interest credit card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card offers 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, with 15.74% - 24.49% Variable APR once that intro period is up. Overall, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is an excellent offer for consumers who want to earn a flat rewards rate on every purchase without paying an annual fee.

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Apply Now Apply Now on Chase's secure site















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 130 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (130) Over the Past 60 Days! Anyone looking for a great card with a long intro APR period and a truly staggering array of cash back opportunities is going to find the Chase Freedom Flex℠ hard to ignore. Right off the bat, Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months and then 15.74% - 24.49% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off your purchase without monthly interest charges adding up. And if you're looking to transfer a balance from a different high-interest credit card, Chase Freedom Flex℠ has just the thing: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months, followed by an ongoing 15.74% - 24.49% Variable APR. Plus, this all comes with a strong sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! And even better, Chase Freedom Flex℠ comes with $0 annual fee. This card looks compelling before even considering the cashback bonuses available. And it’s in those cashback bonuses where the Chase Freedom Flex℠ really shines: 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through chase ultimate rewards®, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. No matter where you use this card, there are almost always opportunities to put cash back in your pocket.

