Kira Brecht is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on Forbes, US News & World Report, Investor’s Business Daily and Yahoo! Finance. Her favorite travel card program is Chase Ultimate Rewards.
*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.
Did you know you can travel the world practically free? Using the right airline credit cards can open up a world of travel that would be otherwise unattainable for the majority of people.
With so many credit card offers out there, how do you decide which one is best for you? Consider annual fees, sign-up bonuses, blackout dates and 0% intro APR. Comparing travel credit cards can be tricky. Lucky for you, we’ve done the research and identified the best credit cards to get you flying in no time!
This five-star travel rewards card comes with one of the best sign up bonuses available. Start planning your next vacation now with help from this travel card sign-up bonus worth $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases worldwide. Cash in points on hotels, airfare, and even car rentals or cruises with this flexible travel card. No blackout dates. Your points are worth 25% more when you book airfare, hotels or car rentals through the easy to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. There are no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is $95. You could easily earn more than that with the high rewards rate on this card.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That's 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Discover it® Miles soars above other offers with one of the most lucrative travel sign-up bonuses available. Discover will match ALL the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That’s $700 towards travel! This first-class card offers Unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee. With the sign-up bonus, that means you will earn 3 Miles for every $1 you spend during your first year as a cardholder, which is an incredible rate. Redeem your Miles as a statement credit towards travel purchases. Never worry about blackout dates. If you have a big purchase coming up, rely on long intro APR 0% for 14 months, with 11.99% - 22.99% variable after that. If you want a big travel sign-up bonus at the end of the year, this card delivers the best return on your first-year spending. There are no foreign transaction fees when you travel abroad and $0 annual fee.
Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year.*
Rewards Rate
1.5 Miles per $1 Spent*
Redeeming is Easy
Redeem your Miles as a statement credit towards travel purchases*
Highlights
UNLIMITED BONUS: Discover will match ALL the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That’s $700 towards travel or to redeem as Cash! The more you earn, the more you get.
Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee.
Redeem for Travel or Cash. Easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases or get cash.
No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
Miles Pay You Back. Easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases. Or get cash.
Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
If you fly on American Airlines, this card is worth your consideration. Not only do you earn a high rewards rate on American Airlines purchases, but you will also earn that same high rate on everyday purchases like gas and restaurant spending. Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations, restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases. This card starts strong with a big sign-up bonus. Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. There are extensive travel benefits including your first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to four companions traveling with you on the same reservation. That can easily cover the annual fee, which doesn’t even kick in until your second year. Annual fee is $99, waived for first 12 months. Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights and you will pay 0% foreign transaction fees when you travel abroad. Last but not least, you can earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases during your cardmembership year and renew your card, which comes out to $1,666 per month for a year. There’s a lot of value tucked inside this first-class airline card if you fly on American.
If you’re not already earning points and miles on an airline credit card then you’re missing out on the opportunity fly virtually for free. Each one of the credit card offers mentioned above are a great place to start you on your way to award flights and worldwide travel. Sign up today and be on your way to flying in no time!
CompareCards is an independent, advertising-supported credit comparison service. Offers which appear on CompareCards.com are from companies with which CompareCards.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact the location and order in which these products appear. CompareCards.com takes into consideration several proprietary rules and the likelihood of an applicants’ credit approval to determine how and where products appear on the site. CompareCards.com does not include the entire universe of available credit or financial offers.
About Our Ratings
Our editors rate credit cards objectively based on the features the credit card offers consumers, the fees and interest rates, and how a credit card compares with other cards in its category. The ratings are the expert opinion of our editors, and not influenced by any remuneration this site receives from card issuers.
Excellent Credit
Between 720 - 850
Credit cards for excellent credit are intended for those with a credit score between 720 - 850.
Good Credit
Between 660 - 719
Credit cards for good credit are intended for those with a credit score between 660 - 719.
Fair Credit
Between 600 - 659
Credit cards for fair credit are intended for those with a credit score between 600 - 659.
Poor Credit
Between 300 - 599
Credit cards for poor credit are intended for those with a credit score between 300 - 599.
No/Limited Credit
- - -
Credit cards for no credit are intended for those without an established credit score.
Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Your Free Credit Score
No credit card required
Learn the 6 factors that impact your score
Find out how much you could save on your credit accounts