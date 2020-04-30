*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

It’s no secret you can earn hundreds of dollars in credit card rewards every year.

Yet, many people stick with the same card year after year and miss out on valuable benefits they want. Sound familiar?

Fact: Banks doubled their spending on credit card rewards since 2010. There’s an excellent chance you can get a much better deal.

Make the switch and start enjoying rewards you will use. Choose a $150 cash sign-up bonus or 60,000 points worth up to $750 in travel. As an extra bonus some of these cards offer 0% introductory interest for over a year. That means you could save hundreds of dollars in interest if you’ve got a big purchase coming up or on a balance transfer.

There’s never been a better time to get a new credit card. Stop missing out. Find your perfect fit and apply below.

Apply Now

Make a purchase and earn. Maximize the return on your everyday spending and get the rewards you want. There’s no telling when the offers on these top cards might change. Apply now and get one of the best credit cards of 2020.