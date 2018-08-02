Pay 0 Interest Until 2021

Kira Brecht, Updated on Apr 30, 2020

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you. 

Discover it® Cash Back

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. Then, Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. The popular spending categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Discover it® chrome

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. Cardholders can choose to have their cash back rewards credited to their account, donate them to a charity of their choice, or to pay for items from select online retailers. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free FICO® Credit Score on monthly statements, online, and on Discover’s mobile app. Cardholders will also enjoy no fraud liability on unauthorized purchases.

Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges! 

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer.

Picture of Leslie Lamirande

By: | Aug 2, 2018

I have a 3 credit cards that are about $6,388 total and want to transfer them to a card with no 0% interest for about 15 to 18 months. my credit score is 731

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount of credit you will be offered, or your ability to be approved for a card, the Discover it® Balance Transfer and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are both excellent cards that come with long introductory periods for APR on balance transfers!

Picture of Nancy Holley Kitchens

By: | Jun 20, 2018

My credit score is 675 and my interest rate is very high on a $3,000 balance. Is there a card you can recommend that will give me a lower interest rate on whatever the balance is after allotted 0% interest time frame?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 21, 2018

Although we cannot estimate if you will be approved for a card, or the size of the line of credit that would be given, there are some cards to consider for BT with your good credit score of 675. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express are both great options, which come with great introductory APR periods!

Picture of Ezra Knowles Jr.

By: | Jun 15, 2018

Looking to pay off 4 bills I have on credit cards about 5000 can’t find a credit card that works for me

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 18, 2018

If you are looking to consolidate payments onto one card at a low interest rate, you should look at balance transfer credit card! We cannot determine the amount of credit you will be given, however there are several cards that are designed for balance transfers. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both come with great introductory low APR periods!

Picture of Maame Aphyia Afriyie Boateng

By: | Jun 14, 2018

I have a credit card debt of $3500 and I am looking for a good card to do a balance transfer so as to pay everything off asap. What card would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for by a credit card company, there are several cards that have excellent low interest introductory APR periods. Two cards to take a close look at would be the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Discover it® Balance Transfer, both of which have extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Donna Josefy Bishop

By: | Jun 12, 2018

I have a credit score of 780 and would like a low interest rate card,which car would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

There are many excellent cards that have great introductory low APR periods. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever as well as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both have extra long introductory periods for new customers!

Picture of Bill Hauschildt

By: | Jun 8, 2018

I have a credit card with 15K , my credit score is exelent , but I'm paying way to much in Interest , what card is the best to transfer to ,so I can pay this off ?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 13, 2018

There are many excellent balance transfer credit cards to consider when looking for a new card. Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for, the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer and the Discover it® Balance Transfer are both excellent cards which offer extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Sandy Mochida-Rapozo

By: | Jun 4, 2018

my husband & I have credit scores around 740> but have quite a bit of debt that we are looking to pay off. 3 of our cards are within a $1500 of the credit limits while 3 other cards open have no balance. which card do you think would approve and help us to reduce our debt without paying a high interest rate?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 4, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount you will be approved for, there are many options for balance transfer credit cards! The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever for instance has a long introductory period with low APR, and the Discover it® Cash Back also has a long introductory period as well as cash back offers!

Picture of Libby Holley Milliken

By: | May 29, 2018

I’m looking for a credit card for my husband, he will be using it monthly, regularly and paying off every month, I’m looking for the best rewards or cash back that he could earn, his credit score is close to 800

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

With a credit score around 800, your husband will likely be approved for most cards he were to apply for. When looking at rewards, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers excellent rewards, as well as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card!

Picture of Diane Choquette

By: | May 29, 2018

I am trying to build my credit no one gives you a chance.

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

Although building credit can sometimes be difficult, secured credit cards are an excellent way for people to do so! They work by using a refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit. Take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®.

By: Maggie Criss Milhorn | Jun 2, 2018

While I agree that sometimes you do have to start with a secured card and build your way up. I have found that the cards that seem to give you a chance with lower credit are: 1) Capital Platinum Card. Both of my sons have been approved for this card, as well as Credit One. They are low balance and very high interest cards, but if you are looking to do small charges and pay it off every month then these are two possibilities.

Picture of Jacqueline Sharp

By: | May 18, 2018

I am trying to build up my credit due to identity theft. I have tried to explain that I have not opened up loans/credit cards under my name. I still have to clean up my credit, what card(s) can assist me. My credit score is 548.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 25, 2018

Secured credit card are an excellent way for people with bad credit scores to build credit. This is done by using an refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit, take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®!

