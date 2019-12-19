Pay 0 Interest Until 2021

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.
Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.
Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!
Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you.
Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers long 0% intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Or, stop high interest charges with a balance transfer. This card comes with 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months. The standout feature on this incredible low interest card are the rich cash back rewards. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
If you want to transfer high-interest debt, Discover designed this powerful card just for you. Get intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% variable after that. Rich cash-back rewards make this $0 annual fee card stand out among long 0% intro APR offers. Pay for your everyday essentials like gas and groceries with this card and get 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically. This card also comes with a valuable sign up bonus. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.* Use the cash-back rewards to pay down your balance faster. You will get a break on interest on new purchases with an intro APR of 0% for 6 months then 13.49% - 24.49% variable. However, the real value is long 0% intro APR on balance transfers and generous cash-back on category spending.
0% for 18 months on balance transfers & 0% for 6 months on purchases*
Rewards Rate
Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter up to the quarterly maximum, when you activate*
Ongoing APR
13.49% - 24.49% Variable*
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched.
Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
100% U.S. based customer service.
Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
If you want a break on interest, check out this new and improved offer. Take advantage of ultra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with this $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means no monthly interest charges will pile up during the promo period. Stop paying high interest charges with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means your payments can go entirely toward reducing your debt for over a year. Regain control over your financial life and put time on your side to pay down debt faster. Unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR. That means a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Get a better interest rate now with BankAmericard® credit card.
0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
No annual fee
No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply
Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app
This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a long 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. The standout features that sets this apart from some other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards with this 1.5% cash back offer. The balance transfer fee is 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5, then either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.. This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.
This is a top no-annual fee travel credit card that also gives you 0% intro on purchases for 12 months. If you have a big trip or purchase on the horizon, this means you can pay it off over a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up. Earn travel rewards fast with this card in your wallet. Start out with a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening, equal to $200 in travel, while earning 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. What’s best about this card? The miles you earn are good for any travel expense like airfare, hotel rooms, cruises and car rentals. Start earning unlimited miles on every purchase and enjoy 0% intro on purchases for 12 months now!
Drive away with long intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers with the
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card in your wallet. This card offers a sparkling combination of long intro interest, a big cash sign-up bonus and generous cash-back on things you buy every day. Hit the brakes on high-interest charges now. You could save hundreds of dollars in interest with 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles. Pay down debt faster with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR. Enjoy a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This groundbreaking offer lets you choose how you earn 3% cash back! Choose from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement and furnishings. Earn 3% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, 1% on all other purchases. It’s hard to believe this fully loaded card comes with $0 annual fee.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
No expiration on rewards
If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase
True to its name, this card offers freedom from monthly interest charges for well over a year, with a surprising cash-back twist. Rely on Chase Freedom® for 0% intro apr on purchases for 15 months. Break free from high-interest debt with 0% intro apr on balance transfers for 15 months. Earn a $150 Bonus after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It gets even better. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories every 3 months. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. This card offers a winning combination of one of the highest rates of cash-back available on rotating categories, extended 0% intro interest and $0 annual fee.
Citi is the leader in long 0% intro interest periods. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt with intro APR 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers. With this 0% intro APR, you can pay off your balance interest free for almost two years. If you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing 0% for 12 months on Purchases. That means you can take a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment?, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. This card has $0 annual fee.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer. After that, the variable APR will be 15.24% - 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness. All transfers must be completed in first 4 months.
0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 15.24% - 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
If you transfer a balance with this offer, after your 0% Intro purchase APR expires, both new purchases and unpaid purchase balances will automatically accrue interest until all balances, including your transferred balance, are paid in full.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® score online.
With Citi Entertainment℠, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
Shop with confidence knowing that you have dependable protection benefits, including $0 Liability on Unauthorized Purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.24% - 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!
