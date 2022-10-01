Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Low Interest Credit Cards
- Compare low interest credit cards from our partners
- Low interest credit card independent ratings & consumer reviews
-
Secure and immediate online application process
- Intro Purchase APR 0% for 12 months on Purchases
- Intro Balance Transfer APR 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- Regular Purchase & BT APR 15.99% - 26.74% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- 0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 15.99% - 26.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- For a limited time earn a $150 Statement Credit after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- Introductory APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable). 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day; 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
- Regular Purchase APR 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 17.99%-27.99% variable APR after that; 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
- 0% Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 14.99% - 25.99% Variable APR.
- Rewards Rate 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically
- Sign-Up Bonus Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
- Every $1 you earn in cash back is $1 you can redeem.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 14.99% to 25.99% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- No annual fee.
0% Credit Cards & Interest Free Credit Cards
Low interest rate (or 0%) credit cards can save you hundreds of dollars on balance transfers and on routine purchases carried over as credit card balances. Or you may simply want to be rewarded with a preferential interest rate as acknowledgement for good credit history and responsible debt management. Whatever your goals or motivation, zero percent or low interest credit cards can help you maintain the lowest rates available to individuals with excellent to good credit. You can find out more about credit score here.
Keep in mind that there are two main categories of low rate credit cards, namely those that offer a Variable APR and those that give you a Fixed APR. Just like with variable versus fixed rate mortgages, a fixed rate APR will remain relatively stable through the course of the loan. If your card company decides to raise it – which is somewhat rare – they will first notify you of that change according to Federal law requirements. With a variable rate, your APR is tied to a prevailing rate such as the Prime Interest Rate. If the prime rate increases then your APR will most likely follow in a similar fashion.
Generally speaking, credit card companies and banks will extend either 6 or 21 month offers – within the 0% to 3.99% annual interest rate range. That can generate a considerable discount when normal APRs are averaging around 15% or higher. Once the introductory promotional period expires, the APR on a low interest credit card or interest free credit card may revert to the regular interest rate. Of course the ideal balance is a credit card that offers a great near term rate followed by an attractive, competitively priced low interest rate for the long term.
The interest rate charged on your credit card is widely regarded as the single most important component of your card. That’s because it determines the major cost for you to borrow or roll over balances and pay them off over time instead of all at once or within the same month that you make purchases. That’s why getting a zero percent or low interest credit card can be huge financial boon, no matter what your credit card usage patterns or money management strategies may be.