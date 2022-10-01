0% Credit Cards & Interest Free Credit Cards

Low interest rate (or 0%) credit cards can save you hundreds of dollars on balance transfers and on routine purchases carried over as credit card balances. Or you may simply want to be rewarded with a preferential interest rate as acknowledgement for good credit history and responsible debt management. Whatever your goals or motivation, zero percent or low interest credit cards can help you maintain the lowest rates available to individuals with excellent to good credit. You can find out more about credit score here.



Keep in mind that there are two main categories of low rate credit cards, namely those that offer a Variable APR and those that give you a Fixed APR. Just like with variable versus fixed rate mortgages, a fixed rate APR will remain relatively stable through the course of the loan. If your card company decides to raise it – which is somewhat rare – they will first notify you of that change according to Federal law requirements. With a variable rate, your APR is tied to a prevailing rate such as the Prime Interest Rate. If the prime rate increases then your APR will most likely follow in a similar fashion.



Generally speaking, credit card companies and banks will extend either 6 or 21 month offers – within the 0% to 3.99% annual interest rate range. That can generate a considerable discount when normal APRs are averaging around 15% or higher. Once the introductory promotional period expires, the APR on a low interest credit card or interest free credit card may revert to the regular interest rate. Of course the ideal balance is a credit card that offers a great near term rate followed by an attractive, competitively priced low interest rate for the long term.



The interest rate charged on your credit card is widely regarded as the single most important component of your card. That’s because it determines the major cost for you to borrow or roll over balances and pay them off over time instead of all at once or within the same month that you make purchases. That’s why getting a zero percent or low interest credit card can be huge financial boon, no matter what your credit card usage patterns or money management strategies may be.