Top Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

by Kira Brecht - Jun 16, 2022

Kira Brecht is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on Forbes, US News & World Report, Investor’s Business Daily and Yahoo! Finance.   

Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card. 

The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 10 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now: 

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

3.8/5.0 from 651 Offer Ratings
Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers both a long 0% intro interest period on purchases and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of an intro APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, followed by 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. But the standout feature on this incredible low interest card is the rich cash back rewards program. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day; 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Discover it® Cash Back

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

3.7/5.0 from 334 Offer Ratings
When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Cardholders will earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. And new cardholders can take advantage of Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus and truly maximize your cash back earning potential. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months then, 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

3.7/5.0 from 426 Offer Ratings
It’s not often we see something that completely changes the game when it comes to credit card rewards, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. How is this card re-shaping the rewards landscape? It all starts with its headline feature: cardholders earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no restrictions on categories and no expiration date on rewards. Let that sink in – no other card on the market today offers such a high rate of truly unlimited cash back. If you’re looking for a no-maintenance card that can help you maximize your returns on every purchase you make, this is absolutely it. And it gets even better if you’re a new cardholder: you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account open.

But this no-annual fee card isn’t just good for rewards – it’s also an excellent way to mitigate the cost of a large expense or get out of debt. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that intro period is up. And if you’re transferring a balance from a high-interest credit card, you can get the same period of 0% intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that. This gives you incredible flexibility in covering life’s unexpected (and often expensive) developments, and with this card’s already industry-leading rewards program you can feel confident always having this card in your wallet.

Citi Custom Cash℠ Card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

4.2/5.0 from 204 Offer Ratings
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is one of the most innovative cards on the market, offering a rewards program that tailors itself to your spending habits. It all starts with the incredible suite of cash back rewards. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Unlike many cards that require you to go in and manually select a top cash back category, this card automatically determines the category where you’ve spent the most and applies the highest rate of cash back return, ensuring you’ll always be maximizing your earning potential. And it only gets better for new customers. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card also makes for a great everyday card if you have a large purchase on the horizon or are looking to transfer high interest credit card debt. You’ll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR based on creditworthiness. It's the same for balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. And as if it couldn’t get any better, this card also sports a $0 annual fee.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

4.3/5.0 from 425 Offer Ratings
For those looking for a credit card with a low interest rate and lengthy promotional purchase and balance transfer period, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card could be a great choice for you. This card offers an incredibly long period of no interest charges for balance transfers - get an APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers, followed by 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. And if you've got a big purchase coming up, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases with 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that, along with no annual fee. Not only is the regular APR highly competitive amongst other offers, but the Citi® Diamond Preferred® card also offers a multitude of cardholder perks.

Cardholders will also have free access to their FICO® Scores. Overall, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a great offer for anyone looking for a credit card that offers a long 0% intro APR and no annual fee.

Discover it® Balance Transfer

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

3.7/5.0 from 45 Offer Ratings
The Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card offers a blockbuster combination of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with the opportunity to earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. And that rewards program only gets better when you consider this card's astonishing sign-up feature: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.

While this card has an incredibly competitive suite of rewards, where the Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card really sets itself apart from the competition comes in the form of the long periods of 0% intro APR on offer for both purchases and balance transfers. If you want to transfer debt from a high-interest credit card, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. Even better, you can use all that extra interest-free time combined with the cash-back rewards you'll earn to pay down your debt even faster! Plus, enjoy added flexibility on purchases with an intro rate of 0% intro apr for 6 months, followed by 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR. This card really is the complete package, and with a $0 annual fee there's never been a better time to apply.

BankAmericard® credit card

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

3.9/5.0 from 223 Offer Ratings
If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 13.74% - 23.74% Variable APR on balance transfers after that. It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Plus, if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

4.7/5.0 from 191 Offer Ratings
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of our favorites because it offers something pretty uncommon among rewards cards – choice. Its three-tiered rewards program gives 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. And since you can switch up that 3% category each month, from travel to dining to online shopping, you can have an unprecedented amount of control over how you earn your rewards. Couple that with a long period of 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and 14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR after that billing period is over and no annual fee and you have a card that’s hard to ignore. After all, what’s better than getting to take control of your cash back?

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

4.2/5.0 from 116 Offer Ratings
The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is prized by people who want to transfer high-interest debt. Citi offers you a lifeline with intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers. You’ll appreciate the steady stream of cash-back that comes with every purchase, every day. Earn Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There are no categories to track, no caps on cash back and $0 annual fee. Pile your cash rewards onto your balance and say goodbye to your debt faster. Stop new high-interest charges from racking up with a balance transfer on this no hassle card.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

3.9/5.0 from 23 Offer Ratings
Capital One’s Venture cards have been titans in the travel credit card world for years, so we were incredibly excited to see a new entry hit the market in 2021 with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. This card solidly sits in premium travel rewards territory, with a top-tier rewards program offering 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day; 10 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 10 Miles per dollar when you book on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, through May 16, 2023; 5 Miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles rewarded every year, starting at the first anniversary. Cardholders also get access to the Capital One and Priority Pass lounges worldwide, in addition to a $100 credit towards TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. Even better, the rewards numbers could keep growing if you’re a new cardholder: with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you’ll earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.

And while this card has no foreign transaction fees, all these amazing benefits come at a cost: a $395 annual fee. While that may seem high, don’t forget the ongoing benefits and 10X miles multipliers available on travel booked through Capital One – with frequent use, those rewards dollars could add up fast. All in all, this is a sterling new entry in the premium travel cards space – if you’re on the hunt for an amazing new travel card, don’t miss this one.

Citi Rewards+® Card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

4.3/5.0 from 55 Offer Ratings
Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee.

For a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on air travel and hotels up to $6,000 in the first 12 months and then 1X Points per $1 spent. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Get Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of the long intro APRs: 0% for 15 months on purchases then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Discover it® chrome

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

3.8/5.0 from 22 Offer Ratings
If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 12.74% - 23.74% variable apr. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can ensure you're always ready to hit the road. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

3.8/5.0 from 49 Offer Ratings
The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card has exploded onto the market with incredibly competitive offers for anyone looking for a great cash back credit card. Earn 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, EV charging stations and on streaming services. Plus, a $15 credit for annual streaming purchases like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify®, Apple Music, Disney+, HBO Max and more! And earn 1X points on all other eligible purchases. As if that wasn’t enough, this card also has a strong sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. And while this card has very compelling rewards on offer, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card also makes transferring your current credit card balance easy with 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening and a 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) rate after that intro period. Plus, all of this is included with no annual fee and the points you’ve earned never expire. If you’re in the market for a cash back card that covers all the bases with very few compromises, this is an outstanding choice.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

3.7/5.0 from 103 Offer Ratings
If you’ve got a substantial expense looming on the horizon, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card has you covered with 18 months of 0% intro APR on purchases followed by an ongoing 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. But where this card really sets itself apart is by giving you the opportunity to extend that already top-shelf savings period by up to another 3 months if you make all your minimum monthly payments on-time; that has the potential for an outstanding 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening - almost two years! And the same offer applies to balance transfers as well – if you’re transferring a balance from a different high-interest credit card, you could get 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers if you make all your minimum monthly payments, with the same 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. This $0 annual fee card is an exceptional savings tool because it rewards you for what you should already be doing – promptly paying down your credit card debt – and with such generous windows on interest-free time to make that happen, you could end up saving hundreds of dollars in interest fees alone. If you’re looking to get out of debt without getting buried under a massive pile of fees, this could be just the card for you.

 

Methodology

Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

