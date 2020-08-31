Top Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.
Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card.
The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 10 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now:
The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is prized by people who want to transfer high-interest debt. Citi offers you a lifeline with intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers. You’ll appreciate the steady stream of cash-back that comes with every purchase, every day. Earn Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There are no categories to track, no caps on cash back and $0 annual fee. Pile your cash rewards onto your balance and say goodbye to your debt faster. Stop new high-interest charges from racking up with a balance transfer on this no hassle card.
When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Then, Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. The popular spending categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable.
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. *
Cashback Match™
Get a dollar-for-dollar match of all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically*
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
Citi is the leader in long 0% intro interest periods. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt with an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers. With this 0% intro APR, you can pay off your balance interest free for almost two years. If you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing 0% for 18 months on Purchases. That means you can take a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. This card has $0 annual fee.
0% Intro APR for 18 months on purchases from date of account opening and 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer. After that the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
Shop with confidence knowing that you have dependable protection benefits, including $0 Liability on Unauthorized Purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers both long 0% intro interest on purchases and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. The standout feature on this incredible low interest card are the rich cash back rewards. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+℠ Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders rake in Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Get Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.
The Citi Rewards+℠ Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap.
Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.49% - 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfer fee — either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.49% - 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% intro for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free Credit Scorecard with FICO® Credit Score.
0% for 14 Months on purchases and balance transfers*
Rewards Rate
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Ongoing APR
11.99% - 22.99% Variable*
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Redeem your cash back for any amount, any time. Cash rewards never expire.
100% U.S. Based Customer Service available any time.
Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cards on the market if you have excellent credit because of the rich cash-back rewards it offers. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. and enjoy a sign-up bonus—Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. These three features mean that you can easily put cash back in your pocket on the purchases you’re already making every week.
Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. This is an enticing card offer with a long 0% intro APR period, and the cash-back gives you an extra savings boost. If you’re looking for a solid cash- back card Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent pick.
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year.
If you’re looking for travel rewards alongside 0% intro APR on purchases, you need to checkout the Discover it® Miles card. This card offers 0% intro for 14 months on purchases, with 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. This gives travelers the flexibility to pay off large purchases over a longer period of time, while earning miles on their purchases. This is a great travel credit card that also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and no late fee on your first late payment. When you use this card, you’ll earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Add in the fact that Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, and you can see why it is one of the top travel cards. Did we mention that you can fly any airline, any time, with no blackout dates?
Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year.*
Rewards Rate
1.5 Miles per $1 Spent*
0% Intro APR
0% intro for 14 months, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable
Highlights
UNLIMITED BONUS: Only Discover will automatically match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee.
Turn Miles into cash in any amount, any time. Or redeem as a statement credit for travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more with no blackout dates. However you redeem, Miles keep the same value. And Miles never expire
No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
This five-star travel rewards card is easy to use and comes with one of the best sign up bonuses available. Start planning your next vacation now with help from this travel card sign-up bonus worth $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases worldwide. Cash in points on hotels, airfare, and even car rentals or cruises with this flexible travel card. No blackout dates. Your points are worth 25% more when you book airfare, hotels or car rentals through the easy to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. There are no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is $95. You could easily earn more than that with the high rewards rate on this card.
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That's 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
