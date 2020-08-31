Top Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

by Kira Brecht - Aug 31, 2020

Advertiser Disclosure

Kira Brecht is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on Forbes, US News & World Report, Investor’s Business Daily and Yahoo! Finance. 

Advertiser Disclosure

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card. 

The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 10 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now: 

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Citibank's secure site

Call To Apply
 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.7/5.0 from 479 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(479) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is prized by people who want to transfer high-interest debt. Citi offers you a lifeline with intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers. You’ll appreciate the steady stream of cash-back that comes with every purchase, every day. Earn Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There are no categories to track, no caps on cash back and $0 annual fee. Pile your cash rewards onto your balance and say goodbye to your debt faster. Stop new high-interest charges from racking up with a balance transfer on this no hassle card.

Discover it® Cash Back

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Discover's secure site

Rates & Fees

 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 734 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(734) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Then, Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. The popular spending categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Citibank's secure site

Call To Apply
 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.3/5.0 from 785 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(785) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
Citi is the leader in long 0% intro interest periods. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt with an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers. With this 0% intro APR, you can pay off your balance interest free for almost two years. If you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing 0% for 18 months on Purchases. That means you can take a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. This card has $0 annual fee.

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Capital One's secure site

 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.0/5.0 from 251 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(251) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers both long 0% intro interest on purchases and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. The standout feature on this incredible low interest card are the rich cash back rewards. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Citi Rewards+℠ Card

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Citibank's secure site

 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.2/5.0 from 320 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(320) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+℠ Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders rake in Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Get Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Discover it® chrome

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Discover's secure site

Rates & Fees

 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 164 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(164) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% intro for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free Credit Scorecard with FICO® Credit Score.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Chase's secure site

 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 400 Offer Ratings

Write a full review
(400)
Show Details

Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cards on the market if you have excellent credit because of the rich cash-back rewards it offers. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. and enjoy a sign-up bonus—Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. These three features mean that you can easily put cash back in your pocket on the purchases you’re already making every week.

Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. This is an enticing card offer with a long 0% intro APR period, and the cash-back gives you an extra savings boost. If you’re looking for a solid cash- back card Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent pick.

Discover it® Miles

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Discover's secure site

Rates & Fees

 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 187 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(187) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
If you’re looking for travel rewards alongside 0% intro APR on purchases, you need to checkout the Discover it® Miles card. This card offers 0% intro for 14 months on purchases, with 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. This gives travelers the flexibility to pay off large purchases over a longer period of time, while earning miles on their purchases. This is a great travel credit card that also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and no late fee on your first late payment. When you use this card, you’ll earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Add in the fact that Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, and you can see why it is one of the top travel cards. Did we mention that you can fly any airline, any time, with no blackout dates?

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Apply Now
Apply Now

on Chase's secure site

 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 166 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(166) Over the Past 60 Days!
Show Details
This five-star travel rewards card is easy to use and comes with one of the best sign up bonuses available. Start planning your next vacation now with help from this travel card sign-up bonus worth $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases worldwide. Cash in points on hotels, airfare, and even car rentals or cruises with this flexible travel card. No blackout dates. Your points are worth 25% more when you book airfare, hotels or car rentals through the easy to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. There are no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is $95. You could easily earn more than that with the high rewards rate on this card.

Advertiser Disclosure