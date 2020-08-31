Top Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card.

The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 10 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now:

Citi Rewards+℠ Card Apply Now Apply Now on Citibank's secure site















Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 4.2/5.0 from 320 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (320) Over the Past 60 Days! Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+℠ Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders rake in Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Get Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now Apply Now on Chase's secure site















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.9/5.0 from 400 Offer Ratings (400) Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cards on the market if you have excellent credit because of the rich cash-back rewards it offers. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. and enjoy a sign-up bonus—Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. These three features mean that you can easily put cash back in your pocket on the purchases you’re already making every week. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. This is an enticing card offer with a long 0% intro APR period, and the cash-back gives you an extra savings boost. If you’re looking for a solid cash- back card Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent pick.