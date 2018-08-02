Pay 0 Interest Until 2021

Kira Brecht, Updated on Jan 02, 2020

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you. 

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers long 0% intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Or, stop high interest charges with a balance transfer. This card comes with 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months. The standout feature on this incredible low interest card are the rich cash back rewards. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

Citi is the leader in long 0% intro interest periods. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt with intro APR 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers. With this 0% intro APR, you can pay off your balance interest free for almost two years. If you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing 0% for 12 months on Purchases. That means you can take a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment?, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. This card has $0 annual fee.

Discover it® Balance Transfer

If you want to transfer high-interest debt, Discover designed this powerful card just for you. Get intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% variable after that. Rich cash-back rewards make this $0 annual fee card stand out among long 0% intro APR offers. Pay for your everyday essentials like gas and groceries with this card and get 5% cash back at different places each quarter like gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, Amazon.com and more up to the quarterly maximum, each time you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically. This card also comes with a valuable sign up bonus. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.* Use the cash-back rewards to pay down your balance faster. You will get a break on interest on new purchases with an intro APR of 0% for 6 months then 13.49% - 24.49% variable. However, the real value is long 0% intro APR on balance transfers and generous cash-back on category spending.

BankAmericard® credit card

If you want a break on interest, check out this new and improved offer. Take advantage of ultra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with this $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means no monthly interest charges will pile up during the promo period. Stop paying high interest charges with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means your payments can go entirely toward reducing your debt for over a year. Regain control over your financial life and put time on your side to pay down debt faster. Unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR. That means a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Get a better interest rate now with BankAmericard® credit card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a long 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. The standout features that sets this apart from some other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards with this 1.5% cash back offer. The balance transfer fee is 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5, then either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.. This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card

If you are hungry for rich travel and dining rewards with $0 annual fee, this card is worthy of your attention. Get one of the most generous sign-up bonuses available on a $0 annual fee card. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value that’s worth $300! Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in, 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit, and 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases. You could save hundreds in dollars on interest with the generous 0% intro interest on purchases and balance transfers. Get intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases and intro APR 0% for 12 months on qualifying balance transfers on balance transfers. The earning power on this card matches and exceeds some top premium rewards cards, without the annual fee. Wells Fargo stretches the traditional definition of travel to include items like homestays, gas stations, parking, tolls. If you are hungry for triple rewards points on one of the broadest definitions of dining, travel and transit and popular streaming services, this appealing offer is hard to pass up.

Citi Rewards+℠ Card

Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+℠ Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers, a nice sign-up bonus all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders rake in 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Get Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

This is a top no-annual fee travel credit card that also gives you 0% intro on purchases for 12 months. If you have a big trip or purchase on the horizon, this means you can pay it off over a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up. Earn travel rewards fast with this card in your wallet. Start out with a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening, equal to $200 in travel, while earning 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. What’s best about this card? The miles you earn are good for any travel expense like airfare, hotel rooms, cruises and car rentals. Start earning unlimited miles on every purchase and enjoy 0% intro on purchases for 12 months now!

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is prized by people who want to transfer high-interest debt. Citi offers you a lifeline with intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers. You’ll appreciate the steady stream of cash-back that comes with every purchase, every day. Earn 2% cash back on purchases: 1% when you buy plus 1% as you pay.. There’s no categories to track, no caps on cash back and $0 annual fee. Pile your cash rewards onto your balance and say goodbye to your debt faster. Stop new high-interest charges from racking up with a balance transfer on this no hassle card. Don’t worry if your credit isn’t perfect. This card is aimed at people with excellent/good credit.

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card - $200 Cash Rewards Offer

Drive away with long intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers with the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card in your wallet. This card offers a sparkling combination of long intro interest, a big cash sign-up bonus and generous cash-back on things you buy every day. Hit the brakes on high-interest charges now. You could save hundreds of dollars in interest with 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles. Pay down debt faster with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR. Enjoy a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This groundbreaking offer lets you choose how you earn 3% cash back! Choose from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement and furnishings. Earn 3% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, 1% on all other purchases. It’s hard to believe this fully loaded card comes with $0 annual fee.

Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges! 

By: | Aug 2, 2018

I have a 3 credit cards that are about $6,388 total and want to transfer them to a card with no 0% interest for about 15 to 18 months. my credit score is 731

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount of credit you will be offered, or your ability to be approved for a card, the Discover it® Balance Transfer and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card are both excellent cards that come with long introductory periods for APR on balance transfers!

Picture of Nancy Holley Kitchens

By: | Jun 20, 2018

My credit score is 675 and my interest rate is very high on a $3,000 balance. Is there a card you can recommend that will give me a lower interest rate on whatever the balance is after allotted 0% interest time frame?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 21, 2018

Although we cannot estimate if you will be approved for a card, or the size of the line of credit that would be given, there are some cards to consider for BT with your good credit score of 675. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express are both great options, which come with great introductory APR periods!

Picture of Ezra Knowles Jr.

By: | Jun 15, 2018

Looking to pay off 4 bills I have on credit cards about 5000 can’t find a credit card that works for me

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 18, 2018

If you are looking to consolidate payments onto one card at a low interest rate, you should look at balance transfer credit card! We cannot determine the amount of credit you will be given, however there are several cards that are designed for balance transfers. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both come with great introductory low APR periods!

Picture of Maame Aphyia Afriyie Boateng

By: | Jun 14, 2018

I have a credit card debt of $3500 and I am looking for a good card to do a balance transfer so as to pay everything off asap. What card would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for by a credit card company, there are several cards that have excellent low interest introductory APR periods. Two cards to take a close look at would be the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Discover it® Balance Transfer, both of which have extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Donna Josefy Bishop

By: | Jun 12, 2018

I have a credit score of 780 and would like a low interest rate card,which car would you recommend

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

There are many excellent cards that have great introductory low APR periods. The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever as well as the Chase Freedom Unlimited® both have extra long introductory periods for new customers!

Picture of Bill Hauschildt

By: | Jun 8, 2018

I have a credit card with 15K , my credit score is exelent , but I'm paying way to much in Interest , what card is the best to transfer to ,so I can pay this off ?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 13, 2018

There are many excellent balance transfer credit cards to consider when looking for a new card. Although we cannot speculate on the line of credit you will be approved for, the Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer and the Discover it® Balance Transfer are both excellent cards which offer extra long introductory APR periods on balance transfers!

Picture of Sandy Mochida-Rapozo

By: | Jun 4, 2018

my husband & I have credit scores around 740> but have quite a bit of debt that we are looking to pay off. 3 of our cards are within a $1500 of the credit limits while 3 other cards open have no balance. which card do you think would approve and help us to reduce our debt without paying a high interest rate?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jun 4, 2018

Although we cannot determine the amount you will be approved for, there are many options for balance transfer credit cards! The Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever for instance has a long introductory period with low APR, and the Discover it® Cash Back also has a long introductory period as well as cash back offers!

Picture of Libby Holley Milliken

By: | May 29, 2018

I’m looking for a credit card for my husband, he will be using it monthly, regularly and paying off every month, I’m looking for the best rewards or cash back that he could earn, his credit score is close to 800

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

With a credit score around 800, your husband will likely be approved for most cards he were to apply for. When looking at rewards, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers excellent rewards, as well as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card!

Picture of Diane Choquette

By: | May 29, 2018

I am trying to build my credit no one gives you a chance.

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | May 29, 2018

Although building credit can sometimes be difficult, secured credit cards are an excellent way for people to do so! They work by using a refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit. Take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®.

By: Maggie Criss Milhorn | Jun 2, 2018

While I agree that sometimes you do have to start with a secured card and build your way up. I have found that the cards that seem to give you a chance with lower credit are: 1) Capital Platinum Card. Both of my sons have been approved for this card, as well as Credit One. They are low balance and very high interest cards, but if you are looking to do small charges and pay it off every month then these are two possibilities.

Picture of Jacqueline Sharp

By: | May 18, 2018

I am trying to build up my credit due to identity theft. I have tried to explain that I have not opened up loans/credit cards under my name. I still have to clean up my credit, what card(s) can assist me. My credit score is 548.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | May 25, 2018

Secured credit card are an excellent way for people with bad credit scores to build credit. This is done by using an refundable security deposit to open up an initial line of credit, take a look at the Discover it® Secured and the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®!

Page:

