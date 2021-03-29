Pay 0 Interest Until 2022

by Kira Brecht - Mar 29, 2021

Kira Brecht is a credit card expert whose financial advice has been featured on Forbes, US News & World Report, Investor’s Business Daily and Yahoo! Finance. 

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 20 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you. 

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a card that truly offers the best of both worlds, with a long period of 0% intro APR on purchases and solid cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) after that intro period is over. That gives you over a year to to pay down your balance with no interest charges weighing you down - perfect when you have a large expense coming up.

But the real standout feature on this incredible low interest card is the rich cash back rewards program. You will earn cash back on everything you buy, everywhere - an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Plus, new cardholders can enjoy a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Even better, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a $0 annual fee, so you can put all the cash back you earn to work for you instead of paying down fees.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

For those looking for a credit card with a low interest rate and lengthy promotional purchase and balance transfer period, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card card could be a great choice for you. This card offers an incredible intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers and 0% for 18 months on Purchases along with no annual fee. Not only is the regular APR highly competitive amongst other offers, but the Citi® Diamond Preferred® card also offers a multitude of cardholder perks.

This card offers $0 liability on unauthorized charges and Citi® Identity Theft Solution which can give you peace of mind while you shop. Cardholders will also have free access to their FICO® Scores. Overall, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a great offer for anyone looking for a credit card that offers a long 0% intro APR and no annual fee.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

The Citi Double Cash Credit Card, from our partner Citi, is the perfect card for earning cash back on all purchases without having to follow category restrictions throughout the year. What makes this card so unique is the ability for consumers to earn additional cash back just for making on-time payments.

With this card, you’re basically earning double cash back for doing what you already do on a monthly basis; making purchases and paying your bill. What’s more, you don’t need to enroll in any program and there’s no cap on the cash back you can earn.

Cardmembers will also enjoy an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers. The on-going interest rate is 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) based on your creditworthiness and you pay no annual fee.

Discover it® Cash Back

Discover it® Cash Back sports a lengthy intro period of APR 0% for 14 months on purchases then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that. But when it comes to cash-back, the Discover it® Cash Back card is truly in a league of its own. 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

On top of that, cardholders enjoy Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600 - combined with the first-year sign-up bonus, new cardholders could take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. The $0 annual fee is just icing on the cake.

BankAmericard® credit card

If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that.

It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

If you’re looking to take control of how you earn credit card rewards, the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is hard to ignore. This card’s stand-out feature is its three-tiered rewards program – you can earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Since you can change that 3% cash back category each month, you can maximize your cash back without having to wait for the right rewards category to roll around.

But this card isn’t just a winner when it comes to rewards. The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card also offers lengthy periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that to help you pay off big ticket items without running up a large interest bill. And if you’re looking to consolidate debt, get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up. Even better, because this card comes with a $0 annual fee, you can focus on earning cash back and not on paying down fees.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

If you want to earn generous cash back without an annual fee and you buy groceries and gas every week, this card could be a perfect match for you. Right out of the gate, new cardholders get access to an amazing welcome offer: Earn $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. On top of that, your rewards could add up fast when you factor in this card's top-of-the-line rewards program. 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores. 1% cash back on other purchases.

But this card isn't just about rewards. You can save on interest with intro purchase APR of 0% on purchases for 15 months then 13.99%-23.99% Variable APR after that - that long 0% APR period means you won't have to worry about interest charges piling up for more than a year. Bottom line, this is a valuable $0 annual fee cash back card that rewards you for things you buy every day - it's just that easy.

Wells Fargo Platinum card

Take control of your finances with the Wells Fargo Platinum card with one of the longest 0% intro APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers. This $0 annual fee card gives you long period of 0% intro APR for 18 months on qualifying balance transfers and then 16.49%-24.49% (Variable) APR after that. If you only make the minimum payments on high-interest credit card debt, it could take years to pay it off. Using a card like this means every cent you pay during the intro period will go toward paying down your balance.

If you are looking to make a big purchase, you will also get an extended period of 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases with this card and then 16.49%-24.49% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. Plus, Wells Fargo is one of the few card issuers to offer generous cell phone protection - this card offers up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card. From purchases to balance transfers, this card gives you all the tools you need to save on interest across the board.

American Express Cash Magnet® Card – $150 Welcome Offer

The American Express Cash Magnet® Card – $150 Welcome Offer is a solid 0% intro APR card that should be on everyone's radar because of its standout welcome offer. If you're a new cardholder, you could earn $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 or more in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

But the benefits of the American Express Cash Magnet® Card – $150 Welcome Offer extend well beyond its welcome offer. Take advantage of the lengthy 0% intro APR and unlimited 1.5% cash back on your purchases. This fully-loaded card comes with an intro APR of 0% on purchases for 15 months then 13.99%-23.99% variable. Every penny of your payment will trim your balance during the 0% intro interest period, with no monthly interest charges piling up, which makes it easy to pay down a large purchase or prep for an upcoming expense. You’ll appreciate the legendary American Express customer service and cardholder benefits which include extended warranty, car rental loss and damage insurance and purchase protection. Even better, you get all this for a$0 annual fee, so all the cash back you earn doesn't have to go to paying fees.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers best-in-class cash-back on gas and groceries with no rotating categories. Cardholders start off with a generous welcome offer: $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. This card offers also an extraordinary 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), 1% Cash Back on other purchases. If you spend $500 per month on groceries, over the course of a year, you'll earn $360 cash back for food you are already buying. You will also get sizable cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, plus 1% cash back on everything else. Even better, get flexibility for your budget with the 0% on purchases for 12 months intro APR on purchases then 13.99%-23.99% variable - if you have a big expense coming up, that gives you a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up.

These premium rewards come at a cost: a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95 annual fee. But, many people can earn substantial cash-back rewards well beyond that. This card is one of the cases where the benefits can significantly outweigh the annual fee. This welcome offer alone covers the cost of the annual fee for two years.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with generous on-going cash-back rewards. This card offers an earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. Your cash back earnings are automatic, so you don't have to worry about signing up or enrolling in any special bonus programs. As a welcome bonus to new cardholders, you can Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster.

In addition to the generous rewards program, cardholders will enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. After the intro period is up, the ongoing APR will be 14.99% - 23.74% Variable. Overall, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is an excellent offer for consumers who want to earn a flat rewards rate on every purchase without paying an annual fee.

Citi Rewards+® Card

If you buy gas and groceries, maximize your rewards with the Citi Rewards+ card, plus get a little extra on every purchase with the rounding up feature. This card also comes with generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. If you have a big purchase, take advantage of the long 0% intro APR period, and pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Get a better interest rate when you transfer your balance to this card with intro APR 0% for 15 months. Every penny of your payment will go towards paying down your principal during the intro period, which can help you get out of debt faster.

The rounding up feature ensures you’ll get an extra boost to your rewards on everything you buy. There is a relative low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Redeem your points for gift cards for nearly 100 different popular brands. The combination of long 0% intro APR, sign-up bonus and healthy rewards rate on Gas Stations and Supermarkets make this a good choice if you buy gas and groceries and don’t want to pay an annual fee.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

This card shines right from the start with a solid cash sign up bonus - and that bonus is easy to get. You can earn earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases and take home a Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. This card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases then 14.49%-24.99% (Variable) APR after that. You’ll also get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card.

Plus, your Wells Fargo card cash rewards won't expire as long as your account remains open and you'll never have to worry about rotating categories when you earn rewards on all purchases with this card in your wallet. On top of that, get all this for $0 annual fee! If you’re looking for an easy to use cash back card, a big sign-up bonus and long 0% intro APR on purchases, this is a great option for you.

If you are looking for a longer 0% intro APR offer, you may want to learn more about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, which offers 0% intro APR for 20 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. 

Looking for cash back and a balance transfer? The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is a top notch cash back card is a leader among cash-back cards, as well as a good option for balance transfers.

