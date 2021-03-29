*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months all the way up to 20 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now Apply Now on Capital One's secure site















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.8/5.0 from 850 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (850) Over the Past 60 Days! The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a card that truly offers the best of both worlds, with a long period of 0% intro APR on purchases and solid cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) after that intro period is over. That gives you over a year to to pay down your balance with no interest charges weighing you down - perfect when you have a large expense coming up. But the real standout feature on this incredible low interest card is the rich cash back rewards program. You will earn cash back on everything you buy, everywhere - an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Plus, new cardholders can enjoy a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Even better, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a $0 annual fee, so you can put all the cash back you earn to work for you instead of paying down fees.

BankAmericard® credit card Apply Now Apply Now on Bank of America's secure site Call To Apply















Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.9/5.0 from 209 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (209) Over the Past 60 Days! If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that. It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card Apply Now Apply Now on Bank of America's secure site Call To Apply















Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 4.7/5.0 from 206 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (206) Over the Past 60 Days! If you’re looking to take control of how you earn credit card rewards, the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is hard to ignore. This card’s stand-out feature is its three-tiered rewards program – you can earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Since you can change that 3% cash back category each month, you can maximize your cash back without having to wait for the right rewards category to roll around.

But this card isn’t just a winner when it comes to rewards. The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card also offers lengthy periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that to help you pay off big ticket items without running up a large interest bill. And if you’re looking to consolidate debt, get 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up. Even better, because this card comes with a $0 annual fee, you can focus on earning cash back and not on paying down fees.

Wells Fargo Platinum card Apply Now Apply Now on Wells Fargo's secure site Rates & Fees















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.8/5.0 from 96 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (96) Over the Past 60 Days! Take control of your finances with the Wells Fargo Platinum card with one of the longest 0% intro APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers. This $0 annual fee card gives you long period of 0% intro APR for 18 months on qualifying balance transfers and then 16.49%-24.49% (Variable) APR after that. If you only make the minimum payments on high-interest credit card debt, it could take years to pay it off. Using a card like this means every cent you pay during the intro period will go toward paying down your balance. If you are looking to make a big purchase, you will also get an extended period of 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases with this card and then 16.49%-24.49% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. Plus, Wells Fargo is one of the few card issuers to offer generous cell phone protection - this card offers up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card. From purchases to balance transfers, this card gives you all the tools you need to save on interest across the board.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now Apply Now on Chase's secure site















Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 136 Offer Ratings (136) The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with generous on-going cash-back rewards. This card offers an earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. Your cash back earnings are automatic, so you don't have to worry about signing up or enrolling in any special bonus programs. As a welcome bonus to new cardholders, you can Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. In addition to the generous rewards program, cardholders will enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. After the intro period is up, the ongoing APR will be 14.99% - 23.74% Variable. Overall, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® card is an excellent offer for consumers who want to earn a flat rewards rate on every purchase without paying an annual fee.

Citi Rewards+® Card Apply Now Apply Now on Citibank's secure site















Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 4.2/5.0 from 78 Offer Ratings

Over the Past 60 Days! (78) Over the Past 60 Days! If you buy gas and groceries, maximize your rewards with the Citi Rewards+ card, plus get a little extra on every purchase with the rounding up feature. This card also comes with generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. If you have a big purchase, take advantage of the long 0% intro APR period, and pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Get a better interest rate when you transfer your balance to this card with intro APR 0% for 15 months. Every penny of your payment will go towards paying down your principal during the intro period, which can help you get out of debt faster. The rounding up feature ensures you’ll get an extra boost to your rewards on everything you buy. There is a relative low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Redeem your points for gift cards for nearly 100 different popular brands. The combination of long 0% intro APR, sign-up bonus and healthy rewards rate on Gas Stations and Supermarkets make this a good choice if you buy gas and groceries and don’t want to pay an annual fee.

Get Started Now

If you are looking for a longer 0% intro APR offer, you may want to learn more about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, which offers 0% intro APR for 20 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.

Looking for cash back and a balance transfer? The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is a top notch cash back card is a leader among cash-back cards, as well as a good option for balance transfers. Read more here. Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!