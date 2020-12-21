*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Over the Past 60 Days! (126) Over the Past 60 Days! If you’re looking to take control of how you earn credit card rewards, the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is hard to ignore. This card’s stand-out feature is its three-tiered rewards program – you can earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, 1% cash back on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Since you can change that 3% cash back category each month, you can maximize your cash back without having to wait for the right rewards category to roll around.

But this card isn’t just a winner when it comes to rewards. The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card also offers lengthy periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Enjoy 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 12 billing cycles and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that to help you pay off big ticket items without running up a large interest bill. And if you’re looking to consolidate debt, get 0% Intro APR for 12 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 daysand then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up. Even better, because this card comes with a $0 annual fee, you can focus on earning cash back and not on paying down fees.

Over the Past 60 Days! (178) Over the Past 60 Days! The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a card that truly offers the best of both worlds, with a long period of 0% intro APR on purchases and solid cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) after that intro period is over. That gives you over a year to to pay down your balance with no interest charges weighing you down - perfect when you have a large expense coming up. But the real standout feature on this incredible low interest card is the rich cash back rewards program. You will earn cash back on everything you buy, everywhere - an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Plus, new cardholders can enjoy a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Even better, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card comes with a $0 annual fee, so you can put all the cash back you earn to work for you instead of paying down fees.

Over the Past 60 Days! (426) Over the Past 60 Days! Anyone looking for a great card with a long intro APR period and a truly staggering array of cashback opportunities is going to find the Chase Freedom Flex℠ hard to ignore. Right off the bat, Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months and then 14.99% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off your purchase without monthly interest charges adding up. Plus, this all comes with a strong sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. And earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. And even better, Chase Freedom Flex℠ comes with $0 annual fee. This card looks compelling before even considering the cashback bonuses available.

And it’s in those cashback bonuses where the Chase Freedom Flex℠ really shines: Earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases in rotating categories, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. No matter where you use this card, there are almost always opportunities to put cash back in your pocket.

Over the Past 60 Days! (119) Over the Past 60 Days! If you buy gas and groceries, maximize your rewards with the Citi Rewards+ card, plus get a little extra on every purchase with the rounding up feature. This card also comes with generous intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. If you have a big purchase, take advantage of the long 0% intro APR period, and pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Get a better interest rate when you transfer your balance to this card with intro APR 0% for 15 months. Every penny of your payment will go towards paying down your principal during the intro period, which can help you get out of debt faster. The rounding up feature ensures you’ll get an extra boost to your rewards on everything you buy. There is a relative low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Redeem your points for gift cards for nearly 100 different popular brands. The combination of long 0% intro APR, sign-up bonus and healthy rewards rate on Gas Stations and Supermarkets make this a good choice if you buy gas and groceries and don’t want to pay an annual fee.

If you are looking for a longer 0% intro APR offer, you may want to learn more about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, which offers 0% intro APR for 20 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.

Looking for cash back and a balance transfer? The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is a top notch cash back card is a leader among cash-back cards, as well as a good option for balance transfers. Read more here. Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!