Chase is making a big splash in the world of rewards credit cards with the introduction of a brand-new card on September 15 – and it’s a doozy. The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is the latest addition to Chase’s Freedom credit card line, offering a truly unique cashback program that combines rotating 5% categories with ongoing 5% and 3% categories as well.
If there was one word to sum up how to describe Chase Freedom Flex℠’s suite of rewards, it would be generous. Right off the bat, Chase Freedom Flex℠offers quarterly rotating 5% cashback categories for things like internet and phone services, streaming services and more. However, most cards that have 5% cashback categories only offer 1% cash back on purchases outside that category.
Not so with Chase Freedom Flex℠– in addition to the quarterly cashback bonuses, this card has a slew of other categories where cardholders can earn 3% or even 5% cash back on an ongoing basis. That breaks down to:
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Chase Freedom Flex℠ cardholders also have access to a wide assortment of other bonuses and benefits, including:
All of these benefits combine to make Chase Freedom Flex℠ one of the most attractive rewards cards on the market, though there are a few things to be aware of before applying. Because the rotating 5% cashback categories require activation each quarter, cardholders need to be proactive in activating those categories in order to maximize cash back earnings. And while Chase Freedom Flex℠ has no annual fee, there are some other fees associated with the card. For example, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars, so if you’re planning on using this card extensively abroad keep in mind that those fees could add up.
The Bottom Line
When it comes down to it, the sheer breadth of rewards that are on offer from the Chase Freedom Flex℠ is hard to beat. From quarterly rotating 5% cashback categories to 3% cash back on dining to the sizeable sign-up bonus, this card really stands out in the increasingly crowded rewards space.
If you’re frequently dining out or picking up takeout and aren’t deterred by the extra work involved in activating the quarterly 5% cash back categories, Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a great card to add to your wallet.
Methodology
Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.