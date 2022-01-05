Why I Recommend this Card: Earn 3 miles for every $1 spent in your first year as a cardholder

0% intro purchase APR for 14 months

No blackout dates, fly any airline, stay at any hotel

No annual fee

The Incredible First Year Bonus

This no-annual fee card makes a big splash as Discover rewards travelers with one of the most lucrative sign-up bonuses available.

Only Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.

High On-Going Rewards

This first-class card offers you one of our favorite travel rewards programs on the market today. Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee. With the sign-up bonus, that means you will earn 3 miles for every $1 you spend during your first year, which is an incredible rate for a no-annual fee card.

No Blackout Dates - Fly Any Airline, Any time

Redeeming Miles has never been easier than with the Discover it® Miles. With this card, you don’t have to deal with confusing frequent flyer programs or wait on the phone to book a hotel with your Miles.

Instead, you simply find the flight or hotel that works best for you and make the purchase with your Discover it® Miles card. Then, log into your account and use your Miles to wipe that travel purchase off of your statement.

In fact, you can use your Miles to cover nearly any travel expense including car rentals, travel agents, online travel sites, commuter transportation and more.

Unlike other travel rewards cards that may require you to have a certain amount of Miles before you can use them, with Discover it® Miles you can redeem your Miles for any amount at any time.

Get Long 0% Intro APR

If you have a big purchase coming up, get a long 0% Intro APR for 14 months on purchases then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR on purchases with this card in your wallet. That means you have over a year to pay off the balance with no interest payments piling up.

More Card Member Benefits

Discover rolls out the red carpet for its card holders. Discover it® Miles comes with a long list of valuable benefits often seen only on cards with a hefty annual fee. We hit the high points here:

Impressive Security Features – including free identity theft alerts.

FICO® Credit Score for free on monthly statements, on mobile, and online.

100% U.S. based customer service.

No late fee on your first late payment.

Your miles never expire.

Free overnight shipping for card replacement.

The Discover it® Miles comes with no foreign transaction fees, which can save you money when you travel abroad.

Come for the Benefits, Stay for The Service

Discover has 100% U.S. based customer service. People love having a Discover card in their wallet. Discover ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction among credit card issuers in the J.D. Power 2018 Credit Card Satisfaction Study.

Who Should Get this Card

If you are looking to earn a big travel sign-up bonus, this card delivers the biggest return on all your spending. This card is also a great choice for people who have a big purchase coming up that they’d like to finance interest-free for over a year. If you have high-interest credit card debt, there is a intro balance transfer offer on this card (very few travel cards offer this.) This card offers the most benefits, the best first-year sign-up bonus and an extremely high reward on all your everyday spending. This card is hard to beat.