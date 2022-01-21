Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team
This is one of the most popular balance transfer cards available with super-long 0% intro APR on balance transfers. Plus, this card lets you off easy with NO late payment fees. Learn how this best-in-class balance transfer card offers cardholders hundreds in savings!
The Citi Simplicity® Card is one of the best balance transfer cards you can find. Here’s what you should know.
Why pay interest when you don’t have to? For people who want to kick high-interest credit card debt to the curb, the Citi Simplicity® Card is one of the best get-out-of-debt cards available due to its super-long 0% intro APR period.
Millions of Americans pay too much interest on debt. Carrying credit card debt is one of the most expensive ways to borrow money. If you carry a balance every month, you are probably paying too much interest.
Balance transfer credit cards are one of the best ways you could get out of debt faster. The Citi Simplicity® Card is a shining star in the balance transfer world, giving you one of the longest periods of 0% intro APR available.
With this card, your payments will go directly to paying down your balance for over a year. There is a balance transfer fee of Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.. That equals a $250 fee on a $5,000 transfer - it may seem like a lot, but in reality it could easily be offset by the hundreds of dollars in interest savings you're getting with this card.
If you want to get out of debt, starting is the most important thing. Start now and begin your journey toward becoming debt free today. You could get a decision in just a couple of minutes or less. Why wait?
