The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a best-in-class travel credit card and one of our absolute favorites no matter where or when you hit the road or take to the skies. Here’s why:

While you may not be traveling right now, this is the perfect time to earn rewards for a future trip. If you don’t already have Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card , find out why this us one of the the most-loved cards by travelers and foodies on the market today. Turn all your spending now into rewards you can use later for a much-needed vacation getaway with this first-class card.

While you may not be traveling right now, this is the perfect time to earn rewards for a future trip. If you don’t already have Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, find out why this us one of the the most-loved cards by travelers and foodies on the market today. Turn all your spending now into rewards you can use later for a much-needed vacation getaway with this first-class card. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a best-in-class travel credit card and one of our absolute favorites no matter where or when you hit the road or take to the skies. Here’s why: If you're a new cardholder, you can earn a welcome offer worth up to $750 in travel benefits.

in travel benefits. Earn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases.

Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.

Take advantage of $0 delivery fees through complimentary DoorDash benefit.

Easy redemption, no blackout dates.

6 Reasons to Apply

Sign-up bonus worth $750 in travel* - This is one of the most valuable sign-up bonuses available on any card today. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. That sign-up bonus can go a long way in covering flights, hotels, rental cars and even tours and activities through the easy to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. 2x travel and dining - Earn 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases. One of the best features of this card is the wide definition of travel which includes everything from airlines, hotels, timeshares, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds, buses, limos, tolls and even parking lots. Free delivery with Doordash - Get a complimentary 12 months Dashpass subscription after you activate (that normally costs $9.99 per month or $120 for the year!) With that free subscription, you will get $0 delivery fees on every Doordash order over $12. Rich travel benefits - Travel confidently knowing this card has your back with valuable protections like trip cancellation insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance (can be worth up to $100 day for 5 days!) and trip delay reimbursement. All of these could save you up to hundreds of dollars during travel. No blackout dates - What makes this card so lovable is the easy and flexible redemption. Book on any airline, at any hotel, with no blackout dates. You can also transfer your points at a rate of 1:1 with Chase’s partner programs, which include leading airline and hotel loyalty programs. You will get 25% more value for your points when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel. Zero foreign transaction fees - There are $0 foreign transaction fees when you travel out of the country. Comparable cards can charge a fee upwards of 3% on foreign transactions, so this is a big boon if you're a frequently venture overseas.

Is the annual fee worth it?

There is an annual fee of $95. But there are times when an annual fee is worth it - this card is absolutely one of those times.

This card is right for you if…

You like to travel or want to travel more.

Eat out and order take-out and delivery.

You're looking for a four-figure sign-up bonus to cover a future trip.

Have excellent credit.

The Bottom Line

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the credit cards rewards program that absolutely lives up to its hype. I personally use the Chase Ultimate Rewards program and have cashed in my points for hundreds of dollars in free airfare. It’s simple to use and the points really do add up fast.

Why wait? It only takes 60 seconds to fill out the application on Chase’s secure application site.

>> Click here to learn more about the $750 bonus offer