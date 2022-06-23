Best Credit Cards of 2022

It’s no secret you can earn hundreds of dollars in credit card rewards every year.
If you're looking to earn cash everywhere on everything you buy, this is a card you can't miss. First, if you're a new cardholder you'll earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Second, you'll take home unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day; 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply). Even better, you have incredible flexibility with those rewards - there's no minimum for redeeming and cash back won't expire for the life of the account.
But it doesn't stop there. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 16.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR after that to give you the breathing room to pay off big-ticket expenses without interest charges piling up. Beyond that, this card is a great choice for international travelers with no foreign transaction fees - and did we mention this all comes with a $0 annual fee? Between its compelling benefits, strong rewards rate and amazing cash back potential, it should be easy to see why this card is a top pick for just about anyone.
When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Cardholders will earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. And new cardholders can take advantage of Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus and truly maximize your cash back earning potential. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months then, 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
0% Intro APR0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR.
Rewards5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically
Cashback Match™Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
NEW Intro APR: Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 13.49% to 24.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
This $0 annual fee card towers above others with one of the longest periods of 0% intro APR on balance transfers available. Take advantage of an ultra-long intro APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that. And if you have a big purchase, event or trip coming up, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card comes with an amazing intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases and then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) APR after that. Take up to a full year to pay down your balance without worrying about interest piling up. Plus, enjoy extra features that are usually only available on premium high-annual fee cards. Get free access to your FICO® score online. With Citi Entertainment, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
Bottom line? This is a simple, yet very powerful credit card. If you are interested in transferring a balance to a 0% intro APR card or have a big purchase on the horizon, this is our highest rated card for anyone carrying a large balance. The extra interest-free time could allow you to make significantly more headway paying down your balance. With its long-term 0% intro APR you can save hundreds in interest charges.
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 15.24% - 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.24% - 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
It’s not often we see something that completely changes the game when it comes to credit card rewards, but that’s exactly what’s happening with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. How is this card re-shaping the rewards landscape? It all starts with its headline feature: cardholders earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no restrictions on categories and no expiration date on rewards. Let that sink in – no other card on the market today offers such a high rate of truly unlimited cash back. If you’re looking for a no-maintenance card that can help you maximize your returns on every purchase you make, this is absolutely it. And it gets even better if you’re a new cardholder: you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account open.
But this no-annual fee card isn’t just good for rewards – it’s also an excellent way to mitigate the cost of a large expense or get out of debt. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that intro period is up. And if you’re transferring a balance from a high-interest credit card, you can get the same period of 0% intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR APR after that. This gives you incredible flexibility in covering life’s unexpected (and often expensive) developments, and with this card’s already industry-leading rewards program you can feel confident always having this card in your wallet.
Sign Up BonusEarn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards RateEarn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Extra PerksNo categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
Highlights
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
$0 annual fee
No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world's most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge
Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
The Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card offers a blockbuster combination of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with the opportunity to earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. And that rewards program only gets better when you consider this card's astonishing sign-up feature: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
While this card has an incredibly competitive suite of rewards, where the Discover it® Balance Transfer credit card really sets itself apart from the competition comes in the form of the long periods of 0% intro APR on offer for both purchases and balance transfers. If you want to transfer debt from a high-interest credit card, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR after that. Even better, you can use all that extra interest-free time combined with the cash-back rewards you'll earn to pay down your debt even faster! Plus, enjoy added flexibility on purchases with an intro rate of 0% intro apr for 6 months, followed by 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. This card really is the complete package, and with a $0 annual fee there's never been a better time to apply.
Balance Transfer Intro APR0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR
Rewards Rate5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically
Cashback Match™Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
Redeem cash back any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is one of the most innovative cards on the market, offering a rewards program that tailors itself to your spending habits. It all starts with the incredible suite of cash back rewards. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Unlike many cards that require you to go in and manually select a top cash back category, this card automatically determines the category where you’ve spent the most and applies the highest rate of cash back return, ensuring you’ll always be maximizing your earning potential. And it only gets better for new customers. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card also makes for a great everyday card if you have a large purchase on the horizon or are looking to transfer high interest credit card debt. You’ll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR based on creditworthiness. It's the same for balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. And as if it couldn’t get any better, this card also sports a $0 annual fee.
Sign-up BonusEarn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards RateEarn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Intro APR0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
Highlights
Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800 408-4901. Speech/hearing impaired: 711 or other Relay Service
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.49% - 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
No Annual Fee
Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person.
If you’re looking to take control of how you earn credit card rewards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is hard to ignore. This card’s stand-out feature is its three-tiered rewards program – you can earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Since you can change that 3% cash back category each month, you can maximize your cash back without having to wait for the right rewards category to roll around.
But this card isn’t just a winner when it comes to rewards. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card also offers lengthy periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. Enjoy See Terms and then See Terms after that to help you pay off big ticket items without running up a large interest bill. And if you’re looking to consolidate debt, get See Terms and then See Terms after that intro period is up. Even better, because this card comes with a $0 annual fee, you can focus on earning cash back and not on paying down fees.
Sign Up Bonus$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Rewards Rate3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
No annual fee and no expiration on rewards.
Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous See Terms then See Terms after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with See Terms, then See Terms after that.
It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Plus, if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.
The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is the perfect card for earning cash back on all purchases without having to follow category restrictions throughout the year. What makes this card so unique is the ability for consumers to earn additional cash back just for making on-time payments.
With this card, you’re basically earning double cash back for doing what you already do on a monthly basis; making purchases and paying your bill. What’s more, you don’t need to enroll in any program and there’s no cap on the cash back you can earn.
Cardmembers will also enjoy an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers and then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR after that, all with no annual fee. This is a well-balanced card with a compelling rewards program that could find a place in just about anyone's wallet.
The first bitcoin rewards credit card is here and it’s already a standout in the cash back space. The new Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Visa® card features a rewards program that couldn’t be simpler: with this card, you’ll earn 1.5% rewards in bitcoin when you make payments on the card. As you pay down your balance, bitcoin will be deposited into a wallet provided by the 3rd-party trading platform NYDIG. From there, you can sell any bitcoin you’ve earned to redeem the proceeds as statement credit. This unique hybrid of rewards and investment means your cash back earnings could grow after you earn them – the higher the price of bitcoin, the more statement credit you’ll be able to redeem.
Some of our highest rated rewards cards offer 1.5% unlimited cash back, so the fact that this one is offering the same rewards rate in bitcoin means that this card is an ideal choice if you want to dip your toes into bitcoin without sacrificing elite-level rewards. That continues with this card’s nearly-complete lack of fees – you won’t pay a dime in annual fees or foreign transaction fees with the Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Visa® card and you’ll also enjoy peace of mind with $0 fraud liability. Upgrade also makes it easy to manage and use your card: you can integrate your card with Apple Pay™ or Google Pay™ if you want to leave your wallet at home and pay on the go with Upgrade’s mobile app experience. This is a card perfect suited to 2022 with a cutting-edge rewards suite to match.
One important thing to note is that the Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Visa® card isn’t available in certain U.S. states: Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, or Washington. If you live in one of those states, don't fret - check out some of the other cards on this list for excellent rewards offers, no annual fees and more.
Earn 1.5% rewards in bitcoin when you make payments
Earn a $200 bonus on your Upgrade Card after opening a Rewards Checking account and making 3 debit card transactions*
The simple way to earn bitcoin: make purchases on your card, make payments, earn bitcoin
No annual fees, no foreign transactions fees
Get pre-approved in seconds with no impact to your credit score
Pay with your phone or device by using Apple Pay™ or Google Pay™
Mobile app to access your account anytime, anywhere
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud liability
Not available in DC, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin
* To qualify for the $200 bitcoin welcome bonus, you must open and fund a new Rewards Checking Account and make 3 debit card transactions within 60 days of your Upgrade Card account opening. The value of the $200 bonus will be based on the value of bitcoin at the time it is purchased (within 1-2 statement periods from the date the bonus is earned) and may change in price by the time you choose to sell it. Refer to Program Terms. Your Upgrade Card must be in good standing to receive a bonus.
If you want to earn generous cash back without an annual fee and you buy groceries and gas every week, this card could be a perfect match for you. Right out of the gate, new cardholders get access to an amazing welcome offer: earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. On top of that, your rewards could add up fast when you factor in this card's top-of-the-line rewards program. 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations. 1% cash back on other purchases. Terms apply.
But this card isn't just about rewards. You can save on interest with an intro purchase APR of 0% on purchases for 15 months then 15.49%-25.49% Variable after that - that long 0% APR period means you won't have to worry about interest charges piling up for more than a year. Bottom line, this is a valuable $0 annual fee cash back card that rewards you for things you buy every day - it's just that easy.
Buy Now, Pay Later Intro OfferEnjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 15 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Bonus Cash Back3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
Rewards Rates2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and 1% back on other purchases.
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 15 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 15.49% to 25.49%.
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations.
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.
Capital One’s Venture cards have been titans in the travel credit card world for years, so we were incredibly excited to see a new entry hit the market in 2021 with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. This card solidly sits in premium travel rewards territory, with a top-tier rewards program offering 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day; 10 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 10 Miles per dollar when you book on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, through May 16, 2023; 5 Miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel, plus an additional 10,000 bonus miles rewarded every year, starting at the first anniversary. Cardholders also get access to the Capital One and Priority Pass lounges worldwide, in addition to a $100 credit towards TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry. Even better, the rewards numbers could keep growing if you’re a new cardholder: with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you’ll earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
And while this card has no foreign transaction fees, all these amazing benefits come at a cost: a $395 annual fee. While that may seem high, don’t forget the ongoing benefits and 10X miles multipliers available on travel booked through Capital One – with frequent use, those rewards dollars could add up fast. All in all, this is a sterling new entry in the premium travel cards space – if you’re on the hunt for an amazing new travel card, don’t miss this one.
Limited-Time OfferReceive up to $300 back annually as statement credits for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of options
Sign-up BonusEarn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
Rewards Rate2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day; 10 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 10 Miles per dollar when you book on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, through May 16, 2023; 5 Miles on flights booked through Capital One Travel
Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers, and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee.
Cardholders For a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on air travel and hotels up to $6,000 in the first 12 months and then 1X Points per $1 spent. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases, then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable) APR and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers, then 14.99% - 24.99% (variable) APR after that intro period is up. Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.
Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com
For a limited time, earn 5 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent on air travel and hotels up to $6,000 in the first 12 months and then 1 ThankYou® Points per $1 spent thereafter.
0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 14.99% - 24.99%, based on your creditworthiness. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The Citi Rewards+® Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap.
Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 14.99% - 24.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi’s discretion.
Reshape your financial picture with this industry-leading low-interest card from Citi - the Citi Simplicity® Card. For people who want to kick high-interest credit card debt to the curb, this is one of the best get-out-of-debt cards available. Transfer your high interest debt to this card with an intro APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers; after that, an APR of 16.24% - 26.24% (Variable) applies. Your payments will go directly to paying down your balance without incurring a pile of additional charges. That could save you hundreds of dollars in interest.
It doesn't just stop with balance transfers though. Cardholders also get a generous intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases, then 16.24% - 26.24% (Variable) APR after that. Citi keeps it simple: it’s the only card with no late fees, no penalty rate, and $0 annual fee. If you’re one to forget about a payment or two, this card is perfect for you.
No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
0% Intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer and 0% Intro APR for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 16.24% - 26.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock and $0 liability on unauthorized charges
With the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, you'll unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire. But it gets even better: points can be redeemed for nearly any travel purchase in the form of a statement credit. And if that all wasn't enough, this card also comes with an outstanding welcome offer for new cardholders: 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. That could turn into a $250 statement credit towards travel purchases, and it’s one of the few travel rewards cards with $0 annual fee.
This card also offers no foreign transaction fees, making it perfect for keeping costs down while traveling abroad. If you’re a frequent traveler looking for a simple yet powerful $0 annual fee card that won’t restrict your travel to certain airlines, giving you the flexibility to travel on any airline, at any time, with no blackout dates, then this card could be the ideal pick for you.
Bonus Points25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Flexible Redemption Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
Rewards RateEarn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card has exploded onto the market with incredibly competitive offers for anyone looking for a great credit card. Earn 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, EV charging stations and on streaming services. Plus, a $15 credit for annual streaming purchases like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify®, Apple Music, Disney+, HBO Max and more! And earn 1X points on all other eligible purchases. As if that wasn’t enough, this card also has a strong sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
And while this card has very compelling rewards on offer, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card also makes transferring your current credit card balance easy with 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening and a 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) rate after that intro period.
Plus, all of this is included with no annual fee and the points you’ve earned never expire. If you’re in the market for a card that covers all the bases with very few compromises, this is an outstanding choice.
Sign Up BonusEarn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
RewardsEarn 4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, EV charging stations and on streaming services. Plus, a $15 credit for annual streaming purchases like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify®, Apple Music, Disney+, HBO Max and more! And earn 1X points on all other eligible purchases.
Intro APR0% for 12 billing cycles on purchases, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable) and 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening, then 16.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
Intro Offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. That's a $200 value redeemable towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more.
4X points on dining, takeout, and restaurant delivery.
2X points on streaming services. Plus, a $15 credit for annual streaming purchases like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify®, Apple Music, Disney+, HBO Max and more!
2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations, and EV charging stations
1X point on all other eligible purchases.
0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR applies, currently 16.49% - 25.49%.
No Annual Fee
Points never expire
Pay over time by splitting eligible purchases of $100+ into equal monthly payments with U.S. Bank ExtendPay™ Plan.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers best-in-class cash-back on gas and groceries with no rotating categories. Cardholders start off with a generous welcome offer: earn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months. This card offers also an extraordinary 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Terms apply. If you spend $500 per month on groceries, over the course of a year, you'll earn $360 cash back for food you are already buying. You will also get sizable cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, plus 1% cash back on everything else. Even better, get flexibility for your budget with the 0% on purchases for 12 months intro APR on purchases then 15.49%-25.49% variable APR - if you have a big expense on the horizon, that gives you a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up.
These premium rewards come at a cost: a $95 annual fee after that. But, many people can earn substantial cash-back rewards well beyond that. This card is one of the cases where the benefits can significantly outweigh the annual fee. This welcome offer alone covers the cost of the annual fee for two years.
Buy Now, Pay Later Intro OfferBuy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a fixed monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Bonus Rewards6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Terms apply.
Intro APR0% on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then 15.49%-25.49% Variable
Earn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments. Pay $0 plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months after account opening. Plans created after that will have a fixed monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
Low intro APR: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 15.49% to 25.49%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% Intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% variable apr APR after that. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can ensure you're always ready to hit the road. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire.
As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership.
Intro APR0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR
Rewards Rate2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
Ongoing APR13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR*
Highlights
INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Earn cash back on your next road trip with 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
Redeem your cash back for any amount, any time. Cash rewards never expire.
NEW Intro APR: Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 13.49% - 24.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
This solid $0 annual fee card is a must-have for foodies with its standout rewards program: 3% Cash Back on dining and entertainment; 3% Cash Back on popular streaming services; 3% Cash Back at grocery stores; 1% Cash Back on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats. That 3% rewards rate on entertainment and dining is pretty rare among even premium rewards cards, so the fact that cardholders can get so much cash-back on a no-annual-fee card is fairly unique. And it gets even better with the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card’s fantastic welcome offer. Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
Unlike some cards on this list, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card doesn’t just focus on rewards – it’s also a great choice if you’re looking to save on interest for a big purchase or expense coming up. Cardholders can get an introductory APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 16.49% - 26.49% (Variable) APR after that – that’s over a year of not having to worry about interest payments.
Rewards Rate3% Cash Back on dining and entertainment; 3% Cash Back on popular streaming services; 3% Cash Back at grocery stores; 1% Cash Back on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats
Sign Up BonusEarn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Cash Back DetailsNo rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
Every so often a card comes along that really excites us: that’s most certainly the case with Wells Fargo’s debt-busting powerhouse, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card. Why is this card such a hit? It’s because it’s laser-focused on just one thing: saving you money in the long run on interest charges by offering some of the longest periods of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers you’ll find out on the market today.
If you’ve got a substantial expense looming on the horizon, the Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card has you covered with 18 months of 0% intro APR on purchases followed by an ongoing 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. But where this card really sets itself apart is by giving you the opportunity to extend that already top-shelf savings period by up to another 3 months if you make all your minimum monthly payments on-time; that has the potential for an outstanding 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening - almost two years! And the same offer applies to balance transfers as well – if you’re transferring a balance from a different high-interest credit card, you could get 0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers if you make all your minimum monthly payments, with the same 14.49%-26.49% Variable APR after that. This $0 annual fee card is an exceptional savings tool because it rewards you for what you should already be doing – promptly paying down your credit card debt – and with such generous windows on interest-free time to make that happen, you could end up saving hundreds of dollars in interest fees alone. If you’re looking to get out of debt without getting buried under a massive pile of fees, this could be just the card for you.
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening
Intro BT APR0% intro APR up to 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Highlights
0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Intro APR extension of up to 3 months with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods. 14.49% to 26.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min $5
$0 Annual Fee
Get up to $600 of cell phone protection when you pay your monthly cell phone bill with your eligible Wells Fargo card (subject to a $25 deductible).
Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can earn cash back in the form of a statement credit while you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using your eligible Wells Fargo Credit Card
Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card lives up to its name by having a truly premium rewards program: it all starts with 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases. It may seem simple at first, but the fact that points come from every single purchase you make with this card means that your rewards could add up incredibly fast. And this card’s solid welcome offer could help you ramp up your earnings even faster – if you’re a new cardholder, you could earn 50,000 online bonus points - a $500 value - after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
The Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card does come with an annual fee of $95, but don’t let that scare you off. The points accumulate deceptively quickly with this card, and the welcome offer alone could cover five years of annual fees without even considering the rewards program. All told, if you’re looking for one of the best rewards programs on the market you cannot afford to miss this one.
Methodology
Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.
*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.
At CompareCards.com, our mission is to help people make more informed financial decisions each and every day. Since we first launched back in 2005, we have been focused on helping our users research, compare and apply for the right credit card for their needs. We pride ourselves on providing resources born out of thorough research and expert guidance – even if we aren’t able to cover every single credit card or issuer on our site.
We’re able to provide our tools and reviews free of charge and accessible to anyone because our partners compensate us. This compensation can impact where products from our partners show up on our site and which products we choose to feature but doesn’t have any influence over our reviews or opinions – our partners cannot and do not compensate us for positive reviews or impressions. Comparecards.com is dedicated to providing independent and unbiased information on how to help people meet their financial goals.
About Our Ratings
Our editors rate credit cards objectively based on the features the credit card offers consumers, the fees and interest rates, and how a credit card compares with other cards in its category. The ratings are the expert opinion of our editors, and not influenced by any remuneration this site receives from card issuers.
Excellent Credit
Between 720 - 850
Credit cards for excellent credit are intended for those with a credit score between 720 - 850.
Good Credit
Between 660 - 719
Credit cards for good credit are intended for those with a credit score between 660 - 719.
Fair Credit
Between 600 - 659
Credit cards for fair credit are intended for those with a credit score between 600 - 659.
Poor Credit
Between 300 - 599
Credit cards for poor credit are intended for those with a credit score between 300 - 599.
No/Limited Credit
- - -
Credit cards for no credit are intended for those without an established credit score.
Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
