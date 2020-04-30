Best Credit Cards of 2020

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

It’s no secret you can earn hundreds of dollars in credit card rewards every year.

Yet, many people stick with the same card year after year and miss out on valuable benefits they want. Sound familiar?

Fact: Banks doubled their spending on credit card rewards since 2010. There’s an excellent chance you can get a much better deal.

Make the switch and start enjoying rewards you will use. Choose a $150 cash sign-up bonus or 60,000 points worth up to $750 in travel. As an extra bonus some of these cards offer 0% introductory interest for over a year. That means you could save hundreds of dollars in interest if you’ve got a big purchase coming up or on a balance transfer.

There’s never been a better time to get a new credit card. Stop missing out. Find your perfect fit and apply below.

Mastercard® Black Card™















Over the Past 60 Days! (2) Over the Past 60 Days! Show Details This black stainless steel and carbon metal card carries status and is teeming with over the top luxury benefits. Card holders get complimentary VIP airport lounge access with Priority Pass, 24/7 Luxury Card concierge service and exclusive travel benefits like complimentary food and beverages, room upgrades, resort or spa credits and welcome amenities at properties in the Luxury Card Travel program. Cardholders also get cell phone protection, Lyft credits, Postmates discounts and Fandango perks. Cardholders earn one 1 point for every one dollar spent. Get a 2% value for airfare redemptions and 1.5% value for cash back redemptions. This card offers 0% introductory APR for the first fifteen billing cycles following each balance transfer that posts to your account within 45 days of account opening. After that, (and for balance transfers that do not post within 45 days of account opening) your APR will be 14.99%. This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. Not all premium cards offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers, so this is a welcome feature for anyone who wants to transfer a balance and save money on interest payments. There are no foreign transaction fees, which will save you up to 3% when you travel abroad. There is a $495 ($195 for each Authorized User added to the account). That is offset by the valuable $100 annual airline credit and $100 Global Entry and TSA Pre-Check application fee credit and the airport lounge membership.

Make a purchase and earn. Maximize the return on your everyday spending and get the rewards you want. There’s no telling when the offers on these top cards might change. Apply now and get one of the best credit cards of 2020.