Best Credit Cards of 2020

When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically. Then, Discover will match ALL the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. There's no signing up. And no limit to how much is matched. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. The popular spending categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
This five-star travel rewards card is easy to use and comes with one of the best sign up bonuses available. Start planning your next vacation now with help from this travel card sign-up bonus worth $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® Earn 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases worldwide. Cash in points on hotels, airfare, and even car rentals or cruises with this flexible travel card. No blackout dates. Your points are worth 25% more when you book airfare, hotels or car rentals through the easy to use Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. There are no foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is $95. You could easily earn more than that with the high rewards rate on this card.
If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free Credit Scorecard with FICO® Credit Score.
Attention travelers! Hop on board the Discover it® Miles and buckle your seat belt. This $0 annual fee card soars above other cards with one of the most lucrative travel sign-up bonuses available. If you have a big purchase coming up, rely on long intro APR 0% for 14 months, with 11.99% - 22.99% Variable after that, when you pack this card in your wallet. That means you have over a year to pay off a balance with no interest payments piling up. Here’s how the Discover it® Miles helps you take flight. Discover will match ALL the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That’s $700 towards travel! This first-class card offers Unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee. With the sign-up bonus, that means you will earn 3 Miles for every $1 you spend during your first year, which is an incredible rate. Use this card for all your everyday expenses and you could earn a massive year-end bonus, while enjoying the flexibility of long 0% intro interest.
If you fly Southwest Airlines, this card offers valuable and easy to earn rewards even on everyday spending. Take flight fast after you earn a generous sign-up bonus. Earn 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. Rack up rewards fast when you earn 2 points per $1 spent on Southwest® purchases and Rapid Rewards® hotel and car rental partner purchases. 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases. All points earned count towards the popular Companion Pass. Enjoy ultimate flexibility with no blackout dates or seat restrictions when you redeem rewards. There is an annual fee of $69, which if offset by a 3,000 bonus points after your Cardmember anniversary.
If you fly on American Airlines, this card is worth your consideration. Not only do you earn a high rewards rate on American Airlines purchases, but you will also earn that same high rate on everyday purchases like gas and restaurant spending. Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations, restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases. This card starts strong with a big sign-up bonus. Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening. There are extensive travel benefits including your first checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for you and up to four companions traveling with you on the same reservation. That can easily cover the annual fee, which doesn’t even kick in until your second year. Annual fee is $99, waived for first 12 months. Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights and you will pay 0% foreign transaction fees when you travel abroad. Last but not least, you can earn a $125 American Airlines Flight Discount after you spend $20,000 or more in purchases during your cardmembership year and renew your card, which comes out to $1,666 per month for a year. There’s a lot of value tucked inside this first-class airline card if you fly on American.
This black stainless steel and carbon metal card carries status and is teeming with over the top luxury benefits. Card holders get complimentary VIP airport lounge access with Priority Pass, 24/7 Luxury Card concierge service and exclusive travel benefits like complimentary food and beverages, room upgrades, resort or spa credits and welcome amenities at properties in the Luxury Card Travel program. Cardholders also get cell phone protection, Lyft credits, Postmates discounts and Fandango perks. Cardholders earn one 1 point for every one dollar spent. Get a 2% value for airfare redemptions and 1.5% value for cash back redemptions. This card offers 0% introductory APR for the first fifteen billing cycles following each balance transfer that posts to your account within 45 days of account opening. After that, (and for balance transfers that do not post within 45 days of account opening) your APR will be 14.99%. This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. Not all premium cards offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers, so this is a welcome feature for anyone who wants to transfer a balance and save money on interest payments. There are no foreign transaction fees, which will save you up to 3% when you travel abroad. There is a $495 ($195 for each Authorized User added to the account). That is offset by the valuable $100 annual airline credit and $100 Global Entry and TSA Pre-Check application fee credit and the airport lounge membership.
