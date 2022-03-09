Credit card rewards can be confusing – between monthly rotating categories, complicated points guides and reams of fine print, getting the most out of your credit card can almost seem like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.

Luckily, there’s a card out there that features not only an incredibly user-friendly rewards program, but also one that has one of the most consistent cash back packages on the market: the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Amazing Rewards – Simplified

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a standout card because of its straightforward but substantial cash rewards. Cardholders earn 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day. No matter where you shop, you’ll always be earning cash back on the purchases you make day-in and day-out. And while that may seem simple, there are a several other benefits that make it one of the most flexible rewards programs on a cash back card:

No rotating categories or sign-ups.

Cash back won't expire for the life of the account.

There's no limit on earnings.

No minimums for redemption. Unlike some other cards that make you wait until you've reached a certain cash back threshold to access your rewards, you can redeem your cash back at any time with the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.

Plus, there’s even more cash back on the table with this card’s excellent sign-up bonus: if you’re a new card holder, you’ll earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. And since this card has no annual fee, there won’t be any additional costs cutting into that bonus cash.

0% Intro APR on Purchases for Over a Year

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card isn’t just an amazing rewards card – it’s also an excellent choice if you’re looking for flexibility to pay off purchases over time without monthly interest charges piling up. Cardholders get an APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable) APR once that intro period is up.



If you’re expecting a large expense or a big-ticket purchase coming up, that gives you more than a year to cover it without accumulating a mountain of additional fees. After all, why pay interest when you don’t have to?

A Bundle of Other Benefits

While the solid cash back rewards definitely headline the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, there are a host of other benefits on offer that contribute to make this one of our favorite cards on the market:

No foreign transaction fee. If you're traveling, there won't be any extra fees associated with using this card abroad. Plus, you'll have access to up to $250,000 insurance for travel purchased on the card.

Free premier access.

Access to free credit reports. You'll gain access to Capital One's free CreditWise credit monitoring service, including access to your credit score and SSN protection.

Bottom Line

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is popular for a reason – it’s simple and low maintenance, and yet still works incredibly hard in the cash back department. Because the rewards program is so easy to use, you’ll always have peace of mind knowing you’re earning cash back whenever you swipe without exception.

Combine that with no annual fee, over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases and a host of other features and you have one of the most attractive cards on the market for everyday use. While this card might not have the highest cash back percentage for specific categories or the biggest sign-up bonuses, it’s without a doubt one of the most well-rounded cards out there and well-worth the spot in your wallet.



Methodology



