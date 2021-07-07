Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team
Credit card rewards can be confusing – between monthly rotating categories, complicated points guides and reams of fine print, getting the most out of your credit card can almost seem like it’s more trouble than it’s worth.
Luckily, there’s a card out there that features not only an incredibly user-friendly rewards program, but also one that has one of the most consistent cash back packages on the market: the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card.
The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is a standout card because of its straightforward but substantial cash rewards. Cardholders earn 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day. No matter where you shop, you’ll always be earning cash back on the purchases you make day-in and day-out. And while that may seem simple, there are a several other benefits that make it one of the most flexible rewards programs on a cash back card:
Plus, there’s even more cash back on the table with this card’s excellent sign-up bonus: if you’re a new card holder, you’ll earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. And since this card has no annual fee, there won’t be any additional costs cutting into that bonus cash.
The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card isn’t just an amazing rewards card – it’s also an excellent choice if you’re looking for flexibility to pay off purchases over time without monthly interest charges piling up. Cardholders get an APR of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months and then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable) APR once that intro period is up.
If you’re expecting a large expense or a big-ticket purchase coming up, that gives you more than a year to cover it without accumulating a mountain of additional fees. After all, why pay interest when you don’t have to?
While the solid cash back rewards definitely headline the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card, there are a host of other benefits on offer that contribute to make this one of our favorite cards on the market:
The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card is popular for a reason – it’s simple and low maintenance, and yet still works incredibly hard in the cash back department. Because the rewards program is so easy to use, you’ll always have peace of mind knowing you’re earning cash back whenever you swipe without exception.
Combine that with no annual fee, over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases and a host of other features and you have one of the most attractive cards on the market for everyday use. While this card might not have the highest cash back percentage for specific categories or the biggest sign-up bonuses, it’s without a doubt one of the most well-rounded cards out there and well-worth the spot in your wallet.
Interested and want to find out if you're approved? You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less.
Methodology
Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.
