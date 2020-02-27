Add it up all and this card offers features that are valued up to $1,200!

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best all around credit cards you can find. Here's what you should know:

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best all around credit cards you can find. Here's what you should know: Get unlimited cash back on everything you buy.

You could pay off debt faster with no interest charges on intro balance transfers for 15 months.

6 reasons to apply

Unlimited Cash Back - - Everything you buy is a little cheaper when you earn 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day.

Sign-Up Bonus - - Unlike some cards which make you spend six times as much to earn a sign-up bonus, this one is within easy reach. When you apply for this card today you can earn a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. That sign-up bonus equals a 30% return on the spending requirement.

Long 0% Interest on Purchases - - Why pay interest when you don’t have to? The long 0% intro APR on purchases that comes with this card gives you flexibility to pay off purchases over time with no monthly interest charges piling up. Take advantage of the generous 0% intro on purchases for 15 months then 15.49% - 25.49% (variable).

Get out of Debt Faster with a Balance Transfer - - The lengthy balance transfer terms give you over a year to pay down debt with no new monthly interest charges added during the intro period. That means you could get out of debt faster. You can transfer balances from other credit cards, personal loans, student loans and auto loans. Get 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months then 15.49% - 25.49% (variable).

Easy to Redeem Your Cash Back - - One of the standout features of this card are simple redemption options with no minimum amount. If you want to redeem $14 for pizza delivery, go for it. Log onto your Capital One credit card account and see the cash back you’ve earned on the welcome page.

Redeem cash back as a statement credit to lower your monthly bill, get a check in the mail or choose gift cards.

get a check in the mail or choose gift cards. Some people use the cash back to start a savings account. That’s an easy way to build up an emergency fund or add to your savings.

$0 annual fee - - Many rewards cards charge an annual fee. No annual fee for card membership with this card.

You could earn over $500 in your first year

There’s no limit to how much you can earn with Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card and cash back won't expire for the life of the account. If you buy everything with this card from groceries, to your monthly cell phone bill to Netflix you could earn $523.90 in your first year based on typical everyday spending.*

Surveys show that 78% of consumers prefer cash back rewards, according to the 2017 U.S. Consumer Payment Study. Yet, many people don’t want the hassle of quarterly sign-ups, rotating categories or a lot of math. This straightforward card makes earning cash back effortless.

How to secure up to $1,200 in value from this card

Using a credit card for your everyday expenses is a smart way to earn valuable cash back rewards on items you'd buy anyway. Adding up on the benefits on this card can exceed $1,200! Here's how:

Maximizing cash-back earning potential which could total $523.90* in your first year.

Cardholders with $5,000 of credit card debt can save $773** in interest with the 0% intro APR on balance transfers.

Cardholders can unlock even more value from this card's vast array of benefits that include no foreign transaction fees when you travel abroad, extended warranty, travel accident insurance and even compliimentary concierge serivce for assistance with dining, entertainment and travel.

This card is right for you if...

You want to streamline your finances and use one card to pay for all your needs.

Want an easy to earn cash sign-up bonus.

You want to avoid interest on purchases for 15 months.

Can take advantage of the valuable 0% intro APR balance transfer offer to pay down debt faster.

You want a card with no annual fee.

You have good or excellent credit.

The Bottom Line

The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is the gold standard for simplicity and value in a cash back card.

You could get a decision in 60 seconds or less. Why wait?

*How we calculated average spending: This includes the average amount spent a year on food, apparel, entertainment, transportation plus the mysterious “other” category, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics through June 2016. (Food $7,196, apparel $1,794, entertainment $2,908, Transportation $9,225, other $3,804 = $24,927. Add 1.5% of that to a $150 hypothetical sign up bonus.)

**$773 in interest charges saved is calculated based on a $5,000 balance paid off over 15 months at a 20% APR.