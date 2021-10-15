The Fastest Way To Pay Off $5,000 In Credit Card Debt

What’s the best way to pay down a credit card balance as quickly as possible? Get a new balance transfer card with long 0% intro APR on balance transfers that earns you valuable cash rewards.

Stop Interest Charges Now

You can immediately stop new high interest credit card charges from piling onto your monthly statement. Transfer your debt to a new card with a 0% intro APR offer on balance transfers. Then, every penny of your payment will go toward paying your debt for the promotional APR period, which can last up to 18 months.

Start Paying Off Your Debt Faster

Here’s how these valuable cards work: If you transfer a $5,000 balance onto a card that offers 15 months of 0% intro APR with a 3% balance transfer fee and pay $344 per month plus earn cash-back on everyday essentials,* you could pay down your debt faster.

Pay off debt faster by: 4 months Interest Savings: $773.59

We’ve done the research. These are the best balance transfer cards with rewards. These cards give you long 0% introductory interest on balance transfers and generous cash back rewards or points. Compare the length of the 0% intro interest period, balance transfer fees and rewards levels to choose the best match for you.

Over the Past 60 Days! (183) Over the Past 60 Days! Show Details Key Features: If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that.

It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Plus, if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.

Balance Transfer Rate: See above: 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that.

Annual Fee: $0

Over the Past 60 Days! (69) Over the Past 60 Days! Show Details Key Features: The Only Card That Rounds Up Points to 10% Back. Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes a long zero intro interest period on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.

There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of the intro purchase APR: 0% for 15 months, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Balance Transfer Rate: 0% for 15 months, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable).

Annual Fee: $0

If you are looking for a longer 0% intro APR offer, you may want to learn more about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, which offers 0% intro APR for 20 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.

Looking for cash back and a balance transfer? The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is a top notch cash back card is a leader among cash-back cards, as well as a good option for balance transfers. Read more here.

Credit card offers change frequently. There’s no telling how long these remarkable offers will last. Apply now and start your journey toward becoming debt free today!

*How we calculated cash-back on every day essentials on a card that offers unlimited 1.5% cash back and a $150 sign-up bonus: Monthly spend: Groceries $400, Gas $100, Cell phone bill $75, Utilities $100 totals $675/month. When you buy items worth $675/month on a card with a 1.5% unlimited cash back you earn $151.80 in cash back over 15 months, (combined with a $150 first-year sign-up bonus) your first-year cash-back totals $301.80.

Methodology

Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.