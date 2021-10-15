Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team
What’s the best way to pay down a credit card balance as quickly as possible? Get a new balance transfer card with long 0% intro APR on balance transfers that earns you valuable cash rewards.
You can immediately stop new high interest credit card charges from piling onto your monthly statement. Transfer your debt to a new card with a 0% intro APR offer on balance transfers. Then, every penny of your payment will go toward paying your debt for the promotional APR period, which can last up to 18 months.
Here’s how these valuable cards work: If you transfer a $5,000 balance onto a card that offers 15 months of 0% intro APR with a 3% balance transfer fee and pay $344 per month plus earn cash-back on everyday essentials,* you could pay down your debt faster.
|Pay off debt faster by:
|
4 months
|Interest Savings:
|
$773.59
We’ve done the research. These are the best balance transfer cards with rewards. These cards give you long 0% introductory interest on balance transfers and generous cash back rewards or points. Compare the length of the 0% intro interest period, balance transfer fees and rewards levels to choose the best match for you.
on Citibank's secure siteCall To Apply Show Details
Key Features: For those looking for a credit card with a low interest rate and lengthy promotional purchase and balance transfer period, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card card could be a great choice for you. This card offers an incredibly long period of no interest charges for balance transfers - get an APR of 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers, followed by 13.74% - 23.74% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up. And if you've got a big purchase coming up, you can enjoy an intro APR of 0% for 12 months on Purchases with 13.74% - 23.74% (Variable) APR after that, along with no annual fee. Not only is the regular APR highly competitive amongst other offers, but the Citi® Diamond Preferred® card also offers a multitude of cardholder perks.
This card offers $0 liability on unauthorized purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solution which can give you peace of mind while you shop. Cardholders will also have free access to their FICO® Scores. Overall, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a great offer for anyone looking for a simple credit card that offers a long 0% intro APR and no annual fee.
Balance Transfer Rate: See above: 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers, then 13.74% - 23.74% (Variable) APR after that.
Annual Fee: $0
on Bank of America's secure siteCall To Apply Show Details
Key Features: If you're looking for a break on interest, check out this top-tier $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up - that means no monthly interest charges will pile up for almost two years if you end up carrying a balance month-to-month. Plus, this card also helps you stop paying high interest charges on an outstanding balance with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that.
It's hard to overstate just how powerful the combination of these two benefits is - the lengthy periods of 0% interest on both purchases and balance transfers mean that this card helps you regain control over your financial life and puts time on your side to pay down debt faster. And unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR, so a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Plus, if you're a new cardholder, you can earn a $100 statement credit online bonus after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.. This card might not have a huge suite of flashy rewards, but if you're looking to save money on interest charges the BankAmericard® credit card is hard to beat.
Balance Transfer Rate: See above: 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that.
Annual Fee: $0
on Citibank's secure siteCall To Apply Show Details
Key Features: The Citi Custom Cash℠ Card is one of the most innovative cards on the market, offering a rewards program that tailors itself to your spending habits and over a year of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. It all starts with the incredible suite of cash back rewards. Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Unlike many cards that require you to go in and manually select a top cash back category, this card automatically determines the category where you’ve spent the most and applies the highest rate of cash back return, ensuring you’ll always be maximizing your earning potential. And it only gets better for new customers. Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Balance Transfer Rate: 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers, then 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable) APR after that intro period is up.
on Citibank's secure siteCall To Apply Show Details
Key Features: The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is prized by people who want to transfer high-interest debt. Citi offers you a lifeline with ultra-long intro APR of 0% for 18 months on balance transfers.
Plus, you’ll appreciate the steady stream of cash-back that comes with every purchase, every day. Earn Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There are no categories to track and no caps on cash back.
Balance Transfer Rate: 3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. If you transfer a $5,000 balance, the transfer fee would be $150. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the hundreds of dollars in high interest charges you could pay.
Annual Fee: $0
on Bank of America's secure siteCall To Apply Show Details
Key features: The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is one of our favorites because it offers something pretty uncommon among rewards cards – choice. Its three-tiered rewards program gives 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
And since you can switch up that 3% category each month, from travel to dining to online shopping, you can have an unprecedented amount of control over how you earn your rewards. And who doesn't love being in control of choosing just how they earn their cash back?
Balance Transfer Rate: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days and then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that intro period is up.
Annual fee: $0
on Citibank's secure siteShow Details
Key Features: The Only Card That Rounds Up Points to 10% Back. Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes a long zero intro interest period on both purchases and balance transfers and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee. Cardholders Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points after you spend $1,500 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $200 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of the intro purchase APR: 0% for 15 months, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.
Balance Transfer Rate: 0% for 15 months, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable).
Annual Fee: $0
on U.S. Bank's secure siteShow Details
Key Features: The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card has exploded onto the market with incredibly competitive offers for anyone looking for a fantastic credit card. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. That’s a $250 value on top of this card’s ongoing rewards. Even better, those points never expire! But the rewards don’t stop there. Earn 4X points on dining, takeout and food delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations, and 1X points on all other eligible purchases.
Plus, this card can help you pay off big purchases with a strong intro APR offer: 0% for 12 billing cycles on purchases*, then 14.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) after that intro period.
Balance Transfer Rate: This card makes transferring your current credit card balance easy with 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening and a 14.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) rate once the intro period is over.
Annual Fee: $0
If you are looking for a longer 0% intro APR offer, you may want to learn more about the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, which offers 0% intro APR for 20 months on balance transfers. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
Looking for cash back and a balance transfer? The Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer is a top notch cash back card is a leader among cash-back cards, as well as a good option for balance transfers. Read more here.
Credit card offers change frequently. There’s no telling how long these remarkable offers will last. Apply now and start your journey toward becoming debt free today!
*How we calculated cash-back on every day essentials on a card that offers unlimited 1.5% cash back and a $150 sign-up bonus: Monthly spend: Groceries $400, Gas $100, Cell phone bill $75, Utilities $100 totals $675/month. When you buy items worth $675/month on a card with a 1.5% unlimited cash back you earn $151.80 in cash back over 15 months, (combined with a $150 first-year sign-up bonus) your first-year cash-back totals $301.80.
Methodology
Each month, the CompareCards team reviews over 100 credit card offers examining the features most valuable to consumers including rewards, sign-up bonus, the interest rate, fees and other features to identify the best offers shown here.
*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.