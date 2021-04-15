Amazing Cash Back Credit Cards

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Most people pay for everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and dining out with cash or a debit card. By doing this, they are leaving money on the table. When you use the right credit card for these purchases you can generate some serious cash back.

Check out the list below and see which card matches your spending habits to maximize your cash back today.

Over the Past 60 Days! (79) Over the Past 60 Days! Show Details Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers, and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee.

Cardholders Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Over the Past 60 Days! (199) Over the Past 60 Days! Show Details The Chase Freedom Flex℠ card has made a huge splash in the marketplace with one of the most generous suites of cashback rewards we’ve ever seen: Earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases in rotating categories, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. No matter where you use this card, there are almost always opportunities to put cash back in your pocket. Plus, Chase Freedom Flex℠ can also be a great way to finance a large upcoming expense or big-ticket item with 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months and then 14.99% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off your purchase without monthly interest charges adding up. And did we mention that this all comes with a very compelling sign-up bonus and a $0 annual fee? Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. All that combines to make this a truly amazing cashback card.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.7/5.0 from 144 Offer Ratings (144) Show Details Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cards on the market because of the rich cash-back rewards it offers. Earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. Enjoy an incredible sign-up bonus - Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. These three features mean that you can easily put cash back in your pocket on the purchases you’re already making every week. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. This is an enticing card offer with a long 0% intro APR period, and the cash-back gives you an extra savings boost. If you’re looking for a solid cash-back card Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent pick.

