Amazing Cash Back Credit Cards

Updated on Apr 15, 2021

Most people pay for everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and dining out with cash or a debit card. By doing this, they are leaving money on the table. When you use the right credit card for these purchases you can generate some serious cash back. 

Check out the list below and see which card matches your spending habits to maximize your cash back today.  

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere with this card. The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card pays you unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Earn cash in two ways. First, earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Second, you'll take home unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay it off with no interest piling up. Get the flexibility you deserve with your cash back rewards. There is no minimum for redeeming and cash back won't expire for the life of the account. This card has a $0 annual fee.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

This is the only credit card pays you cash back twice. It has a $0 annual fee and offers 1% cash back on all purchases plus another 1% cash back when you pay off your monthly statement. This is one of the easiest all around cash back credit cards because you earn the same amount of cash back on all purchase and don’t have to worry about keeping track of rotating categories. If you pay off your balance every month, this card earns more cash back than credit cards that earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Additionally, with an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers, you can transfer balances from your other high interest credit cards and pay down your balance over a longer period. If you’re looking for a cash back card with no caps and no category restrictions, this is a good card to have.

Discover it® Cash Back

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

When it comes to cash-back credit cards the Discover it® Cash Back is in a league of its own. 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically Then, Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. That means, if you earn $300 in cash back in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $600! Log into your Discover account each quarter to activate the 5% cash-back bonus. The popular spending categories include gas stations, wholesale clubs, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.com. With your first-year sign-up bonus, take home an incredible 10% cash back on category spending. Finance purchases with intro APR 0% for 14 months then, 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR after that. Get all this for $0 annual fee.

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is one of our favorites because it offers something pretty uncommon among rewards cards – choice. Its three-tiered rewards program gives 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases and, if you’re a new cardholder, $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. And since you can switch up that 3% category each month, from travel to dining to online shopping, you can have an unprecedented amount of control over how you earn your rewards. Couple that with a long period of 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases and 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR after that billing period is over and no annual fee and you have a card that’s hard to ignore.

Citi Rewards+® Card

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Earn more points on every purchase (even the little ones). The Citi Rewards+® Card is the only card that automatically rounds up every purchase to the nearest 10 points. That means when you buy a $2 coffee, you’d earn 10 points back. You also get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou® Points redeemed per year. This attractive new rewards card from Citi includes long zero intro interest periods on both purchases and balance transfers, and a nice sign-up bonus, all with $0 annual fee.


Cardholders Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases. There is a low spending requirement to earn the sign-up bonus. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. Take advantage of intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable) and intro APR 0% for 15 months on balance transfers, then 13.49% - 23.49% (variable). Our take? This is a great everyday rewards card.

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ card has made a huge splash in the marketplace with one of the most generous suites of cashback rewards we’ve ever seen: Earn 5% cash back on eligible purchases in rotating categories, 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. No matter where you use this card, there are almost always opportunities to put cash back in your pocket. Plus, Chase Freedom Flex℠ can also be a great way to finance a large upcoming expense or big-ticket item with 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months and then 14.99% - 23.74% Variable APR after that. That gives you over a year to pay off your purchase without monthly interest charges adding up. And did we mention that this all comes with a very compelling sign-up bonus and a $0 annual fee? Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. All that combines to make this a truly amazing cashback card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the best cards on the market because of the rich cash-back rewards it offers. Earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases. Enjoy an incredible sign-up bonus - Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. These three features mean that you can easily put cash back in your pocket on the purchases you’re already making every week. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. This is an enticing card offer with a long 0% intro APR period, and the cash-back gives you an extra savings boost. If you’re looking for a solid cash-back card Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent pick.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card has exploded onto the market with incredibly competitive offers for anyone looking for a great cash back credit card. Earn 4X points on dining, takeout and food delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations, and 1X points on all other eligible purchases. As if that wasn’t enough, this card also has a strong sign-up bonus. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. And while this card has very compelling rewards on offer, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card also makes transferring your current credit card balance easy with 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening and a 14.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) rate after that intro period. Plus, all of this is included with no annual fee and the points you’ve earned never expire. If you’re in the market for a cash back card that covers all the bases with very few compromises, this is an outstanding choice.

Discover it® chrome

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

If you like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for over a year, no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, no overlimit fee, and a free pass the first time you miss a payment, the Discover it® chrome credit card comes with everything you want! Cardholders get an intro APR of 0% intro for 14 months on both purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable. With the Discover it® chrome credit card you can earn cash back on your next road trip with 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Rewards can be redeemed at any time and never expire. As an exclusive offer, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year of cardmembership. In addition to the host of cash back opportunities, this credit card also offers a free Credit Scorecard with FICO® Credit Score.

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

This card shines from the start, with one of the biggest cash sign-up bonuses available right now. With this card you can earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases, but there's more if you're a new cardholder. Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. Even better, there are no category restrictions or sign-ups and cash rewards won't expire as long as your account remains open, so as soon as you earn rewards they won't be going anywhere. This card offers 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and then 14.49%-24.99% (Variable) APR after that. You’ll also get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card. All with no annual fee! If you’re looking for a simple cash back card, with a big sign-up bonus, this is a great option for you.

