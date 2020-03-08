*Editorial Note : This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. There are credit cards that offer 0% interest until nearly 2022. That’s almost two years of no monthly interest charges piling up.

Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you.

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team Click the stars to submit your rating. Thanks for rating! Your Rating: 3.9/5.0 from 442 Offer Ratings (442) This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a long 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. The standout features that sets this apart from some other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards with this 1.5% cash back offer. The balance transfer fee is 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5, then either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.. This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.

Apply now for one of these top 0% intro APR cards and say goodbye to high monthly interest charges!