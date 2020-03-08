*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.
Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.
Our credit card experts hand selected the cards below because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. There are credit cards that offer 0% interest until nearly 2022. That’s almost two years of no monthly interest charges piling up.
Compare these cards and discover which one is best for you.
Get the best of both worlds with this generous card that offers long 0% intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers and rich cash back rewards. Take advantage of 0% intro on purchases for 15 months to give you breathing room to pay down your balance with no interest charges piling up. Or, stop high interest charges with a balance transfer. This card comes with 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months. The standout feature on this incredible low interest card are the rich cash back rewards. You will earn cash on everything you buy, everywhere. Enjoy a one-time $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn an impressive 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get all this for $0 annual fee.
If you want a break on interest, check out this new and improved offer. Take advantage of ultra-long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers with this $0 annual fee card. Finance a new purchase with generous 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 18 billing cycles then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means no monthly interest charges will pile up during the promo period. Stop paying high interest charges with 0% Intro APR for 18 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days then 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR. That means your payments can go entirely toward reducing your debt for over a year. Regain control over your financial life and put time on your side to pay down debt faster. Unlike some other cards, there is no penalty APR. That means a late payment won’t automatically raise your interest rate. Get a better interest rate now with BankAmericard® credit card.
0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 14.49% - 24.49% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
No annual fee
No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply
Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app
If you'd like to earn unlimited cash back on everything you buy with $0 annual fee, take a close look at this card.
Start with a generous Welcome Offer: $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 or more in purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Take advantage of lengthy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfer while earning unlimited 1.5% cash back on your purchases. This fully loaded card comes with intro APR 0% on purchases for 15 months then 13.99%-24.99% Variable. Transfer your balance and whittle away at debt faster with intro APR 0% on balance transfers for 15 months then 13.99%-24.99% Variable. Every penny of your payment will trim your balance during the 0% intro interest period, with no monthly interest charges piling up. This card makes budgeting easy. The innovative repayment feature “Pay It Plan It™” allows you to pay for certain purchases of $100 or more in installments. You’ll appreciate the legendary American Express customer service and cardholder benefits which include extended warranty, car rental loss and damage insurance and purchase protection.
This balance transfer card comes with a generous on-going cash-back rewards. Use that cash-back to pay down debt faster. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a long 0% Intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers. Plus, you get flexibility with 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases. The standout features that sets this apart from some other low interest offers are the rich cash rewards with this 1.5% cash back offer. The balance transfer fee is 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5, then either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.. This is an enticing balance transfer offer, with a long 0% intro APR period. The cash-back gives you an extra boost and can help you reach your goal faster.
If you want to earn generous cash back without an annual fee and you buy groceries and gas every week, this card is a perfect match. Get a generous Welcome Offer: $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Your rewards could add up fast when you earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores. 1% cash back on other purchases. Save on interest with intro purchase APR 0% on purchases for 15 months then 13.99%-24.99% Variable. Transfer high interest debt to this card with intro APR
0% on balance transfers for 15 months then
13.99%-24.99% Variable. This is a valuable $0 annual fee cash back card that rewards you for things you buy every day.
If you are hungry for rich travel and dining rewards with $0 annual fee, this card is worthy of your attention. Get one of the most generous sign-up bonuses available on a $0 annual fee card. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value! Earn 3X points on eating out, ordering in and popular streaming services, 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit, and 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases. You could save hundreds in dollars on interest with the generous 0% intro interest on purchases and balance transfers. Get intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases and intro APR 0% for 12 months on qualifying balance transfers on balance transfers. The earning power on this card matches and exceeds some top premium rewards cards, without the annual fee. Wells Fargo stretches the traditional definition of travel to include items like homestays, gas stations, parking, tolls. If you are hungry for triple rewards points on one of the broadest definitions of dining, travel and transit and popular streaming services, this appealing offer is hard to pass up.
Earn 3X points on eating out, ordering in and popular streaming services, 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit, and 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals. Earn 1X points on other purchases.
Introductory APR
0% for 12 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Ongoing APR
14.99%-26.99% (Variable)
Highlights
Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value
$0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fee
Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in
Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals
Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit
Earn 3X points on popular streaming services
Earn 1X points on other purchases
Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
This card shines from the start with a solid cash sign up bonus and a relatively low spend requirement to get it. You can earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on everyday net purchases and take home a $150 cash bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. This card offers generous intro APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases then 14.99%-26.99% (Variable). You’ll also get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card. The Wells Fargo card cash rewards won't expire as long as your account remains open and never worry about rotating categories when you earn rewards on all purchases with this card in your wallet. Get all this for $0 annual fee! If you’re looking for an easy to use cash back card, a big sign-up bonus and long 0% intro APR on purchases, this is a great option for you.
True to its name, this card offers freedom from monthly interest charges for well over a year, with a surprising cash-back twist. Rely on Chase Freedom® for 0% intro apr on purchases for 15 months. Break free from high-interest debt with 0% intro apr on balance transfers for 15 months. Earn a $150 Bonus after spending $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. It gets even better. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories every 3 months. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. This card offers a winning combination of one of the highest rates of cash-back available on rotating categories, extended 0% intro interest and $0 annual fee.
Drive away with long intro interest on both purchases and balance transfers with the
Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card in your wallet. This card offers a sparkling combination of long intro interest, a big cash sign-up bonus and generous cash-back on things you buy every day. Hit the brakes on high-interest charges now. You could save hundreds of dollars in interest with 0% Introductory APR on purchases for 15 billing cycles. Pay down debt faster with 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. Then 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR on balance transfers. Enjoy a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. This groundbreaking offer lets you choose how you earn 3% cash back! Choose from gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores and home improvement and furnishings. Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, 1% cash back on every purchase. It’s hard to believe this fully loaded card comes with $0 annual fee.
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 15.49% - 25.49% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
No expiration on rewards
If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase
Take control of your finances with the Wells Fargo Platinum card with one of the longest 0% intro APR offers on both purchases and balance transfers. This $0 annual fee card gives you long intro APR 0% for 18 months on qualifying balance transfers on balances transfers. If you only make the minimum payments on high-interest credit card debt, it could take years to pay it off. Using a card like this means every cent you pay during the intro period will go toward paying down your balance. If you are looking to make a big purchase, you will also get an extended intro APR 0% for 18 months on purchases with this card. Wells Fargo is one of the few card issuers to offer generous cell phone protection. This card offers up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card. This card gives you all the tools you need to save on interest.
This is a top no-annual fee travel credit card that also gives you 0% intro on purchases for 12 months. If you have a big trip or purchase on the horizon, this means you can pay it off over a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up. Earn travel rewards fast with this card in your wallet. Start out with a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening, equal to $200 in travel, while earning 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. What’s best about this card? The miles you earn are good for any travel expense like airfare, hotel rooms, cruises and car rentals. Start earning unlimited miles on every purchase and enjoy 0% intro on purchases for 12 months now!
Imagine getting almost two years with 0% intro interest on a balance transfer. Reshape your financial picture with this industry-leading low-interest card from Citi. For people who want to kick high-interest credit card debt to the curb, this is one of the best get-out-of-debt cards available. Transfer your high interest debt to this card with intro APR 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers. Your payments will go directly to paying down your balance for nearly two years. That could save you hundreds of dollars in interest. Plus, you will get generous intro APR 0% for 12 months on Purchases. Citi keeps it simple. It’s the only card with no late fees, no penalty rate, and $0 annual fee. If you’re one to forget about a payment or two, this card is perfect for you.
No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months from date of first transfer. All transfers must be completed in first 4 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.74% - 25.74%, based on your creditworthiness.
0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 15.74% - 25.74%, based on your creditworthiness.
If you transfer a balance with this offer, after your 0% Intro purchase APR expires, both new purchases and unpaid purchase balances will automatically accrue interest until all balances, including your transferred balances, are paid in full
There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.74% - 25.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock and $0 liability on unauthorized charges
CompareCards is an independent, advertising-supported credit comparison service. Offers which appear on CompareCards.com are from companies with which CompareCards.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact the location and order in which these products appear. CompareCards.com takes into consideration several proprietary rules and the likelihood of an applicants’ credit approval to determine how and where products appear on the site. CompareCards.com does not include the entire universe of available credit or financial offers.
About Our Ratings
Our editors rate credit cards objectively based on the features the credit card offers consumers, the fees and interest rates, and how a credit card compares with other cards in its category. The ratings are the expert opinion of our editors, and not influenced by any remuneration this site receives from card issuers.
Excellent Credit
Between 720 - 850
Credit cards for excellent credit are intended for those with a credit score between 720 - 850.
Good Credit
Between 660 - 719
Credit cards for good credit are intended for those with a credit score between 660 - 719.
Fair Credit
Between 600 - 659
Credit cards for fair credit are intended for those with a credit score between 600 - 659.
Poor Credit
Between 300 - 599
Credit cards for poor credit are intended for those with a credit score between 300 - 599.
No/Limited Credit
- - -
Credit cards for no credit are intended for those without an established credit score.
Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Your Free Credit Score
No credit card required
Learn the 6 factors that impact your score
Find out how much you could save on your credit accounts