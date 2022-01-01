Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Add cards to start comparing.Compare Cards
Cash Back Credit Cards
- Compare unlimited cash back credit cards from our partners offering cash rebates on every purchase, every day.
- Expert and Independent ratings & consumer reviews for the best cashback credit cards available
- Secure and immediate online application process
See offers from our partners below.
What is your credit score?
on Capital One's secure siteAdd to Compare
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day; 5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
- Bonus Cash One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- 0% Intro APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable). 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.24% - 25.24% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 15.24%-25.24% variable APR after that
See additional details for Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Discover's secure siteAdd to Compare
- 0% Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 12.74% - 23.74% Variable APR.
- Rewards 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically
- Cashback Match™ Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good/Average
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
- Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- NEW Intro APR: Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 12.74% to 23.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- No annual fee.
- Click "Apply Now" to see terms and conditions.
- See Rates & Fees
See additional details for Discover it® Cash Back
on Citibank's secure siteCall To Apply Add to Compare
- Sign-up Bonus Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Rewards Rate Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then 14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800 408-4901. Speech/hearing impaired: 711 or other Relay Service
- Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Also, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No rotating bonus categories to sign up for – as your spending changes each billing cycle, your earn adjusts automatically when you spend in any of the eligible categories.
- No Annual Fee
- Citi will only issue one Citi Custom Cash℠ Card account per person.
- See additional Citi Custom Cash℠ Card details
See additional details for Citi Custom Cash℠ Card
*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.
About Cash Back Credit Cards – Find the Best Cashback Credit Cards
Cash back credit cards, as their name implies, reward you with cash back for using the card. That makes them one of the most popular kinds of rewards cards because it’s like getting an extra discount on every purchase.
When looking for a cash back credit card you will want to keep in mind, however, that the biggest factors impacting any credit card are those that affect your interest rate and any standard fees and charges. If you get a card with too high of an interest rate or too expensive of an annual fee, it might undermine the whole point of trying to receive extra cash. The cash you get back with your cash back credit card should be viewed as an added perk. In other words, the best cashback credit card for you should allow you to enjoy that perk based on its fundamental ability to provide cash rewards in a relatively short amount of time.
Check our expert ratings, compare cards, and locate the top cash back credit cards which deliver the best all-around benefits – moderately low interest rate, universal cash back option and potentially one with no cap on the amount of cash back that can be earned. Most cash back credit cards will generally offer anywhere from 1% to 5% cash back – and will have guidelines regarding how much cash you can earn during a given timeframe. But if you pick your card wisely and then use it responsibly a cash back credit card is just like having an automatic savings plan or piggy bank tied to your purchase activity.