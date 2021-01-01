Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Add cards to start comparing.Compare Cards
Cash Back Credit Cards
- Compare unlimited cash back credit cards from our partners offering cash rebates on every purchase, every day.
- Expert and Independent ratings & consumer reviews for the best cashback credit cards available
- Secure and immediate online application process
See offers from our partners below.
What is your credit score?
on Capital One's secure siteAdd to Compare
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Bonus Cash One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- 0% Intro APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that
- Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees
See additional details for Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Discover's secure siteAdd to Compare
- 0% Intro APR 0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.
- Rewards 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically*
- Cashback Match™ Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
- #1 Most Trusted Credit Card according to Investor’s Business Daily.
- No annual fee.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- See Rates & Fees
See additional details for Discover it® Cash Back
on Bank of America's secure siteAdd to Compare
- Bonus Cash $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Rewards Rate 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Reward Terms You can update your choice category for future purchases once each calendar month using the Mobile Banking app or Online Banking, or do nothing and it stays the same.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- No annual fee
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
- 0% Introductory APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
- No expiration on rewards
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
See additional details for Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card
*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.
About Cash Back Credit Cards – Find the Best Cashback Credit Cards
Cash back credit cards, as their name implies, reward you with cash back for using the card. That makes them one of the most popular kinds of rewards cards because it’s like getting an extra discount on every purchase.
When looking for a cash back credit card you will want to keep in mind, however, that the biggest factors impacting any credit card are those that affect your interest rate and any standard fees and charges. If you get a card with too high of an interest rate or too expensive of an annual fee, it might undermine the whole point of trying to receive extra cash. The cash you get back with your cash back credit card should be viewed as an added perk. In other words, the best cashback credit card for you should allow you to enjoy that perk based on its fundamental ability to provide cash rewards in a relatively short amount of time.
Check our expert ratings, compare cards, and locate the top cash back credit cards which deliver the best all-around benefits – moderately low interest rate, universal cash back option and potentially one with no cap on the amount of cash back that can be earned. Most cash back credit cards will generally offer anywhere from 1% to 5% cash back – and will have guidelines regarding how much cash you can earn during a given timeframe. But if you pick your card wisely and then use it responsibly a cash back credit card is just like having an automatic savings plan or piggy bank tied to your purchase activity.