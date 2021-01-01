0

Add cards to start comparing.

Compare Cards
Add a Card +

Cash Back Credit Cards

See offers from our partners below.

Advertiser Disclosure

About our ratings

What is your credit score?

Get more info

What is your credit score?

Get more info
loader
  Apply Now
Cash Back Credit Card: Quicksilver

Featured

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 392 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(392) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now

on Capital One's secure site

Add to Compare
  • Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
  • Bonus Cash One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • 0% Intro APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
  • One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
  • No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
  • 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that
  • Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees

See additional details for Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

More Info

Expand Details
  Apply Now
Cash Back Credit Card: Discover it

Discover it® Cash Back

 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 592 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(592) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now

on Discover's secure site

Add to Compare
Rates & Fees
  • 0% Intro APR 0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.
  • Rewards 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically*
  • Cashback Match™ Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Discover

Highlights

  • INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
  • Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
  • Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
  • Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
  • Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
  • #1 Most Trusted Credit Card according to Investor’s Business Daily.
  • No annual fee.
  • Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
  • See Rates & Fees

See additional details for Discover it® Cash Back

More Info

Expand Details
  Apply Now
Cash Back Credit Card: BankAmericard

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.6/5.0 from 242 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(242) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now

on Bank of America's secure site

Add to Compare
  • Bonus Cash $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
  • Rewards Rate 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Reward Terms You can update your choice category for future purchases once each calendar month using the Mobile Banking app or Online Banking, or do nothing and it stays the same.
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Visa®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
  • No annual fee
  • $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
  • 0% Introductory APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
  • No expiration on rewards
  • If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase
  • Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap

See additional details for Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

More Info

Expand Details

*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.

updated last by: Charles Parker

About Cash Back Credit Cards – Find the Best Cashback Credit Cards

Cash back credit cards, as their name implies, reward you with cash back for using the card. That makes them one of the most popular kinds of rewards cards because it’s like getting an extra discount on every purchase.

When looking for a cash back credit card you will want to keep in mind, however, that the biggest factors impacting any credit card are those that affect your interest rate and any standard fees and charges. If you get a card with too high of an interest rate or too expensive of an annual fee, it might undermine the whole point of trying to receive extra cash. The cash you get back with your cash back credit card should be viewed as an added perk. In other words, the best cashback credit card for you should allow you to enjoy that perk based on its fundamental ability to provide cash rewards in a relatively short amount of time.

Check our expert ratings, compare cards, and locate the top cash back credit cards which deliver the best all-around benefits – moderately low interest rate, universal cash back option and potentially one with no cap on the amount of cash back that can be earned. Most cash back credit cards will generally offer anywhere from 1% to 5% cash back – and will have guidelines regarding how much cash you can earn during a given timeframe. But if you pick your card wisely and then use it responsibly a cash back credit card is just like having an automatic savings plan or piggy bank tied to your purchase activity.

Categories
Reviews
" " CompareCards says issuers are providing such generous deals, they're virtually irresistible for those willing to switch.
" " Those who always pay their balances in full and on time will usually come out ahead.
" " The offers on the credit card landscape are constantly changing which is great news for consumers.
" " In the future, the companies that will thrive are those able to give customers exactly what they want, the way they want it, when they want it.
" " CompareCards was one of three sites that met all the criteria.
Trusted & Secure

  • Empowering over
    50,000,000 card holders Since 2005

Back to top ↑