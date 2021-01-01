Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Cash Back Credit Cards
- Compare unlimited cash back credit cards from our partners offering cash rebates on every purchase, every day.
- Expert and Independent ratings & consumer reviews for the best cashback credit cards available
- Secure and immediate online application process
See offers from our partners below.
- 0% Intro APR 0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.
- Rewards 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically*
- Cashback Match™ Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
- #1 Most Trusted Credit Card according to Investor’s Business Daily.
- No annual fee.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- Rewards Rate Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- Cash Back Details No rotating categories and no caps on cash back
- Redeem Cash Back Receive a Check, Statement Credit, or Direct Deposit
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% – 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% – 23.99% based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Bonus Cash One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- 0% Intro APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that
- Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees
About Cash Back Credit Cards – Find the Best Cashback Credit Cards
Cash back credit cards, as their name implies, reward you with cash back for using the card. That makes them one of the most popular kinds of rewards cards because it’s like getting an extra discount on every purchase.
When looking for a cash back credit card you will want to keep in mind, however, that the biggest factors impacting any credit card are those that affect your interest rate and any standard fees and charges. If you get a card with too high of an interest rate or too expensive of an annual fee, it might undermine the whole point of trying to receive extra cash. The cash you get back with your cash back credit card should be viewed as an added perk. In other words, the best cashback credit card for you should allow you to enjoy that perk based on its fundamental ability to provide cash rewards in a relatively short amount of time.
Check our expert ratings, compare cards, and locate the top cash back credit cards which deliver the best all-around benefits – moderately low interest rate, universal cash back option and potentially one with no cap on the amount of cash back that can be earned. Most cash back credit cards will generally offer anywhere from 1% to 5% cash back – and will have guidelines regarding how much cash you can earn during a given timeframe. But if you pick your card wisely and then use it responsibly a cash back credit card is just like having an automatic savings plan or piggy bank tied to your purchase activity.