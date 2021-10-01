Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Add cards to start comparing.Compare Cards
Cash Back Credit Cards
- Compare unlimited cash back credit cards from our partners offering cash rebates on every purchase, every day.
- Expert and Independent ratings & consumer reviews for the best cashback credit cards available
- Secure and immediate online application process
See offers from our partners below.
What is your credit score?
on Capital One's secure siteAdd to Compare
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Bonus Cash One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Intro Purchase APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, then 14.99% - 24.99% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 14.99%-24.99% variable APR after that
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
See additional details for Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
on Wells Fargo's secure siteAdd to Compare
- Sign Up Bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Rewards Rate Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- Extra Perks No category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- New! Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 14.99% to 24.99% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
- No category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open
- Enjoy a premium collection of benefits at a selection of the world's most intriguing and prestigious hotel properties with Visa Signature Concierge
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
- Select “Apply Now” to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
- See Rates & Fees
See additional details for Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card
on Bank of America's secure siteCall To Apply Add to Compare
- Bonus Cash $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Rewards Rate 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Reward Terms You can update your choice category for future purchases once each calendar month using the Mobile Banking app or Online Banking, or do nothing and it stays the same.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800-716-6383.
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- No annual fee and no expiration on rewards
- 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
See additional details for Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.
About Cash Back Credit Cards – Find the Best Cashback Credit Cards
Cash back credit cards, as their name implies, reward you with cash back for using the card. That makes them one of the most popular kinds of rewards cards because it’s like getting an extra discount on every purchase.
When looking for a cash back credit card you will want to keep in mind, however, that the biggest factors impacting any credit card are those that affect your interest rate and any standard fees and charges. If you get a card with too high of an interest rate or too expensive of an annual fee, it might undermine the whole point of trying to receive extra cash. The cash you get back with your cash back credit card should be viewed as an added perk. In other words, the best cashback credit card for you should allow you to enjoy that perk based on its fundamental ability to provide cash rewards in a relatively short amount of time.
Check our expert ratings, compare cards, and locate the top cash back credit cards which deliver the best all-around benefits – moderately low interest rate, universal cash back option and potentially one with no cap on the amount of cash back that can be earned. Most cash back credit cards will generally offer anywhere from 1% to 5% cash back – and will have guidelines regarding how much cash you can earn during a given timeframe. But if you pick your card wisely and then use it responsibly a cash back credit card is just like having an automatic savings plan or piggy bank tied to your purchase activity.