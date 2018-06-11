  • Compare the best business credit cards from our partners
Featured

Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card

Ink Cash Business Credit Card
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 64 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(64) Over the Past 60 Days!

This card delivers: 5% cash back on popular business categories

  • Intro Purchase APR 0% for 12 Months
  • Sign Up Bonus $500 bonus cash back
  • Cash Back Rewards Earn 5% cash back in select business categories

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
  • Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • No Annual Fee
Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business

Capital One Spark Cash for Business
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 91 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(91) Over the Past 60 Days!

A rare find: 2% cash back on every purchase, every day

  • Rewards Rate 2% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
  • Sign-up Bonus One-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Rewards Redemption Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

Annual Fee

$0 intro for first year; $95 after that

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earning unlimited 2% cash back could mean thousands of dollars each year going back into your business
  • Plus, a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Use Spark Cash across all your business spend, with no categories to limit your purchasing
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
  • Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
  • Get employee cards at no additional cost, and earn rewards from their business spend
The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express

the blue business℠ plus credit card from american express
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 27 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(27) Over the Past 60 Days!

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

Save on interest: Get a lengthy 0% intro APR and keep more of your money

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Intro and Regular APR 0% for 15 Months, then 13.24% - 21.24% Variable
  • Rewards Rate Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases up to the annual cap
  • Flexible Spending Enjoy the flexibility to put more purchases on the Card

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

American Express

Highlights

  • Get rewarded for business as usual. Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners.
  • 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter.
  • Enjoy the flexibility to put more purchases on the Card and earn rewards when you buy above your credit limit*.
  • More buying power for your business* means more opportunities to earn points. That’s everyday business with the new Blue Business Plus Card.
  • *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is not unlimited. It adjusts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors.
  • 0.0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then a variable rate, currently 13.24%, 17.24% or 21.24%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors as determined at the time of account opening.
  • No Annual Fee
  • Terms Apply
  • See Rates & Fees
New! Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card

new! ink business unlimited℠ credit card
 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.2/5.0 from 112 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(112) Over the Past 60 Days!

Cash back: unlimited 1.5% cash back with big cash sign-up bonus.

  • Sign Up Bonus Earn $500 bonus cash back
  • Rewards Rate Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
  • Rates & Fees No annual fee and 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
  • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
  • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • No Annual Fee
SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express

simplycash plus business credit card from american express
 

Rated 3.7/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.1/5.0 from 25 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(25) Over the Past 60 Days!

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

Generous cash back: earn 5% on some business spending categories, no annual fee

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Intro and Regular APR 0% on Purchases for 15 months, then 14.24% - 21.24% Variable*
  • Bonus Rewards 5% and 3% bonus cash back categories of spending*
  • Flexible Spending With Expanded Buying Power you can spend beyond your credit limit*

Annual Fee

No annual fee

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

American Express

Highlights

  • Special offer: save on interest with a 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; after that your APR will be a variable rate, currently 14.24% - 21.24%
  • No annual fee
  • Reinvest in your business with automatic cash back in the form of a monthly statement credit. Plus take control by choosing the 3% category that best fits your business
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $50,000 spent at wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and U.S. office supply stores.
  • Earn 3% cash back on the first $50,000 spent in the category of your choice from a list of eight and 1% cash back on other purchases
  • With Expanded Buying Power you can spend beyond your credit limit* to make bigger purchases for your business plus earn cash back on those purchases too
  • *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is not unlimited. It adjusts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors
  • Terms apply
  • See Rates & Fees
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

ink business preferred℠ credit card
 

Rated 3.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.1/5.0 from 34 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(34) Over the Past 60 Days!

Rich rewards on popular business spending categories

  • Bonus Rewards Earn 80,000 bonus points
  • Rewards Rate Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
  • Bonus Perks Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards

Annual Fee

$95

Credit Needed

Excellent

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
  • Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
  • Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
  • Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Employee cards at no additional cost
  • $95 Annual Fee
Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business

Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 20 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(20) Over the Past 60 Days!

Strong travel partner: earn 1.5 miles per dollar on all purchases, no annual fee

  • Rewards Rate 1.5 Miles per $1 on every purchase, every day
  • Sign-up Bonus One-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Rewards Redemption Redeem miles with any airlines and any hotel

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earn 1.5 miles per $1 on every purchase, every day
  • Plus, a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Miles won't expire for the life of the account, and there are no categories to limit where or what you buy
  • Save on interest with 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months; 14.74% - 22.74% variable APR after that
  • Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees
  • Get online Quarterly and Year-End Summaries
  • There's no limit to the amount of miles you can earn
  • Fly on any airline, anytime, with no blackout dates or seat restrictions
Capital One® Spark® Cash Select for Business

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 21 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(21) Over the Past 60 Days!

Generous rewards: unlimited 1.5% cash back, no annual fee

  • Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% cash back
  • Sign-up Bonus One-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Rewards Redemption Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earning unlimited 1.5% cash back could mean thousands of dollars each year going back into your business
  • Plus, a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Save on interest with 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months; 14.74% - 22.74% variable APR after that
  • No annual fee
  • Use Spark Cash Select across all your business spend, with no categories to limit your purchasing
  • Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
  • Get employee cards at no additional cost, and earn rewards from their business spend
Bank of America® Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

bank of america business advantage cash rewards mastercard credit card
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 33 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(33) Over the Past 60 Days!

Pump up rewards: 3% cash back at gas stations and office supply stores (up to $250,000 each year)

  • Rewards Rate 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations and office supply stores (up to $250,000 each calendar year, 1% after that), 2% cash back on purchases at restaurants, 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • Bonus Cash $200 statement credit when you make at least $500 in net purchases within 60 days of your account opening.
  • Rewards Redemption Redeem rewards for cash back or apply them to your bank account

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent

Card Brand

Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Get a $200 statement credit when you make at least $500 in net purchases within 60 days of your account opening – with no annual fee, no cap on the amount of cash rewards you can earn and they don't expire.
  • 3% cash back on purchases at gas stations and office supply stores (up to $250,000 each calendar year, 1% after that), 2% on purchases at restaurants, and 1% on all other purchases.
  • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles.
  • Redeem your cash rewards as a statement credit, check, or have cash deposited into a Bank of America® checking or savings account.
  • Plus, if you're a Business Advantage Relationship Rewards client, you can get up to a 75% rewards bonus on the base earn of every purchase you make. Your rewards bonus is based on your enrolled tier – Gold 25%; Platinum 50%; or Platinum Honors 75%.
Kabbage Business Line of Credit

kabbage business line of credit
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 29 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(29) Over the Past 60 Days!

Flexible business financing with lines of credit up to $250,000

  • Get the Funds You Need Lines of credit up to $250,000
  • Apply Easily Online Safe and secure online application process
  • Trusted A+ Rate by the BBB, 9.2 rating on Trustpilot

Annual Fee

No Annual Fee

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good/Fair

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • The convenience of a card with the benefits of up to $250,000 in a line of credit
  • The Kabbage® Card is ready whenever you need to pay a bill, secure great inventory pricing, cover an unexpected expense or take advantage of a timely opportunity.
  • What to Expect: Through Kabbage’s® safe and secure online application, businesses link their latest business performance data and consent to a credit check to get a quick funding decision.
  • Using the Kabbage® Card will not impact your personal credit.
  • Terms and Conditions apply. See website for important details.
  • See additional Kabbage Business Line of Credit details
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business

Capital One Spark Miles for Business
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 17 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(17) Over the Past 60 Days!

Take flight: earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase

  • Rewards Rate Unlimited 2x miles per dollar
  • Sign-up Bonus One-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Rewards Redemption Redeem miles with any airline and any hotel

Annual Fee

$0 intro for first year; $95 after that

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Earn 2 miles per $1 on every purchase, every day
  • Plus, a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
  • Miles won't expire for the life of the account, and there are no categories to limit where or what you buy
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
  • There's no limit to the amount of miles you can earn
  • Redeem miles for travel, cash back, gift cards and more
  • No foreign transaction fees and fly on any airline, anytime, with no blackout dates or seat restrictions
CitiBusiness®/ AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®

CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World MasterCard
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.0/5.0 from 10 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(10) Over the Past 60 Days!

Fly faster: earn up to 2 miles per $1 spent plus generous sign-on bonus

  • Limited Time Offer Earn 70,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after making $4,000 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening*
  • Rewards Rate Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines® purchases
  • Extra Perks No foreign transaction fees and first check bag free on domestic itineraries

Annual Fee

$99, waived for first 12 months*

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Designed for businesses 
  • For a limited time, earn 70,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after making $4,000 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening* 
  • First checked bag is free on domestic American Airlines itineraries to reduce travel costs and boost your bottom line* 
  • New: 25% savings on American Airlines inflight Wi-Fi when you use your card* 
  • Enjoy preferred boarding on American Airlines flights* 
  • Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases* 
  • Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations* 
  • Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile per $1 spent on other purchases* 
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees*
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express OPEN

the business platinum card from american express open
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 17 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(17) Over the Past 60 Days!

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

Enjoy exclusive experiences and elevate your travel rewards earning potential

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Welcome Offer Earn up to 75,000 Membership Rewards® points*
  • Travel Benefits Complimentary access to over 1000+ airport lounges*
  • Extra Perks Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more*

Annual Fee

$450

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

American Express

Highlights

  • Welcome Offer: Earn up to 75,000 Membership Rewards® points.
  • Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership.†
  • Get 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
  • Get 50% more Membership Rewards® points. That's 1.5 points per dollar, on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more. You can get up to 1 million additional points per year.
  • 35% Airline Bonus: Use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of a flight with your selected qualifying airline, and you can get 35% of the points back, up to 500,000 bonus points per calendar year.
  • You can also receive 35% points back on all First and Business class flights, with all airlines available through American Express Travel.
  • You can enjoy access to The American Express Global Lounge CollectionSM offering access to the most lounges across the globe, when compared with other U.S. credit card offerings. As of 11/2017
  • Terms Apply
  • See Rates & Fees
Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card

bank of america business advantage travel rewards world mastercard credit card
 

Rated 4.5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 13 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(13) Over the Past 60 Days!

Flexible travel rewards: earn unlimited 1.5 points per dollar

  • Rewards Rate 1.5 rewards points for every $1 on all purchases
  • Sign Up Bonus 25,000 bonus points when you make at least $1,000 in net purchases within 60 days of your account opening
  • Travel Perks No international transaction fees or annual fees

Annual Fee

$0

Credit Needed

Excellent

Card Brand

Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases everywhere, every time-no matter how much you spend. Points don't expire.
  • Earn 25,000 bonus points when you make at least $1,000 in net purchases within 60 days of your account opening which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit towards travel purchases.
  • Earn 3 points per every dollar spent on travel purchases (car, hotel, airline) booked through the Bank of America® Travel Center - powered by Expedia®.
  • No annual fee and no international transaction fees.
  • 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles.
  • Redeem points for travel with no blackout dates, cash back or gift cards.
  • Plus, if you're a Business Advantage Relationship Rewards client, you can get up to a 75% rewards bonus on the base earn of every purchase you make. Your rewards bonus is based on your enrolled tier – Gold 25%; Platinum 50%; or Platinum Honors 75%.
The Plum Card® from American Express OPEN

the plum card from american express open
 

Rated 4/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 12 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(12) Over the Past 60 Days!

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

Big buying power and flexible payment options

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Early Pay Discount Receive 1.5% discount for paying early*
  • Pay Later Take up to 60 days to pay with no interest*
  • Extra Perks No foreign transaction fees & no fee for extra employee cards*

Annual Fee

$0 introductory annual fee your first year, then $250.

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

American Express

Highlights

  • Paying early pays off: Get a 1.5% discount when you pay early, with no cap on what you can earn back.
  • Take up to 60 days to pay with no interest, if you pay your minimum due.
  • Use the power of the Plum Card to buy big for your business.
  • Unlock new opportunities with a spending limit that can grow with your business.
  • Additional Employee Cards at no annual fee - and an early pay discount on employee spending.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees.
  • Introductory annual fee of $0 for the first year, then $250
  • Terms & Restrictions Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
The Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express OPEN

the business gold rewards card from american express open
 

Rated 3/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.2/5.0 from 16 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

(16) Over the Past 60 Days!

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

Big expenses, powerful rewards: earn 3X points on category you choose

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Bonus Rewards 50,000 Bonus Points after qualifying purchases*
  • Rewards Rate Earn 3X points on 1 of 5 categories*
  • Extra Perks No foreign transaction fees & many helpful business tools*

Annual Fee

$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $175

Credit Needed

Excellent/Good

Card Brand

American Express

Highlights

  • Welcome Offer: Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership
  • Get 3x points - Choose 1 out of 5 categories
  • Plus, 2X points on the 4 remaining categories and 1X points on other purchases
  • 3X and 2X apply to the first $100,000 in purchases in each of the 5 categories per year, 1X point per dollar thereafter
  • Track, organize, and stay on top of your business expenses with powerful expense-tracking tools
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $175
  • Terms and limitations apply
  • See Rates & Fees
Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card

alaska airlines visa business credit card
 

Rated 5/5 stars by our editorial team

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

5.0/5.0 from 1 Offer Rating
Over the Past 60 Days!

(1) Over the Past 60 Days!

Premium travel rewards with Alaska Airlines including a Companion Fare™ every year and 3 miles for every $1 spent directly on Alaska Airlines purchases.

  • Limited Time Promotion Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ + 30,000 Bonus Miles
  • Bonus Miles 3 miles for every $1 spent directly on Alaska Airlines purchases
  • Extra Perks No blackout dates, a free checked bag, and no foreign transaction fees

Annual Fee

$50 for the company and $25 per card

Credit Needed

Excellent

Card Brand

Visa®

Highlights

  • Limited Time Promotion: Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ + 30,000 Bonus Miles. Buy one ticket, get one for just taxes and fees ($0 fare plus taxes and fees from just $22) plus receive 30,000 bonus miles with this offer. To qualify, make purchases of $1,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account.
  • Earn 3 miles for every $1 spent directly on Alaska Airlines purchases and 1 mile for every dollar spent on all other purchases
  • Get Alaska's Famous Companion Fare™ every year! That’s right, EACH YEAR on your account anniversary get a companion fare from $121 ($99 plus taxes and fees from $22). Valid on all Alaska flights booked on alaskaair.com with no blackout dates
  • Earn unlimited miles and travel with no blackout dates
  • Save with a free checked bag on Alaska flights for you and up to six other passengers on the same reservation
  • No international transaction fees
  • Low annual fee of $50 for the company and $25 per card
*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we

Community Conversation

Thank you. Your comment has been submitted and is pending editorial review.
By: | Jun 11, 2018

I have a young business and I've only begun to build the business credit. DUNS ~76 Experian ~80.... what would be a good option for a very small business (<5 employees), 1-2 card users, less than 2 years old?

By: CompareCards | Jun 14, 2018

There are many great credit cards for small businesses. Two options that have excellent rewards and also have low annual fees are the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card and the SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express !

By: | May 24, 2018

What is the best corporate card for earning flight points? We will be using the cards primarily for travel to meetings in the United States so would prefer earning free flights above all other rewards.

By: | Nov 13, 2017

What's the best card for my online business to use for advertising on Facebook?

By: CompareCards | Nov 16, 2017

The Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card is an excellent choice because it allows you to earn extra points for spending on online advertising! Other great options to earn rewards include the SimplyCash® Plus Business Credit Card from American Express or the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business.

By: | Oct 29, 2017

I'm looking for a business credit card with the best balance transfer option, and cash reward as well. thanks

By: CompareCards | Nov 5, 2017

Check out our page for business credit cards with 0% intro APR to see all of the best options! A few of the best options for balance transfer and cash rewards include the Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card and the The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express.

By: | Oct 7, 2017

Hi, I'm looking for 2% cash back on a purchase. Which card offers 2%?

By: CompareCards | Oct 10, 2017

Check out our page for the best cash back business credit cards! It sounds like the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business would be a great option for you.

By: | Aug 10, 2017

I am looking for a card that doesn't require the full balance paid monthly

By: CompareCards | Aug 14, 2017

Many of our best business credit cards don't require you to pay off your balance in full each month. However, paying off your balance is a smart practice because after the 0% APR is up, you'll end up owing interest on your outstanding balance every month.

By: | Aug 5, 2017

I need to know what is the best card for business that the owner has bad credit. I have try most of the cards for my business but I have been turned down for them all. I need help.

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2017

Unfortunately, nearly every business credit card is going to require Good or Excellent credit. Since business cards tend to have larger credit limits, issuers are wary about approving customers with less than stellar credit for them. The best option would be to build your credit with a card that frequently reports to the three main credit bureaus so. Check out some of our cards for bad credit.

By: | Mar 3, 2017

I HAVE BEEN AN AMERICAN EXPRESS CARD HOLDER FOR ALMOST 50 YEARS AND I LOVE THE SERVICE THIS COMPANY PROVIDES THEY OFFER ALL KINDS OF GOODIES AND ABOUT THE SAME AMOUNT OF PERKS AS THE COMPETITIVE COMPANIES,BUT FOR EMERGENCIES AND PROBLEMS THAT WILL ARRIVE ,THEY OFFER SUPERB SERVICE

By: | Dec 8, 2015

I WANT TO GET A CARD TO REBUILD MY CREDIT

By: Antonio Margaretti | Jan 19, 2017

You should start with a $500 or $1000 secured (like a deposit) or you could get someone with good and active credit to add you as a user. You don't have to use it much to raise your score.

By: | Dec 1, 2015

Choose wisely ...indeed I shall but this is in preparation for business! It is good to be careful.

