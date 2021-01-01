Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
- Rewards Rate Unlimited 1.5% Cash Back on every purchase, every day
- Intro APRs 0% intro on purchases for 15 months on purchases and 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months, then 15.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
- Cash Back Details No minimums for redeeming and cash back won't expire for the life of the account
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- One-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus, cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that
- 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that; 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
- Pay no annual fee or foreign transaction fees
- 0% Intro APR 0% for 14 months on purchases and Balance Transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR.
- Rewards 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically*
- Cashback Match™ Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases - automatically.
- Redeem cash back in any amount, any time. Rewards never expire.
- Use your rewards at Amazon.com checkout.
- #1 Most Trusted Credit Card according to Investor’s Business Daily.
- No annual fee.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- See Rates & Fees
- Intro Purchase APR 0% for 18 months on Purchases
- Intro Balance Transfer APR 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers
- Regular Purchase APR 14.74% - 24.74% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 866-553-0847. TTY: Use Relay Service
- 0% Intro APR for 18 months on purchases from date of account opening and 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer. After that the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- Shop with confidence knowing that you have dependable protection benefits, including $0 Liability on Unauthorized Purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 14.74% - 24.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
- Rewards Rate Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- Intro Balance Transfer APR 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers
- Regular Purchase APR 13.99% – 23.99% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 888-343-4081. Speech/hearing impaired: 711 or other Relay Service
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
- To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time.
- Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% – 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.99% – 23.99% based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
- Intro APRs 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR
- No Penalty APR Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply
- Build Credit Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800-483-4499.
- 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 12.99% - 22.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
- No annual fee
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply
- Access your FICO® Score for free within Online Banking or your Mobile Banking app
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- Intro APRs 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR
- Sign Up Bonus $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Rewards Rate 3% cash back in the category of your choice, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases), 1% cash back on all other purchases
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800-716-6383.
- No annual fee
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice, automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases) and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
- 0% Introductory APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers
- No expiration on rewards
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more cash back on every purchase
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- Intro Purchase APR 0% for 15 months
- Sign Up Bonus Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com
- Regular Purchase APR 13.49% - 23.49% (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- The Citi Rewards+® Card - the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase - with no cap.
- Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months from date of first transfer and on purchases from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 13.49% - 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfer fee — either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
- Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets and Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X ThankYou® Points on All Other Purchases.
- The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 13.49% - 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
- Introductory APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases
- Sign-up Bonus Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Regular APR 14.99% - 23.74% Variable
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
- Earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining at restaurants and drugstores, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No annual fee
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then a variable APR of 14.99 - 23.74%.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open
Terms Apply
- Welcome Offer Earn $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
- Bonus Cash Back 3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases
- Rewards Rates 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores, 1% back on other purchases.
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand American Express
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn $200 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%).
- 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores.
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 13.99% to 23.99%.
- Plan It® gives the option to select purchases of $100 or more to split up into monthly payments with a fixed fee.
- Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.
- No annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
- Bonus Miles Only Discover will automatically match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
- Rewards Rate Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.
- 0% Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 14 months on purchases, then 11.99% - 22.99% Variable APR
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- UNLIMITED BONUS: Only Discover will automatically match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
- Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.
- New! Redeem Miles to pay any part of your monthly bill, including your minimum payment.
- Turn Miles into cash in any amount, any time. Or redeem as a statement credit for travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more with no blackout dates. However you redeem, Miles keep the same value. And Miles never expire.
- No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- See Rates & Fees
- Introductory APR 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 16.49%-24.49% (Variable)
- Extra Perks Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card
- Credit Tools Easy access to your FICO® Credit Score with Wells Fargo Online®. Monitor your spending, purchases and any suspicious activity with text and email alerts and notifications
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- 0% intro APR for 18 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 16.49% to 24.49% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee
- $0 Annual Fee
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum card
- Easy access to your FICO® Credit Score with Wells Fargo Online®
- Monitor your spending, purchases and any suspicious activity with text and email alerts and notifications
- Convenient tools to help create a budget and manage your spending with My Money Map
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
- See Rates & Fees
Terms Apply
- Welcome Offer Earn $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- Bonus Rewards Earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Intro APR 0% on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then 13.99%-23.99% Variable
- Annual Fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand American Express
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Plan It® gives the option to select purchases of $100 or more to split up into monthly payments with a fixed fee.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
- Sign-up Bonus Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Introductory APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months
- Regular APR 14.99% - 23.74% Variable
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- Earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase, 3% on dining at restaurants and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases, then a variable APR of 14.99 - 23.74%.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open.
- Rewards Rate Earn 3X points per $1 spent on restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, air travel and hotels and 1X per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Sign Up Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Extra Perks No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Annual Fee $95
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets
- Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Annual Hotel Savings Benefit
- 60,000 Points are redeemable for $600 in gift cards when redeemed at thankyou.com
- No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
- Sign Up Bonus Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
- Rewards Earn 4X points on dining, takeout and food delivery, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations, and 1X points on all other eligible purchases.
- Intro APR 0% for 12 billing cycles on purchases*, then 14.99% - 23.99%* (Variable) and 0% introductory APR for the first 12 billing cycles for balances transferred within 60 days from account opening, then 14.99% - 23.99%* (Variable)
- Annual Fee $0*
- Credit Needed Excellent
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. That's a $200 value redeemable towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more
- Earn 4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining
- Earn 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, gas stations and on streaming services
- $15 credit for annual streaming service purchases such as Netflix and Spotify
- No annual fee*
- 1X point per $1 on all other eligible purchases
- Low Introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Points never expire
- See Rates & Fees
- Intro APR 0% for 14 Months on purchases and balance transfers, then 11.99% - 22.99% variable APR
- Rewards Rate Earn cash back on your next road trip with 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Ongoing APR 11.99% - 22.99% Variable*
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
- Earn cash back on your next road trip with 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
- Redeem your cash back for any amount, any time. Cash rewards never expire.
- 100% U.S. Based Customer Service available any time.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- No annual fee.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- See Rates & Fees
- Rewards Rate 3% Cash Back on dining; 3% Cash Back on entertainment; 2% Cash Back at grocery stores; 1% Cash Back on all other purchases
- Sign Up Bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Cash Back Details No minimums for redeeming and cash back won't expire for the life of the account
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Mastercard®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months; 15.49% - 25.49% variable APR after that
- 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 15 months; 15.49%-25.49% variable APR after that; 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
- No foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
- Bonus Points 25,000 online bonus points after at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Flexible Redemption Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout
- Rewards Rate 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout
- 0% Introductory APR for 12 billing cycles for purchases. After the intro APR ends, 13.99% - 23.99% Variable APR will apply
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25% - 75% more points on every purchase
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- Sign Up Bonus 50,000 online bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Rewards Rate 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases, 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases
- Extra Perks Get up to $100 in Airline Incidental Statement Credits annually and TSA Pre✓®/Global Entry Statement Credits of up to $100, every four years
- Annual Fee $95
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
- Receive 50,000 online bonus points - a $500 value - after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill® accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $100 in Airline Incidental Statement Credits annually and TSA Pre✓®/Global Entry Statement Credits of up to $100, every four years
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap
- Sign-up Bonus Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. 1.8% cash rewards on digital wallet purchases including Google Pay™ or Apple Pay® during the first 12 months from account opening
- Introductory APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then 14.49%-24.99% (Variable)
- Rewards Rate Earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on purchases
- 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 14.49% to 24.99% variable APR; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee
- 1.8% cash rewards on digital wallet purchases including Google Pay™ or Apple Pay® during the first 12 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee
- Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card
- No category restrictions or sign ups and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
- See Rates & Fees
