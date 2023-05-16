CompareCards is an independent, advertising-supported credit comparison service. Offers which appear on CompareCards.com are from companies with which CompareCards.com receives compensation. This compensation may impact the location and order in which these products appear. CompareCards.com takes into consideration several proprietary rules and the likelihood of an applicants’ credit approval to determine how and where products appear on the site. CompareCards.com does not include the entire universe of available credit or financial offers.

Only Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.

2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day; 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5 Miles per dollar when you book on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, through May 16, 2023

Choose your best travel credit card

Those who travel by air—plus anyone who would like to be able to fly by getting discounted airfares by using their credit cards—are perfect candidates for airline credit cards. These are essentially awards or reward credit cards that let the cardholder rack up airline miles, points, or similar value which can then be converted into a ticket to fly to a favorite destination.

Some of the best airline credit cards will often provide special features and amenities in addition to the miles that are especially tailored to the needs and preferences of air travelers. Other travel rewards include tickets for a fellow passenger, preferential rates on hotels and rental cars, double rewards points for dining, entertaining, and coupons that provide access to airline VIP lounges inside airports.

Most airline credit cards have interest rates comparable to other credit cards, but many charge an annual fee that might range anywhere from $0 – $550. You should examine the pros and cons of each card, comparing their benefits and features against their fees to calculate which one is the best fit and offers the most flexibility. Be sure to keep in mind that while some of these cards let you transfer your points or accumulated rewards to any airline, others restrict you to one or two specific air carriers. Your free miles might have a "catch" to them. Choose a flexible card that lets you apply your awards to any air carrier or one that will help you earn airline miles and perks on the flight that you use most of the time for personal travel or for business rewards.