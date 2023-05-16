Credit scores ranges may vary. Your individual chance at approval may vary due to factors such as creditors using a particular variation at their discretion.
Travel Credit Cards
- Compare the best travel credit cards from our partners.
- Turn everyday spending into valuable travel rewards that can take you far.
- Choose between big sign-up bonuses, cards that offer 0% intro APR and $0 annual fee.
- Apply on the issuer’s secure site with immediate application process.
See offers from our partners below.
What is your credit score?
- Bonus Miles Only Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
- Rewards Rate Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.
- 0% Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases, then 13.49% - 24.49% Variable APR
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Discover
Highlights
- UNLIMITED BONUS: Only Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match.
- Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.
- Redeem Miles to pay any part of your monthly bill, including your minimum payment.
- Turn Miles into cash in any amount, any time. Or redeem as a statement credit for travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants and more with no blackout dates. However you redeem, Miles keep the same value. And Miles never expire.
- New Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 13.49% - 24.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply.
- NEW! Discover helps remove your personal information from select people-search websites. Activate by mobile app for free.
- Discover is accepted nationwide by 99% of the places that take credit cards.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- Bonus Miles Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Rewards Rate 2 Miles per dollar on every purchase, every day; 5 Miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; 5 Miles per dollar when you book on Turo, the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, through May 16, 2023
- Extra Perks Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Annual Fee $95
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Enjoy two complimentary visits per year to Capital One Lounges or to 100+ Plaza Premium Lounges through our Partner Lounge Network
- Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Rewards Rate Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire
- Bonus Points 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Flexible Redemption Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for flights on any airline
- Annual Fee $0
- Credit Needed Excellent/Good
- Card Brand Visa®
Highlights
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire.
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- New longer intro period! 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 16.24% - 26.24% Variable APR will apply. A 3% fee (min $10) applies to all balance transfers.
- If you're a Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Choose your best travel credit card
Those who travel by air—plus anyone who would like to be able to fly by getting discounted airfares by using their credit cards—are perfect candidates for airline credit cards. These are essentially awards or reward credit cards that let the cardholder rack up airline miles, points, or similar value which can then be converted into a ticket to fly to a favorite destination.
Some of the best airline credit cards will often provide special features and amenities in addition to the miles that are especially tailored to the needs and preferences of air travelers. Other travel rewards include tickets for a fellow passenger, preferential rates on hotels and rental cars, double rewards points for dining, entertaining, and coupons that provide access to airline VIP lounges inside airports.
Most airline credit cards have interest rates comparable to other credit cards, but many charge an annual fee that might range anywhere from $0 – $550. You should examine the pros and cons of each card, comparing their benefits and features against their fees to calculate which one is the best fit and offers the most flexibility. Be sure to keep in mind that while some of these cards let you transfer your points or accumulated rewards to any airline, others restrict you to one or two specific air carriers. Your free miles might have a "catch" to them. Choose a flexible card that lets you apply your awards to any air carrier or one that will help you earn airline miles and perks on the flight that you use most of the time for personal travel or for business rewards.