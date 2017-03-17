Top 8 Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

Thomas Donaldson, Updated on Mar 13, 2017

Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card.

The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 8 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now:

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Another top travel card. This card earns you 2 miles for every $1 spent and comes with a 40,000 mile sign up bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months – equivalent to $400 in travel. It does have an annual fee of $59, but it’s waived the first year. The card allows you to fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime with no blackout dates a real plus for last minute travel plans. It also has zero foreign transaction fees and your miles don’t expire. All of these benefits make the Capital One Venture Card a great fit for all travelers and even once-a-year vacations!

BankAmericard Travel Rewards® Credit Card

With the BankAmericard Travel Rewards® credit card, you'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, and points can be redeemed for nearly any travel purchase in the form of a statement credit. This card comes with a 20,000-point sign up bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. That can be a $200 statement credit towards travel purchases, and it’s one of the few travel rewards cards with no annual fee. This card also offers no foreign transaction fees, making it perfect for traveling abroad. If you’re a traveler looking for a simple no annual fee card that won’t restrict your travel to certain airlines, giving you the flexibility to travel on any airline, at any time, with no blackout dates, then this card is for you.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique cash back cards. It’s best for the average household. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. It provides a competitive 3% cash back (with a $6,000 annual cap) at U.S. supermarkets, 2% at U.S. gas stations and select department stores, and 1% on all other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits.

Discover it® Cashback Match™

This cash rewards card comes with a unique sign up bonus unlike anything you’ve seen; At the end of your first year, Discover will match the cash back you’ve earned. This is the only credit card that will match your cash back at the end of the first year. So if you earned $200 in cash back from purchases in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $400! The Discover it card earns 5% cash back in popular spending categories that change each quarter and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% cash back categories include things like gas, groceries, dining, and more. On top of the incredible rewards program, this card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months. There is even no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fee for your first late payment. This card is perfect for cash rewards, financing a big purchase, transferring your high interest debt, and avoiding bank fees to help you save money.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

This is one of the best cash rewards card out there because it gives you cash back twice. You’ll earn 1% back when you make a purchase, and another 1% back when you make a payment. You’ll also receive a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. This is very helpful in paying off a balance when you transfer it to this card from another credit card. The best part about this card’s cash back? There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn! This card is perfect for people who don’t want to keep up with rotating categories each quarter. When used responsibly, this card is a cash back machine. With a great rewards rate, 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, and no annual fee, the Citi Double Cash is a smart choice for just about everyone!

BankAmericard Cash Rewards™ Credit Card

0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles, combined with 3% cash back on gas, 2% cash back on grocery stores/wholesale clubs (on up to the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter), and 1% cash back on everything else makes this card a top pick. Did we mention this card comes with no annual fee? In case that wasn’t enough, you’ll also gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking. The reward rates get even better if you have a Bank of America checking or savings account and redeem your cash rewards into your checking or savings account. Finally, when you spend just $500 in the first 90 days, about $6 a day, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. With cash back, no annual fee, a long 0% intro APR, and a $100 sign up bonus, and you can see why this card is a top pick of ours!

Chase Slate®

This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate® is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate® has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

BankAmericard® Credit Card

This card was specifically designed to reward consumers with excellent credit save money on balance transfers. It comes with 18 billing cycles of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, as long as the transfers are made within the first 60 days of being approved for the card. With this card, you’ll gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking features. This allows you to bank where and when is most convenient for you. The card also offers $0 liability fraud protection, optional overdraft protection, and no annual fee. This is an excellent card for people who have outstanding credit and are looking to transfer a balance or for a reliable low interest credit card.

By: | Mar 17, 2017

By: | Mar 17, 2017

I am a proud owner and user of the American Express card

By: | Mar 13, 2017

By: | Mar 13, 2017

Is 677 considered a good credit score?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 14, 2017

A credit score in the high 600s is generally considered in the fair to good range. Check out our page for credit cards for fair credit and credit cards for good credit to see all the best options for you!

By: | Mar 13, 2017

By: | Mar 13, 2017

Hi, What happens to your credit score when you transfer your balance from an old credit card (long time account with high APR) to a new card (with lower APR)? Would I be better off getting a Personal Loan to take care of the balance, in terms of my credit score? Credit Score 800.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 14, 2017

Performing a balance transfer will have different effects on your credit based on your situation. In most cases, it will actually help raise your credit score in the long run because by opening a new line of credit you are decreasing your credit utilization rate and by paying down your balances you are decreasing the total amount of debt you owe.

By: | Mar 9, 2017

By: | Mar 9, 2017

Looking for a card with no transfer fees

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 10, 2017

Check out the Chase Slate and the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard if you're looking for no intro balance transfer fee!

By: | Mar 5, 2017

By: | Mar 5, 2017

What's the best one for 0% balance transfers, & 0% interest & the length of time? Credit score 797.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 7, 2017

If you're looking for the longest possible intro APR, the Citi Simplicity or the Citi Diamond Preferred would each be a great place to start!

By: | Feb 28, 2017

By: | Feb 28, 2017

What does "803" get you for credit card benefits?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 28, 2017

With a credit score in the 800s, your credit is considered excellent and you have a great chance of getting approved for any credit card you like. If you pay your balance off in full each month, check out top rewards cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Citi Double Cash. If you're looking to save money with a balance transfer or low interest rates, the Citi Diamond Preferred or BankAmericard Credit Card would both be great options.

By: | Feb 28, 2017

By: | Feb 28, 2017

My experience with Bank of America Travel Reward Card.......EXCELENT!! I am glad I got this card on my trips!... thanks BA.

By: | Feb 25, 2017

By: | Feb 25, 2017

i have every card mentioned here but never pay them ANY interest...I use them, not the other way around

By: | Feb 23, 2017

By: | Feb 23, 2017

Use the card for most monthly expenses then pay it off at the end of month. Helps keep scores high

1 Reply

By: Jose Vivas | Feb 28, 2017

VERY SMART MOVE!! WE DO THE SAME

By: | Feb 22, 2017

By: | Feb 22, 2017

I have had my Discover card for 31 years - Still love it ! At first many places would not approve it -- Now they all do !!

1 Reply

By: TommyDorothy Forsyth Heath | Mar 5, 2017

We've had ours a good while too, always pay it off at the end of the month also. I like that it gives cash back whereas our card prior to it didn't. I need one now though for balance transfer %0 & no interest rate for maybe 15 months or so.

