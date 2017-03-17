Top 8 Credit Cards For Excellent Credit

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Apply Now Show Details Another top travel card. This card earns you 2 miles for every $1 spent and comes with a 40,000 mile sign up bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months – equivalent to $400 in travel. It does have an annual fee of $59, but it’s waived the first year. The card allows you to fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime with no blackout dates a real plus for last minute travel plans. It also has zero foreign transaction fees and your miles don’t expire. All of these benefits make the Capital One Venture Card a great fit for all travelers and even once-a-year vacations!

BankAmericard Travel Rewards® Credit Card Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details With the BankAmericard Travel Rewards® credit card, you'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, and points can be redeemed for nearly any travel purchase in the form of a statement credit. This card comes with a 20,000-point sign up bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. That can be a $200 statement credit towards travel purchases, and it’s one of the few travel rewards cards with no annual fee. This card also offers no foreign transaction fees, making it perfect for traveling abroad. If you’re a traveler looking for a simple no annual fee card that won’t restrict your travel to certain airlines, giving you the flexibility to travel on any airline, at any time, with no blackout dates, then this card is for you.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details Terms and Conditions apply Rates & Fees The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique cash back cards. It’s best for the average household. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. It provides a competitive 3% cash back (with a $6,000 annual cap) at U.S. supermarkets, 2% at U.S. gas stations and select department stores, and 1% on all other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits.

Discover it® Cashback Match™ Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This cash rewards card comes with a unique sign up bonus unlike anything you’ve seen; At the end of your first year, Discover will match the cash back you’ve earned. This is the only credit card that will match your cash back at the end of the first year. So if you earned $200 in cash back from purchases in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $400! The Discover it card earns 5% cash back in popular spending categories that change each quarter and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% cash back categories include things like gas, groceries, dining, and more. On top of the incredible rewards program, this card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months. There is even no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fee for your first late payment. This card is perfect for cash rewards, financing a big purchase, transferring your high interest debt, and avoiding bank fees to help you save money.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer Apply Now Show Details This is one of the best cash rewards card out there because it gives you cash back twice. You’ll earn 1% back when you make a purchase, and another 1% back when you make a payment. You’ll also receive a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. This is very helpful in paying off a balance when you transfer it to this card from another credit card. The best part about this card’s cash back? There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn! This card is perfect for people who don’t want to keep up with rotating categories each quarter. When used responsibly, this card is a cash back machine. With a great rewards rate, 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, and no annual fee, the Citi Double Cash is a smart choice for just about everyone!

BankAmericard Cash Rewards™ Credit Card Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details 0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles, combined with 3% cash back on gas, 2% cash back on grocery stores/wholesale clubs (on up to the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter), and 1% cash back on everything else makes this card a top pick. Did we mention this card comes with no annual fee? In case that wasn’t enough, you’ll also gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking. The reward rates get even better if you have a Bank of America checking or savings account and redeem your cash rewards into your checking or savings account. Finally, when you spend just $500 in the first 90 days, about $6 a day, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. With cash back, no annual fee, a long 0% intro APR, and a $100 sign up bonus, and you can see why this card is a top pick of ours!

Chase Slate® Apply Now Show Details This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate® is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate® has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.