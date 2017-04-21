Pay 0 Interest Until 2019

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This credit card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. With 0% Intro APR for 21 months you can pay off your balance all the way into 2019. You’ll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You’ll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want 21 months to pay it off.

Chase Slate® Apply Now Show Details This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don’t want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This card comes with a staggering 21-month period of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. This is the “no fee card.” There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won’t get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance well into 2019. This card makes saving simple.

Discover it® - 18 Month Balance Transfer Offer Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This card is similar to the Discover it® Cashback Match™, but is specifically built for balance transfers. What makes this a popular credit card is the 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases and 18 months on balance transfers it offers. It also has an excellent rewards program that offers 5% cash back in special categories each quarter and 1% on all other purchases made with the card. You can earn 5% cash back in categories for every day purchases like gas, groceries, dining, and at Amazon.com. There’s no annual fee, and you’ll also enjoy the same sign up bonus you would from the Discover it® Cashback Match™ where Discover will match the cash back you earn in your first year. Overall, this card is great if you want to save money with a balance transfer, start to earn cash back on every purchase, and get your cash back matched at the end of the first year.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details Terms and Conditions apply Rates & Fees The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique cash back cards. It’s best for the average household. It provides a competitive cash back with 3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in spend per year, 2% U.S. gas stations & select U.S. dept stores, 1% other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits. The card also has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, so if you need to transfer your balance from another card you can put it on this with zero interest for a full year.

Discover it® Cashback Match™ Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details This cash rewards card comes with a unique sign up bonus unlike anything you’ve seen; At the end of your first year, Discover will match the cash back you’ve earned. This is the only credit card that will match your cash back at the end of the first year. So if you earned $200 in cash back from purchases in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $400! The Discover it card earns 5% cash back in popular spending categories that change each quarter and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% cash back categories include things like gas, groceries, dining, and more. On top of the incredible rewards program, this card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months. There is even no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fee for your first late payment.