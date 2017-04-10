Pay 0 Interest Until 2019

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases This credit card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. With 0% Intro APR for 21 months you can pay off your balance all the way into 2019. You'll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You'll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want 21 months to pay it off.

Chase Slate® This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It's available to those with good credit, so it's okay if your credit score isn't quite perfect. If you're ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There's no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don't want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

BankAmericard® Credit Card This card was specifically designed to help consumers save money on balance transfers. It comes with 18 billing cycles of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, as long as the transfers are made within the first 60 days of being approved for the card. With this card, you'll gain access to Bank of America's award winning online & mobile banking features. This allows you to bank where and when is most convenient for you. The card also offers $0 liability fraud protection, optional overdraft protection, and no annual fee. This is a great card for people looking to transfer a balance or for a reliable low interest credit card.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever This card comes with a staggering 21-month period of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. This is the "no fee card." There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won't get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance well into 2019. This card makes saving simple.

BankAmericard Travel Rewards® Credit Card With the BankAmericard Travel Rewards® credit card, you'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, and points can be redeemed for nearly any travel purchase in the form of a statement credit. This card comes with 0% APR for 12 billing cycles and a 20,000-point sign up bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. That can be a $200 statement credit towards travel purchases, and it's one of the few travel rewards cards with no annual fee. This card also offers no foreign transaction fees, making it perfect for traveling abroad. If you're a traveler looking for a simple no annual fee card that won't restrict your travel to certain airlines, giving you the flexibility to travel on any airline, at any time, with no blackout dates, then this card is for you.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique credit cards. It's best for the average household. The card also has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, so if you need to transfer your balance from another card you can put it on this with zero interest for a full year. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. It provides a competitive 3% cash back (with a $6,000 annual cap) at U.S. supermarkets, 2% at U.S. gas stations and select department stores, and 1% on all other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits