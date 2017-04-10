Pay 0 Interest Until 2019

Updated on Apr 04, 2017

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases

This credit card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. With 0% Intro APR for 21 months you can pay off your balance all the way into 2019. You’ll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You’ll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want 21 months to pay it off.

Chase Slate®

This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don’t want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

BankAmericard® Credit Card

This card was specifically designed to help consumers save money on balance transfers. It comes with 18 billing cycles of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, as long as the transfers are made within the first 60 days of being approved for the card. With this card, you’ll gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking features. This allows you to bank where and when is most convenient for you. The card also offers $0 liability fraud protection, optional overdraft protection, and no annual fee. This is a great card for people looking to transfer a balance or for a reliable low interest credit card.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

This card comes with a staggering 21-month period of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. This is the “no fee card.” There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won’t get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance well into 2019. This card makes saving simple.

BankAmericard Travel Rewards® Credit Card

With the BankAmericard Travel Rewards® credit card, you'll earn 1.5 points for every dollar you spend, and points can be redeemed for nearly any travel purchase in the form of a statement credit. This card comes with 0% APR for 12 billing cycles and a 20,000-point sign up bonus when you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days. That can be a $200 statement credit towards travel purchases, and it’s one of the few travel rewards cards with no annual fee. This card also offers no foreign transaction fees, making it perfect for traveling abroad. If you’re a traveler looking for a simple no annual fee card that won’t restrict your travel to certain airlines, giving you the flexibility to travel on any airline, at any time, with no blackout dates, then this card is for you.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique credit cards. It’s best for the average household. The card also has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, so if you need to transfer your balance from another card you can put it on this with zero interest for a full year. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. It provides a competitive 3% cash back (with a $6,000 annual cap) at U.S. supermarkets, 2% at U.S. gas stations and select department stores, and 1% on all other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits

Chase Freedom Unlimited℠

With this card, there’s no annual fee, and you’ll get $150 bonus cash after spending $500 in the first three months. There’s nothing better than free bonus cash, and on top of that, this card has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. The ongoing APR is 15.49% - 24.24% Variable. For ongoing rewards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card earns 1.5% cash back, and as the name implies, there’s no limit to how much you can earn. This card allows you to shop and travel with confidence because it comes with zero liability protection, chip-enabled security, purchase protection, price protection, and auto rental collision damage waiver. See terms and more details on the application page.

Apr 10, 2017

By: | Apr 10, 2017

I love my chase freedom and is the only I use. It works much better than carrying cash.

Pete D Warren

Mar 20, 2017

Scored a free round trip from Portland OR to Frankfurt Gm for free after just a year with the Sapphire Card. Good card!

Vince Skrzypek

Mar 18, 2017

We're taking a big vacation and want to open a credit card that offers the best rewards. Including cash back, everyday rewards or even travel rewards. No annual fee also. Not worried about introductory offers since we will be paying off right away. There's so many different options I've seen. Anything stick out ahead of the rest?

1 Reply

CompareCards | Mar 20, 2017

The Discover It Cashback Match is a very popular offer right now because for new cardholders, Discover will double all the cash back you earn during your first year! This card comes with 5% cash back in special rotating categories and 1% on everything else, plus no annual fee. A few other popular no annual fee rewards cards include the Citi Double Cash, BankAmericard Travel Rewards, and the Chase Freedom Unlimited.

Sharon Hendrickson Dillsaver

Mar 18, 2017

Want a card with bonus cash and at least 2% on everything.

1 Reply

Martin Markowitz | Mar 30, 2017

Get Citi double cash back. 1% when you make any purchase and 1% when you pay on the card. I think the best card out there.

Dean Semmer

Mar 14, 2017

I would like a credit card that got me into the airport lounges without a fee. There was a time when you would be able to subscribe to the Admirals Club for $1000 for life! The airport lounges are nice but they aren't that great. I visited the American Express lounge in Las Vegas, that was elegant and very nice.

2 Replies

CompareCards | Mar 15, 2017

The Platinum Card from American Express offers access to the Global Lounge Collection which includes over 1,000 airport lounges around the world!

Shane Sanders | Apr 8, 2017

I have, both, the Amex Platinum, as well as the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Although these cards require excellent credit and require a hefty annual fee, both get me tons and tons of perks (including Lounge Access), and the annual fees are quickly offset with the savings. I love entering these little VIP Lounges and getting free food and alcohol!

Suzanne Ward

Mar 12, 2017

So far this has been one of the best cards for me. And the customer service has been great people to work with.

1 Reply

Steve Bain | Apr 1, 2017

i concur, martin. i have five or six cards i use and my citi double cash is the one i use the most

Andrea Schield

Mar 11, 2017

I want to fix my pool around $5,000 will fix it what is the best card to use for that?

2 Replies

CompareCards | Mar 14, 2017

If you're looking for a credit card that offers 0% intro APR to finance your big purchases, check out the Citi Simplicity or Citi Diamond Preferred. Both of these cards offer 0% intro APR for 21 months!

Dean D'Zurilla | Apr 5, 2017

The Blue Cash Everyday is the best that I'm aware of without an annual fee...I have both the Blue Everyday and the Preferred Blue Card by Amex...Love the customer service and even though the Preferred card has a $75 annual fee, it's a fantastic card that offers by far the best cash back rewards of any card out there. Best of luck with the pool.

Ronald Osburn

Feb 28, 2017

Have most of those Cards!

Grace Giusti Centauro

Feb 27, 2017

I am trying to pay down a credit card. Not sure which one. I need 0 transfer, 0 APR, no annual fee. Not looking to do anything but pay down my existing card.

2 Replies

CompareCards | Feb 27, 2017

Two cards that meet the criteria you're looking for are the Chase Slate card and the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard. They each come with 0% intro APR for 15 months, no annual fee, and no intro balance transfer fee.

Elias Huerta | Mar 7, 2017

I LIKE BANK OF AMERICA 0% APR FOR LONG PERIOD OF TIME, AND LINES OF CREDIT ARE REASONABLE

Dåhomie Yêntêbsin

Feb 3, 2017

what is the best card for someone with bad or no credit, and trying to build their credit score?

2 Replies

CompareCards | Feb 6, 2017

If you have bad credit or no credit, you will probably need to start with a secured credit card. Secured cards work just like normal credit cards, but you have to put down a refundable security deposit to get approved. After a year or so of responsible use, you will have built up your credit enough to get approved to a standard, unsecured credit card. The Capital One Secured MasterCard and the Discover it Secured Credit Card are both great options.

Carol Commissiong | Feb 28, 2017

try Discover and Wells Fargo

