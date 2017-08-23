Pay 0 Interest Until 2019

, Updated on Aug 23, 2017

Advertiser Disclosure

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi Simplicity® Card - 24 Month Balance Transfer Offer

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

This card comes with a staggering intro APR of 0%* for 12 months on Purchases* and 0%* for 24 months on Balance Transfers*. This is the “no fee card.” There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won’t get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance interest free for well over a year. This card makes saving simple.

Discover it® - 18 Month Balance Transfer Offer

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

This card is similar to the Discover it® Cashback Match™, but is specifically built for balance transfers. What makes this a popular credit card is the 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases and 18 months on balance transfers it offers. It also has an excellent rewards program that offers 5% cash back in special categories each quarter and 1% on all other purchases made with the card. You can earn 5% cash back in categories for every day purchases like gas, groceries, dining, and at Amazon.com. There’s no annual fee, and you’ll also enjoy the same sign up bonus you would from the Discover it® Cashback Match™ where Discover will match the cash back you earn in your first year. Overall, this card is great if you want to save money with a balance transfer, start to earn cash back on every purchase, and get your cash back matched at the end of the first year.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

This credit card comes with an intro APR of 0%* for 21 months on Purchases* and 0%* for 21 months on Balance Transfers*. With this 0% Intro APR you can pay off your balance interest free for the duration of the intro period. You’ll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You’ll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want to pay it off over time with no interest.

Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now Show Details

This is a top no-annual fee travel credit card that also gives you 0% intro on purchases for 12 months. If you have a big trip or purchase on the horizon, this means you can pay it off over a year without having to worry about interest charges piling up. Earn travel rewards fast with this card in your wallet. Start out with a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of account opening, equal to $200 in travel, while earning 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. What’s best about this card? The miles you earn are good for any travel expense like airfare, hotel rooms, cruises and car rentals. Start earning unlimited miles on every purchase and enjoy 0% intro on purchases for 12 months now!

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Card

Apply Now Show Details

This credit card comes with an intro APR of 0% for 18 months on Purchases and 0% for 18 months on Balance Transfers. With this 0% Intro APR you can pay off your balance interest free for the duration of the intro period. This card also offers up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Card. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want to pay it off over time with no interest and no annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more unique cash back cards. It’s best for the average household. It provides a competitive cash back with 3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in spend per year, 2% at U.S. gas stations & select U.S. dept stores, 1% on other purchases with no annual fee! This card is great for anyone that spends a lot of money on gas and groceries. The cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that you can redeem for statement credits. The card also has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, so if you need to transfer your balance from another card you can put it on this with zero interest for a full year.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don’t want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

Discover it® Cashback Match™

Apply Now Call To Apply Show Details

Not all low interest cards offer rewards. This no-annual fee Discover card towers above the crowd with generous cash-back, plus long low interest periods on purchases and balance transfers. Earn 5% cash back in rotating categories each quarter like gas stations, Amazon.com, restaurants, wholesale clubs and more, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, 1% cash back on all other purchases. Do you have a big purchase coming up that you’d like to finance without interest piling up for over a year? This card offers 0% for 14 months on new purchases. Take advantage of the generous 5% cash-back on rotating categories that includes home improvement stores, wholesale clubs, Amazon.com and Target in 2017. This top tier card delivers a blockbuster sign up bonus that turns your cash-back into 10% on category spending in the first year. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you earn at the end of your first year.* If you have high-interest credit card balance that you’d like to transfer this card gives you 0% for 14 months. Save on interest and make money with this card!

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through a credit card issuer partnership.

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we value more than the opinions of our customers. We encourage open discussions among all users and hope we can all share advice. Please keep our site clean and safe by following our posting guidelines and please, don’t disclose personal information like your credit card numbers or account information.

Load 403 Comments

Community Conversation

Thank you. Your comment has been submitted and is pending editorial review.
card loader

Sort by:

Picture of Gary Saracene

By: | Aug 23, 2017

The best card is one that has a long interest free time period and has no fee on the balance being transferred.

2 Replies

By: Emily Knight | Aug 25, 2017

You will get no argument from me. That is ideal.

By: Carol R. Smith | Aug 28, 2017

Which one is that? Maybe I missed some information,

Picture of Joyce Dominick

By: | Aug 9, 2017

I am new to credit cards, was wondering why would you transfer balance of your credit card..I have had my card with Capital for about a year, with an APR of 25.49%. Could/should I transfer?

7 Replies

By: CompareCards | Aug 14, 2017

Balance transfers are useful if you have an outstanding balance on a card with a very high interest rate, and you want to pay off the balance without paying interest. Opening a new credit card with an intro 0% APR on balance transfers can help you pay off your debt interest free - check out some of our best balance transfer cards here. Depending on the size of your balance and your creditworthiness, this could be a great option for you.

By: Turtle Schultz | Aug 15, 2017

I would say yes with that high interest you are paying. Don't ever pay that high of interest on a credit card that are way too many credit cards out there to get with much lower interest rates.

By: Dottie Cales Caudill | Aug 17, 2017

You will most likely have to pay a fee to transfer but in the long run you will save money by doing the transfer.

By: April Heather Cunningham | Aug 19, 2017

Joyce that is a very high APR .... you should be able to find a lower APR on the transfer .... watch for how the APR changes when the 12 mths ends or if they offer 24 mths.

By: Marcia Clary | Aug 23, 2017

Hi Joyce, It would be to your benefit to transfer the balance on your Capital One card. You will save ton of money with a 0% card by not paying that high interest rate. Something to definitely look into.

By: Emily Knight | Aug 25, 2017

Look at your balance and the interest you have been paying. If you are paying more during the same time period (lets say 21 month period) that the 0% interest is offering then it makes sense to transfer.

By: Dash Dash | Aug 26, 2017

Yes, transfer balances that way you pay no interest for so many months, good idea

Picture of Judy Callaghan

By: | Aug 8, 2017

Wondering if I can use the Well Fargo Visa for Dental work that I need done?

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2017

As long as your purchases don't exceed your credit limit, you will be able to use the card. Try to pay off the balance as quickly as possible though in order to avoid paying fees or interest.

By: Mary Ellen Wolf | Aug 17, 2017

Hi Judy - I've used by credit card to charge for dental work all the time. It's a great way to pay.

Picture of Tess Gunst Laucks

By: | Aug 8, 2017

can you have too many credit cards? I have excellant credit, but don't use credit cards very often. Should I destroy cards I no longer use or are expired?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2017

By rule, there is no optimal number of credit cards to have - each person's circumstances are slightly different. If you are paying an annual fee for a credit card that you rarely use, it may be a good idea to cancel the card, or call the issuer and ask them to waive the fee. However, when canceling a card, keep in mind the change in credit score that may occur. Recent or new credit cards will have very little effect on your score if they are canceled, but older credit card accounts will temporarily lower your credit score when they're canceled. You can throw away expired cards, but make sure to cut the cards in half, just in case.

Picture of Kathy Kitterman

By: | Aug 7, 2017

This is a wonderful site. I just got approved for that 21 mo. no interest card. I hope to start knocking off my dept one card at a time. I'm thrilled. I'm going to make the biggest payments I can afford. Thanks!

1 Reply

By: Darlene Williams | Aug 27, 2017

You are proving you are a smart buyer, charger, and willing to share with others how to do credit very well.

Picture of Irene Pacheco

By: | Aug 3, 2017

can i do a balance transfer from more than one credit card?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 9, 2017

Yes! As long as the total amount of the balance transfers and possible balance transfer fees does not exceed the limit of the credit card to which you are transferring your balances, then you can transfer from as many credit cards as you like. However, be sure to check each of your cards and know the balance transfer fees that may or may not apply. Check out our best balance transfer offer cards to see the best offers on the market.

Picture of Sandy Soroka

By: | Aug 3, 2017

The term "finance charge" is sometimes used synonymously with "interest charge." This is especially true in situations where the interest charge is the only finance charge. Therefore, be careful that you include all other finance charges, not only the interest charge, when you determine the cost of borrowing. Use finance charges, rather than just interest charges, to compare the cost of borrowing from different sources. For example, if one credit card has a low interest rate, but charges an annual fee and an application fee, the total finance charge on that card could be more than the finance charge on a card that only charges interest each month.

Picture of Mary Jo Kalucki

By: | Aug 1, 2017

Hi I am looking for the best credit card to transfer my high balances..

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Aug 3, 2017

There are plenty of great options out there, but what is best for you depends on your credit score. Try looking at the best balance transfer deals that credit card issuers offer. If your credit is on the mend, check out some credit cards for fair credit or bad credit.

Picture of Sandra Deitrich Hulsizer

By: | Jul 29, 2017

A lot of good information for determining the choice of a credit card. Even an old lady like me could understand and make a good decision!

Picture of Cindy Woodruff Moore

By: | Jul 26, 2017

I have Discover and Capital One , they are very good!

Page:

These responses are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser's responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

Top Card Categories

Advertiser Disclosure
Recommended Posts

Cards to Consider

Trust & Security
As Seen In
  • CNN Money logo
  • The Wall Street Journal logo
  • USA Today logo
  • The New York Times logo
  • PBS logo
  • Forbes logo