Pay 0 Interest Until 2018

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases Apply Now Show Details This credit card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. With 0% Intro APR for 21 months you can pay off your balance all the way into 2018. You’ll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You’ll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want 21 months to pay it off.

Chase Slate® Apply Now Show Details This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer Apply Now Show Details This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don’t want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

BankAmericard® Credit Card Apply Now Show Details This card was specifically designed to help consumers save money on balance transfers. It comes with 18 billing cycles of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, as long as the transfers are made within the first 60 days of being approved for the card. With this card, you’ll gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking features. This allows you to bank where and when is most convenient for you. The card also offers $0 liability fraud protection, optional overdraft protection, and no annual fee. This is a great card for people looking to transfer a balance or for a reliable low interest credit card.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever Apply Now Show Details This card comes with a staggering 21-month period of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. This is the “no fee card.” There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won’t get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance well into 2018. This card makes saving simple.

Discover it® - 18 Month Balance Transfer Offer Apply Now Show Details This card is similar to the Discover it® Cashback Match™, but is specifically built for balance transfers. What makes this a popular credit card is the 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases and 18 months on balance transfers it offers. It also has an excellent rewards program that offers 5% cash back in special categories each quarter and 1% on all other purchases made with the card. You can earn 5% cash back in categories for ever day purchases like gas, groceries, dining, and at Amazon.com. There’s no annual fee, and you’ll also enjoy the same sign up bonus you would from the Discover it® Cashback Match™ where Discover will match the cash back you earn in your first year. Overall, this card is great if you want to save money with a balance transfer, start to earn cash back on every purchase, and get your cash back matched at the end of the first year.

Discover it® Miles - Unlimited 1.5x Rewards Card Apply Now Show Details If you’re looking for travel rewards alongside 0% intro APR on purchases, you need to checkout the Discover it® Miles card. This card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 14 months. This gives travelers the flexibility to pay off large purchases over a longer period of time, while earning miles on their purchases. This is a great travel credit card that also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and no late fee on your first late payment. When you use this card, you’ll earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Add in the fact that Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, and you can see why it is one of the top travel cards. Did we mention that you can fly any airline, any time, with no black out dates?

Chase Freedom Unlimited℠ Apply Now Show Details With this card, there’s no annual fee, and you’ll get $150 bonus cash after spending $500 in the first three months. There’s nothing better than free bonus cash, and on top of that, this card has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. The ongoing APR is 15.49% - 24.24% Variable. For ongoing rewards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card earns 1.5% cash back, and as the name implies, there’s no limit to how much you can earn. This card allows you to shop and travel with confidence because it comes with zero liability protection, chip-enabled security, purchase protection, price protection, and auto rental collision damage waiver. See terms and more details on the application page.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now Show Details Terms and Conditions apply Rates & Fees The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Credit Card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. It also comes with one of the best rewards programs geared towards gas and groceries. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. There is an annual fee, but with 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), yes up to 6%, 3% back at U.S. gas stations & select U.S. dept. stores; and 1% back on other purchases, you could easily make enough in cash back rewards to pay for the annual fee and then some. It also comes with a sign up bonus that will help to off set that annual fee cost as well. This card is a must have for consumers who spend in categories such as gas and groceries because of the best in class reward rates.