Pay 0 Interest Until 2018

Thomas Donaldson, Updated on Feb 26, 2017

Advertiser Disclosure

*Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuer. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuer. This site may be compensated through the credit card issuer Affiliate Program.

Banks are now offering incredibly long periods of 0% Intro APR interest. If you’re carrying a balance on a high interest credit card or are looking to make a big purchase in the coming months, it’s time to switch cards and save money.

Our credit card experts have hand selected the below cards because of their long 0% intro APR interest offers. These offers range from 12 months 0% Intro APR all the way up to 21 months 0% Intro APR!

Compare these cards and discover which card is best for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases

Apply Now Show Details

This credit card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers. With 0% Intro APR for 21 months you can pay off your balance all the way into 2018. You’ll also gain access to Citi Private Pass for exclusive presale tickets and a Personal Concierge Service available to assist you 24/7. You’ll also earn City Easy Deal points with each card purchase redeemable for discounts on online merchandise, travel tickets, gift cards, and more. This card is perfect for people looking to get out of debt or making a large purchase who want 21 months to pay it off.

Chase Slate®

Apply Now Show Details

This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

Apply Now Show Details

This card is a great fit for just about everyone. It comes with cash back rewards and an enticing balance transfer offer. You will earn cash back twice on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, all with no annual fee. There is 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, so you can save money on interest with a balance transfer and earn rewards on purchases. There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn, and this card is ideal for people who don’t want to keep up with any rotating categories or pay an annual fee to earn rewards.

BankAmericard® Credit Card

Apply Now Show Details

This card was specifically designed to help consumers save money on balance transfers. It comes with 18 billing cycles of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, as long as the transfers are made within the first 60 days of being approved for the card. With this card, you’ll gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking features. This allows you to bank where and when is most convenient for you. The card also offers $0 liability fraud protection, optional overdraft protection, and no annual fee. This is a great card for people looking to transfer a balance or for a reliable low interest credit card.

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

Apply Now Show Details

This card comes with a staggering 21-month period of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers. This is the “no fee card.” There is no annual fee, no late fees, and you won’t get charged a penalty rate for missing a payment, EVER. With 0% Intro APR on balance transfers the Citi Simplicity allows you to pay down your balance well into 2018. This card makes saving simple.

Discover it® - 18 Month Balance Transfer Offer

Apply Now Show Details

This card is similar to the Discover it® Cashback Match™, but is specifically built for balance transfers. What makes this a popular credit card is the 0% intro APR for 6 months on purchases and 18 months on balance transfers it offers. It also has an excellent rewards program that offers 5% cash back in special categories each quarter and 1% on all other purchases made with the card. You can earn 5% cash back in categories for ever day purchases like gas, groceries, dining, and at Amazon.com. There’s no annual fee, and you’ll also enjoy the same sign up bonus you would from the Discover it® Cashback Match™ where Discover will match the cash back you earn in your first year. Overall, this card is great if you want to save money with a balance transfer, start to earn cash back on every purchase, and get your cash back matched at the end of the first year.

Discover it® Miles - Unlimited 1.5x Rewards Card

Apply Now Show Details

If you’re looking for travel rewards alongside 0% intro APR on purchases, you need to checkout the Discover it® Miles card. This card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 14 months. This gives travelers the flexibility to pay off large purchases over a longer period of time, while earning miles on their purchases. This is a great travel credit card that also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and no late fee on your first late payment. When you use this card, you’ll earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Add in the fact that Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, and you can see why it is one of the top travel cards. Did we mention that you can fly any airline, any time, with no black out dates?

Chase Freedom Unlimited℠

Apply Now Show Details

With this card, there’s no annual fee, and you’ll get $150 bonus cash after spending $500 in the first three months. There’s nothing better than free bonus cash, and on top of that, this card has 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. The ongoing APR is 15.49% - 24.24% Variable. For ongoing rewards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited card earns 1.5% cash back, and as the name implies, there’s no limit to how much you can earn. This card allows you to shop and travel with confidence because it comes with zero liability protection, chip-enabled security, purchase protection, price protection, and auto rental collision damage waiver. See terms and more details on the application page.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now Show Details

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Credit Card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. It also comes with one of the best rewards programs geared towards gas and groceries. For a limited time, this card boasts an unbelievable 10% cash back at U.S. restaurants for the first 6 months, up to $200 back. There is an annual fee, but with 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), yes up to 6%, 3% back at U.S. gas stations & select U.S. dept. stores; and 1% back on other purchases, you could easily make enough in cash back rewards to pay for the annual fee and then some. It also comes with a sign up bonus that will help to off set that annual fee cost as well. This card is a must have for consumers who spend in categories such as gas and groceries because of the best in class reward rates.

Discover it® Cashback Match™

Apply Now Show Details

This cash rewards card comes with a unique sign up bonus unlike anything you’ve seen; At the end of your first year, Discover will match the cash back you’ve earned. This is the only credit card that will match your cash back at the end of the first year. So if you earned $200 in cash back from purchases in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $400! The Discover it card earns 5% cash back in popular spending categories that change each quarter and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% cash back categories include things like gas, groceries, dining, and more. On top of the incredible rewards program, this card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months. There is even no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fee for your first late payment.

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we value more than the opinions of our customers. We encourage open discussions among all users and hope we can all share advice. Please keep our site clean and safe by following our posting guidelines and please, don’t disclose personal information like your credit card numbers or account information.

Load 361 Comments

Community Conversation

Thank you. Your comment has been submitted and is pending editorial review.
card loader

Sort by:

Picture of Ronald Osburn

By: | Feb 28, 2017

Have most of those Cards!

Picture of Grace Giusti Centauro

By: | Feb 27, 2017

I am trying to pay down a credit card. Not sure which one. I need 0 transfer, 0 APR, no annual fee. Not looking to do anything but pay down my existing card.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 27, 2017

Two cards that meet the criteria you're looking for are the Chase Slate card and the Barclaycard Ring Mastercard. They each come with 0% intro APR for 15 months, no annual fee, and no intro balance transfer fee.

Picture of Dåhomie Yêntêbsin

By: | Feb 3, 2017

what is the best card for someone with bad or no credit, and trying to build their credit score?

2 Replies

By: CompareCards | Feb 6, 2017

If you have bad credit or no credit, you will probably need to start with a secured credit card. Secured cards work just like normal credit cards, but you have to put down a refundable security deposit to get approved. After a year or so of responsible use, you will have built up your credit enough to get approved to a standard, unsecured credit card. The Capital One Secured MasterCard and the Discover it Secured Credit Card are both great options.

By: Carol Commissiong | Feb 28, 2017

try Discover and Wells Fargo

Picture of Susan Hodges

By: | Feb 2, 2017

I have excellent credit and I am looking for a card that has at least a 21 month 0% Introductory period, with no balance transfer fees and no annual fee. Which card would be my best option?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 6, 2017

There is not a credit card that meets all three of the requirements you're looking for. However the Citi Simplicity and the Citi Diamond Preferred each offer 0% intro APR for 21 months. If you would rather have no balance transfer fee, check out the Chase Slate card or the Barclaycard Ring MasterCard.

Picture of Jill Sommer

By: | Jan 31, 2017

My husband and I do many outdoor activities and use many gallons of fuel throughout the year. Is there a credit card good to use for fuel purchases?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 1, 2017

The BankAmericard Cash Rewards is an excellent option if you're looking for a great rewards rate on gas purchases. This card offers 3% cash back on gas and 2% cash back on groceries stores & wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter.

Picture of Matthew Walker

By: | Jan 27, 2017

Which card has the best interest rate for someone with excellent credit after the 0% introductory period?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 30, 2017

If you're looking for the lowest ongoing interest rates check out the Barclaycard Ring MasterCard. This card offers an extremely low interest rate of 8.5%!

Picture of Gren Jason

By: | Jan 25, 2017

I'd like to take my son, whom is 5 yrs old on a vacation every year. Whether it be Disney or outside the country, which card is best?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 25, 2017

If you're looking for a travel rewards credit card to get you free flights, a few of the best options would be the Capital One Venture, Chase Sapphire Preferred, or the Barclaycard Arrival Plus. All three of these cards come with big sign up bonuses to help you earn points fast!

Picture of Josh Eaglen

By: | Jan 23, 2017

Looking to start building my credit What do you recommend? (Please Note my first credit card)

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 24, 2017

If you're looking for your first credit card, you may need to start with a secured card. secured credit cards work just like normal credit cards, but you have to put down a refundable security deposit to get approved. The Capital One Secured MasterCard and the Discover it Secured Credit Card are both great options.

Picture of Otto Chase

By: | Jan 7, 2017

I have the Venture Card and I love it.

Picture of Brent Kim

By: | Jan 3, 2017

For clarification purposes, all 0% APRs for "x" months will have no interest for that time period correct?Example: 0% Introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers - I could make a purchase day 1, and that balance could be paid off over the course of 15 months with no interest accruing correct? Also, for the Citi Double Cash Card (0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months), is this only for balance transfers and not for new purchases? Thanks

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 4, 2017

You've got it right! :)

Page:

These responses are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser's responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

Top Card Categories

Advertiser Disclosure
Trust & Security
  • Norton Secured
  • BBB logo
As Seen In
  • CNN Money logo
  • The Wall Street Journal logo
  • USA Today logo
  • The New York Times logo
  • PBS logo
  • Forbes logo
Recommended Posts