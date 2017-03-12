0

Add cards to start comparing.

Compare Cards
Add a Card +

Top Credit Card Offers From Our Partners March 2017

See offers from our partners below.

About our ratings

Advertiser Disclosure

Featured Cards

loader
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: American Express

Featured

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 613 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(613) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Welcome Offer Earn $100 back after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months*
  • Bonus Cash Back 3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases*
  • Limited Time Offer Apply by 5/3/17 – Earn 10% cash back on purchases at U.S. Restaurants in the first 6 months, up to $200 back.
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand American Express

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 866-901-8258
  • Limited Time Offer: Apply by 5/3/17 – Earn 10% cash back on purchases at U.S. Restaurants in the first 6 months, up to $200 back.
  • Plus, earn $100 back after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months.
  • Everyday Cash Back: 3% at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%); 2% at U.S. gas stations; 1% on other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.
  • No rotating reward categories. No enrollment required.
  • Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. You can only earn cash back on eligible purchases.
  • No annual fee. Plus, 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, then a variable rate, currently 13.49% to 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees

See additional details for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: Chase Slate

Chase Slate®

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 749 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(749) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Add to Compare
  • Intro APR 0% for 15 Months*
  • Rates & Fees No Annual Fee & Intro No Balance Transfer Fee*
  • Regular Purchase APR 15.49% - 24.24% Variable
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Visa®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
  • $0 Introductory balance transfer fee for transfers made during the first 60 days of account opening
  • 0% Introductory APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers
  • Monthly FICO® Score and Credit Dashboard for free
  • No Penalty APR – Paying late won't raise your interest rate (APR). All other account pricing and terms apply
  • $0 Annual Fee

See additional details for Chase Slate®

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: Citi Diamond

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.2/5.0 from 1,703 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(1,703) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare
  • Intro Purchase APR 0% for 21 Months
  • Intro BT APR 0% for 21 Months
  • Regular Purchase APR 12.99% - 22.99% (Variable)
  • Annual Fee $0*
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 877-836-4537 TTY: Use Relay Service
  • Get 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 21 months. After that, the APR will be 12.99% - 22.99% based upon your creditworthiness.*
  • There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer.
  • 24/7 access to Citi® Concierge for help in booking hotels, flights and more.
  • $0 liability on unauthorized purchases and Citi® Identity Theft Solutions.
  • No annual fee*
  • Free access to FICO® Scores*

See additional details for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card – 21 Month Intro Offer on BT and Purchases

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: Discover it

Discover it® Cashback Match™

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 615 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(615) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare
  • Cashback Match™ Get a dollar-for-dollar match of all the rewards you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically*
  • EARN 5% Cash Back in bonus categories and 1% cash back everywhere else*
  • Redeem Any amount, any time. Cash back rewards never expire*
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good Credit
  • Card Brand Discover

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800-628-1537
  • Get a dollar-for-dollar match of all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically.
  • Earn 5% cash back in rotating categories each quarter like gas stations, Amazon.com, restaurants, wholesale clubs and more, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. Plus, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
  • Redeem your cash back for any amount, any time. Cash rewards never expire.
  • 100% U.S. based customer service.
  • Get your FICO® Credit Score for free on monthly statements and online.
  • No annual fee.
  • Click "APPLY NOW" to see rates, rewards, FICO® Credit Score terms, Cashback Match™ details & other information.

See additional details for Discover it® Cashback Match™

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: Citi Simplicity

Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 596 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(596) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare
  • Intro Purchase APR 0% for 21 Months
  • Intro BT APR 0% for 21 Months
  • Regular Purchase APR 13.99% - 23.99% (variable)
  • Annual Fee $0*
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 877-886-4537 TTY: Use Relay Service
  • The ONLY card with No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee… EVER.
  • 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers and Purchases for 21 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.99% - 23.99% based on your creditworthiness.
  • There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
  • The same great rate for all balances, after the introductory period.
  • Save time when you call with fast, personal help, 24 hours a day – just say “representative”.
  • Enjoy the convenience of setting up your own bill payment schedule on any available due date throughout the month.

See additional details for Citi Simplicity® Card - No Late Fees Ever

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: VentureOne

Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

4.4/5.0 from 511 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(511) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Add to Compare
  • Intro Purchase APR 0% on purchases for 12 months
  • Rewards Rate 1.25 miles per dollar
  • Regular Purchase APR 12.49% - 22.49% (Variable)
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Visa®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
  • Enjoy a one-time bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $1,000 on purchases within 3 months of approval, equal to $200 in travel
  • Earn unlimited 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day and pay no annual fee
  • Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime
  • Enjoy a low intro APR on purchases for 12 months; 12.49%-22.49% variable APR after that
  • Travel when you want with no blackout dates
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Miles don’t expire and there’s no limit to how many you can earn

See additional details for Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
Low Interest Credit Card: BankAmericard

BankAmericard® Credit Card

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.8/5.0 from 471 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(471) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare
  • Intro BT APR 0% for qualifying transfers for 18 billing cycles
  • Bonus Perks No annual fee and a free FICO® score
  • Regular APR 11.49% - 21.49% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand Mastercard®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 800-483-4499
  • 0% Introductory APR for 18 billing cycles for balance transfers made in the first 60 days, then 11.49% - 21.49% Variable APR
  • Balance transfer fee of either 3% of the amount of the transfer or $10 (whichever is greater) applies
  • No annual fee
  • Saves you more on interest when you transfer balances from higher rate credit cards
  • $0 Liability Guarantee, so you're not responsible for any fraudulent charges made on your account
  • Access your FICO® Score for free within Online and Mobile Banking
  • If you apply for a card over the phone and are approved, our representatives can transfer your balance over the phone

See additional details for BankAmericard® Credit Card

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
wells fargo platinum visa credit card

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Credit Card

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.9/5.0 from 502 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(502) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Add to Compare
  • Introductory APR 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers*
  • Low Fees Enjoy $0 Annual Fee
  • Cell Phone Protection Covers damage & theft, up to $600 per claim*
  • Annual Fee $0
  • Credit Needed Excellent
  • Card Brand Visa®

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online
  • 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a 15.65%-25.49% variable APR; balance transfer fees apply
  • Get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Credit Card
  • Free access to your FICO® Credit Score with Wells Fargo Online®
  • Zero Liability protection for promptly reported unauthorized transactions
  • Convenient tools to help create a budget and manage your spending with My Money Map
  • $0 Annual Fee
  • Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms, and conditions

See additional details for Wells Fargo Platinum Visa® Credit Card

More Info

Expand Details
Apply Now
the amex everyday preferred credit card from american express

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express

 

Click the stars to submit your rating.

Thanks for rating!

Your Rating:

3.7/5.0 from 209 Offer Ratings
Over the Past 60 Days!

Write a full review
(209) Over the Past 60 Days!
Apply Now Call To Apply Add to Compare

Terms and Conditions apply

Rates & Fees
  • Welcome Offer Earn 15,000 MR points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months*
  • Bonus Rewards 3x points at US Supermarkets (up to $6,000)*
  • Bonus Multiplier Earn 50% more points by using your card 30 times each month*
  • Annual Fee $95
  • Credit Needed Excellent/Good
  • Card Brand American Express

Highlights

  • Click "APPLY NOW" to apply online or call 866-901-8258
  • Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
  • Use your Card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period and earn 50% more points on those purchases less returns and credits. Terms and limitations apply.
  • 3x points at US supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1x); 2x points at US gas stations; 1x points on other purchases. Terms and limitations apply.
  • You can use Membership Rewards® points for all or part of your flight, hotel booked and paid in advance, vacation or cruise booking.
  • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, then a variable rate, currently 13.49% to 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees

See additional details for The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express

More Info

Expand Details
View All Low Interest

*General Disclaimer: See the online credit card application for details about terms and conditions. We make every effort to maintain accurate information. However, all credit card information is presented without warranty. To confirm terms and conditions, click the "Apply Now" button and review info on the secure credit card terms page.

updated last by: Charles Parker

Editorial Note: Any opinions, analysis, reviews, or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Share your experiences, tips and tricks with us!

Let others learn from your experience. Ask questions. Share your thoughts and opinions about credit cards.

There is nothing we value more than the opinions of our customers. We encourage open discussions among all users and hope we can all share advice. Please keep our site clean and safe by following our posting guidelines and please, don’t disclose personal information like your credit card numbers or account information.

Load 465 Comments

Community Conversation

Thank you. Your comment has been submitted and is pending editorial review.
card loader

Sort by:

Picture of Rachel Manlove Vogel

By: | Mar 12, 2017

We always pay off our credit card bill every month so we don`t get charged any interest. We may not be able to do that for the next few months, so I was wondering if it would be a good idea to get an additional card where you pay 0% on purchases for the first 6 months or more till we can get back on our feet. Just so we would not have to pay the interest on new purchases. Right now we have a Citibank Thank you card and a Costco Visa card. And...does the 0% on purchases mean that even if you don`t pay off the whole thing every month you still pay no interest on the remaining balance as long as it is in the time period offered? Thank you!

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 14, 2017

It sounds like getting a credit card with 0% intro APR on purchases would be a good choice for your situation. With cards that offer 0% intro APR, you pay no interest on your balance during the introductory period, but once the intro period is up you will pay the standard interest rate on your remaining balance when your next bill comes due. If you're looking for the longest possible intro APR, check out the Citi Simplicity or the Citi Diamond Preferred!

Picture of Melinda Sue Gordon

By: | Mar 4, 2017

We need a card to transfer our enormous balance from Chase Amazon Visa so we can get it paid off faster. Does anyone have any suggestions?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Mar 6, 2017

Check out our balance transfer credit cards page to see all the best options! If you're looking for the longest possible intro APR, the Citi Simplicity or the Citi Diamond Preferred would each be a great place to start!

Picture of Catherine Martyn

By: | Feb 21, 2017

We will be building a home and plan on putting everything on a credit card and then paying it off every month since we have the cash. We would like to get enough cash back to buy all our appliances, commercial grade so about $10,000-$12,000. We have a Sears MasterCard with points but not crazy about the appliance options. Any suggestions?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 22, 2017

One card that would be a great option for you would be the Discover It Cashback Match . It earns 1% cash back on all purchases plus 5% cash back in certain rotating categories. Discover will also match all of the cash back you earn during your first year – that makes this a great fit for your situation!

Picture of Susan Neill

By: | Feb 13, 2017

What constitutes a purchase to earn cashback?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 14, 2017

In most cases, you will earn rewards for "net purchases" made with your card, which means purchases minus returns. Transactions like balance transfers and cash advances usually will not qualify for earning rewards. You can find the specific qualifications for what types of transactions earn rewards in the terms and conditions document for your credit card.

Picture of Ravindra Patel

By: | Feb 11, 2017

What's the best credit card for earning maximum points for online advertising on google and bing?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 16, 2017

The Business Rewards Gold Card from American Express is a flexible business rewards card that gives you the opportunity to earn 3x points in 1 of 5 categorizes that you can select. One of these categories is online advertising, which makes it a great fit for you!

Picture of Samantha Valentino

By: | Feb 9, 2017

My husband and myself are looking for a credit card to accumulate travel miles since we live across the country from our family

Picture of Marsha Kjelland

By: | Feb 2, 2017

I would like to know what is the best cards for skymiles----Have excellent credit score of 814 just wondering which card is actually the best card....

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Feb 6, 2017

Finding the "best" credit card will depend a lot on your specific situation and vary from person to person. That said, a few of the most popular travel rewards credit cards are the Capital One Venture, Chase Sapphire Preferred, and the BankAmericard Travel Rewards. All of these cards offer flexible travel redemptions so you're not tied down to one airline or hotel!

Picture of Diane Barron

By: | Jan 30, 2017

We have excellent credit and looking for a cash reward card for our business. Spend about $25,000 per month and pay it off each month.

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 31, 2017

It sounds like the Capital One Spark Cash for Business would be an excellent option for you! This card offers unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases. Another good choice if you want to maximize bonus categories would be the SimplyCash Plus Business Credit Card from American Express. This card offers rewards rates as high as 5% cash back!

Picture of Pat Genetti

By: | Jan 24, 2017

Credit score of 720. Looking for card to pay on continuing education. Need $3000. What would be a good card for this purpose?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 25, 2017

With a credit score of 720, your credit score is good and there are a number of great credit card offers you may be able to get approved for. If you're looking to finance your education expenses over a long period of time, check out the Citi Simplicity and the Citi Diamond Preferred. Both of these cards offer 0% intro APR for 21 months!

Picture of Alex Charles

By: | Jan 21, 2017

I don't have any credit cards, but my sister put me as an authorized user on both her credit cards, one of the credit card is Citi with a limit of 13000$ and the account is two years old. The other one is America Express with a 6000$ limit with a history of 6 years. What is a good credit card to apply for with only two authorized users?

1 Reply

By: CompareCards | Jan 23, 2017

If you have been an authorized user on two credit card accounts for two years, then there is a good chance that you have a decent credit score. You can get your free credit score and find out where you stand by signing up for our Credit Concierge service. When you log in, Credit Concierge will be able to show you good credit card offers based on your credit rating!

Page:

These responses are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser's responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

Categories

Trust & Security
  • Norton Secured
  • BBB logo
  • DigiCert
Featured On
  • CNN Money logo
  • Forbes logo
  • The Wall Street Journal logo
  • USA Today logo
  • The New York Times logo
  • PBS logo